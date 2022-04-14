Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans LIVE SCORE TODAY, TATA IPL 2022

Navi Mumbai: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the IPL 2022 Match Between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans. Rajasthan Royals will be squaring off against Gujarat Titans for the first time in the twenty-fourth match of this season of the Tata IPL. Rajasthan Royals is currently placed at the top of the points table of this season of the Tata IPL whereas Gujarat Titans is currently placed at the fourth spot on the points table. Rajasthan Royals played four matches in this season of the Tata IPL where they won three matches while Gujarat Titans also played four matches in this season where they, too, won three games. Rajasthan Royals played their last game against Lucknow Super Giants where they won the game by 3 runs. Shimron Hetmyer smashed 59 runs while Yuzvendra Chahal picked up 4 wickets for Rajasthan Royals in that game. On the other hand, Gujarat Titans played their last game against Sunrisers Hyderabad where Sunrisers Hyderabad beat them by 8 wickets. Hardik Pandya knocked 50 runs and took 1 wicket for Gujarat Titans in that game.Also Read - IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians In A Pressure-Cooker But Off The Boil

