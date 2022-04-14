Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans LIVE SCORE TODAY, TATA IPL 2022

Navi Mumbai: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the IPL 2022 Match Between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans.

Hardik Pandya, David Miller Propel Gujarat Titans to 192. Abhinav Manohar Departs, Hardik Pandya Key For Gujarat. Hardik Pandya Hits Half-Century, Abhinav Manohar Steady For Gujarat. Shubman Gill Perishes; Gujarat in Spot of Bother, Riyan Parag claims the wicket. Matthew Wade, Vijay Shankar Depart Quickly; GT in Spot of Bother. Rassie van der Dussen runs out Matthew Wade, Rajasthan get breakthrough. Rajasthan Royals have won the toss and elected to field first. Yash Dayal makes his debut for Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League. Trent Boult sits out today due to a niggle- Jimmy Neesham comes in as replacement. Samson decided to bowl first as they did a good job to win the game with dew condition, he likes to make use of the conditions again. On the other hand Hardik Pandya didn't mind bowling or batting first at this pitch. Both teams fight for top spot tonight at DY Patil Stadium.

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Rassie van der Dussen, Shimron Hetmyer, James Neesham, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Sen, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal.
Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Matthew Wade(w), Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Yash Dayal.

Live Updates

    LIVE RR vs GT Score & Updates: Jos Buttler and Devdutt Padikkal open the innings for Rajasthan Royals. Mohammed Shami has the new ball for Gujarat Titans. We’re in for a cracking run-chase. Let’s Play!
    LIVE RR vs GT Score & Updates: Abhinav Manohar | “The wicket’s pretty good, the ball is coming onto the bat. Once the ball gets old, it’s a little easier to hit. We should try to get them out upfront. He (Hardik Pandya) said, ‘Take the game till the 12th over, don’t hit too many high-risk shots and just take the game, then we’ll assess the situation later and play accordingly,’ that’s what I did. It was challenging and the ball was doing a little bit. The wicket is slightly slowing down for the spinners. I am trying to play in all situations, bat up the order also. I am trying to do the best for the team, so glad it paid off today.”

    LIVE RR vs GT Score & Updates: 13 runs from the over as Gujarat Titans reach to a good total of 192/4 in 20 overs. The skipper, Hardik Pandya has played a brilliant innings of 87, while David Miller has played a wonderful cameo of 31 off 14 balls. It will be a tough task for the Royals to chase it down. Meanwhile Pandya has taken over Jos Buttler for the Orange Cap in the ongoing season. GT 192/4 (20)
    LIVE RR vs GT Score & Updates: Miller snatches a boundary in the next delivery after Hardik rotated the strike to him. Sen has been expensive today. Miller in the third latches onto the slot ball and gets a huge maximum. The South African ended the over with 10 runs in the next three deliveries. Final over coming up. 21 off it ! GT 179/4 (19)

    LIVE RR vs GT Score & Updates: Pandya gets a boundary in the first ball of the 18th over then gets a single to deep-extra cover in the next delivery. Krishna chalks out a dot in the next two balls. Good bowling from him. Miller then in the 5th ball latches onto a shorter delivery and pulls it handsomely for a boundary. The South African finishes the over with another boundary. 13 runs off it. 2 to go now. GT 158/4 (18)

    LIVE RR vs GT Score & Updates: Abhinav Manohar departs, Ravichandran Ashwin has taken the wicket. David Miller is the new man in for Gujarat Titans. GT 143/4 (16.4)

    LIVE RR vs GT Score & Updates: 16 runs from the over as Pandya took Ashwin for a ride. Both the batters are set now and they can look for a big score from here onwards. GT 130/3 (15).

    LIVE RR vs GT Score & Updates: 50 partnership comes up for Gujarat as Pandya treats Kuldeep Sen for a boundary but then he was beaten up by the pace of him. Pandya finds the gap yet again and bring up his half-century! 50 off 33 deliveries. Sen then comes back and pulls off a terrific bouncer. The skipper rotates the strike in the next ball. Manohar gets width in the last ball, smashes it for a boundary to end the over. 13 runs off it. GT 114/3 (14)

    LIVE RR vs GT Score & Updates: Abhinav Manohar treats Yuzvendra Chahal with a boundary straight down the ground and then inflicts a crushing blow for a six! Yuzi then comes back strongly and gives 2 runs in the next three balls. 100 run up for Gujarat Titans. Pandya finishes the over with a single. 14 runs from the over. GT 101/3 (13)

    LIVE RR vs GT Score & Updates: Jimmy Neesham into his third over, concedes a run in the first-delivery. Pandya finds the gap in the second delivery and gets a boundary. Neesham comes in the third delivery and gets a dot. But he then concedes 4 runs in the next three deliveries. Finishes with a dot. 9 runs off it. GT 87/3 (12)