Navi Mumbai: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the IPL 2022 Match Between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans. Rajasthan Royals will be squaring off against Gujarat Titans for the first time in the twenty-fourth match of this season of the Tata IPL. Rajasthan Royals is currently placed at the top of the points table of this season of the Tata IPL whereas Gujarat Titans is currently placed at the fourth spot on the points table. Rajasthan Royals played four matches in this season of the Tata IPL where they won three matches while Gujarat Titans also played four matches in this season where they, too, won three games. Rajasthan Royals played their last game against Lucknow Super Giants where they won the game by 3 runs. Shimron Hetmyer smashed 59 runs while Yuzvendra Chahal picked up 4 wickets for Rajasthan Royals in that game. On the other hand, Gujarat Titans played their last game against Sunrisers Hyderabad where Sunrisers Hyderabad beat them by 8 wickets. Hardik Pandya knocked 50 runs and took 1 wicket for Gujarat Titans in that game.Also Read - IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians In A Pressure-Cooker But Off The Boil

    LIVE RR vs GT Score & Updates: Key Battles | Hardik Pandya vs Yuzvendra Chahal: The leg-spinner has had the better of GT skipper, Hardik Pandya, just one time in their seven T20 clashes, and having him bowl an over in the powerplay might not be a bad ploy. The flamboyant all-rounder has notched up a fifty in the edition so far, but he does face a stiff challenge with Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin bowling in tandem. With both tweakers proving to be pretty miserly, Hardik might have to work hard for his runs.

    LIVE RR vs GT Score & Updates: Key Battles | Shubman Gill vs Trent Boult: This is a contest that Shubman Gill has so far dominated, with the GT opener being dismissed by Trent Boult just once in nine encounters. However, the Kiwi has picked up seven wickets in the tournament so far and is the side’s second-most economical bowler (7.25) after Yuzvendra Chahal (6.5). Gill has looked fluent so far in the tournament, getting his side off to starts, and he will be keen to get the better of the seamer once again when they meet at the DY Patil stadium.

    LIVE RR vs GT Score & Updates: Key Battles | Mohammed Shami to Jos Buttler: Mohammed Shami has been on a roll for GT with six wickets from four matches at an average of 29.17 and has proven to be effective at both ends of the game. Facing that pace will be Rajasthan’s in-form batter Jos Buttler, who followed up his ton against Mumbai with a half-century against Bangalore. The Englishman is the leading run-scorer for the team in IPL 2022 at the moment with 218 runs from four matches.
    LIVE RR vs GT Score & Updates: Pitch Report | The last two games at the ground have shown the pitch is a belter to bat on and it will be important for the batting side to not lose wickets as they can capitalize in the end with the surface not holding up. Dew hasn’t been a big factor of late, but the captain that wins the toss will stick to bowling first, plans to assess the conditions well and ease up the run chase.

    LIVE RR vs GT Score & Updates: Gujarat Titans Squad | Matthew Wade(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande, Wriddhiman Saha, Pradeep Sangwan, Varun Aaron, Jayant Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Alzarri Joseph, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Dominic Drakes, Yash Dayal, Noor Ahmad.
    LIVE RR vs GT Score & Updates: Rajasthan Royals Squad | Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Rassie van der Dussen, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Riyan Parag, Trent Boult, Kuldeep Sen, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, James Neesham, Navdeep Saini, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Karun Nair, KC Cariappa, Daryl Mitchell, Obed McCoy, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anunay Singh, Dhruv Jurel, Shubham Garhwal.
    LIVE RR vs GT Score & Updates: On the other hand, Gujarat suffered their first loss of the season in the previous game against the Sunrisers Hyderabad by a close margin. The Hardik Pandya-led side has won three of their four games so far and they will need a lot more from their top order which did not click in the previous game. It won’t be a surprise if Gujarat makes two or three changes in their line-up, with their overseas batters not providing much with the bat.

    LIVE RR vs GT Score & Updates: Rajasthan Royals will take on the Gujarat Titans in Match 24 of IPL 2022 at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai and this will be an exciting contest between two teams that have done really well so far. The Royals emerged winners in a close encounter against the Lucknow Super Giants in their previous game. Youngster Kuldeep Sen stepping up in the last over is a massive positive for them already.

