Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans LIVE SCORE TODAY, TATA IPL 2022

Navi Mumbai: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the IPL 2022 Match Between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans. Also Read - IPL 2022: Graeme Swann, Nick Knight Make Big Statement About Rajasthan Royals; Potential Winner In Sight?

Hardik Pandya, David Miller Propel Gujarat Titans to 192. Abhinav Manohar Departs, Hardik Pandya Key For Gujarat. Hardik Pandya Hits Half-Century, Abhinav Manohar Steady For Gujarat. Shubman Gill Perishes; Gujarat in Spot of Bother, Riyan Parag claims the wicket. Matthew Wade, Vijay Shankar Depart Quickly; GT in Spot of Bother. Rassie van der Dussen runs out Matthew Wade, Rajasthan get breakthrough. Rajasthan Royals have won the toss and elected to field first. Yash Dayal makes his debut for Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League. Trent Boult sits out today due to a niggle- Jimmy Neesham comes in as replacement. Samson decided to bowl first as they did a good job to win the game with dew condition, he likes to make use of the conditions again. On the other hand Hardik Pandya didn’t mind bowling or batting first at this pitch. Both teams fight for top spot tonight at DY Patil Stadium. Also Read - IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians In A Pressure-Cooker But Off The Boil

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Rassie van der Dussen, Shimron Hetmyer, James Neesham, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Sen, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Matthew Wade(w), Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Yash Dayal. Also Read - IPL 2022: Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Gujarat Titans (GT) Match 24 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online and on TV, Disney+ Hostar, Star Sports Network

Live | IPL 2022, RR vs GT, Match 24: Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans Live | Get latest cricket news and updates on india.com cricket | RR vs GT| GT vs RR| Sanju Samson |Hardik Pandya | Rahul Tewatia | Jos Buttler | RR vs GT Live, GT vs MI, RR vs GT Live Score, Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals, RR vs GT Dream11, Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans Live, Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score, IPL live, RR vs GT live score