    ‘Sensational Sanju’ steals the show!

    Dream11 IPL 2020 Live Cricket Updates RR vs KXIP: For his magnificent 85 off just 42 balls, Sanju Samson pips Mayank Agarwal and Rahul Tewatia as the Player of the Match. He starts by saying that he was hitting it well for the last one year. Adds that he was confident and played his natural game. Mentions he was trying so many things but nothing was coming off.

    RR vs KXIP Live Cricket Score and Updates IPL 2020: The man who changed his own fortune and turned from zero to hero with the bat in the same innings, Rahul Tewatia is now caught for a quick chat. He is all smiles and says that halfway through his innings was the worst 20 balls that he has ever played but is happy that after that he turned it around. Shares that he was hitting the ball well in the nets and believed in his abilities. Adds that he was not hitting the ball cleanly and the dugout was curious as he hits them really well. Feels that it was a matter of getting one over the rope and he got his confidence. Informs that the coach sent him to target the spinners but he failed to do that but is glad that he targeted the other bowlers successfully in the end.

    That’s that from Sharjah, what a run chase by Royals!

    Dream11 IPL 2020 Live Cricket Updates RR vs KXIP: WOW! What a game of cricket we have witnessed here! A record-breaking chase and it was a game not for the faint-hearted. Rajasthan have done it again. They surprised the mighty Chennai in the last game and tonight they have chased down the highest ever total chased in this league. Take a bow, Steven Smith. Take a bow, Sanju Samson but just give a big salute to Rahul Tewatia. He might have had a lot of Rajasthan’s fans heads scratching in anger in the middle but towards the end, he has become their superhero, their messiah, their latest darling! Chasing a humongous total of 224, Rajasthan got off to a poor start as they lost their star Jos Buttler early in the innings. Steven Smith and Sanju Samson continued from where they left off. The duo added 81 runs between them with the skipper getting to his fifty but falling prey. Rajasthan threw a surprise as they sent Rahul Tewatia ahead of Robin Uthappa. Sanju Samson continued his outlandish form and kept Rajasthan in the chase. He though was not getting any support from the other end as Rahul Tewatia was struggling to find the middle of the bat. Samson’s 85 though kept the glimmer of hope alive but once he departed it looked like the hopes of a Rajasthan win also went away with him. Tewatia though turned the tide and boy did he turn the tie away in some manner. From stuttering at 8 off 19 balls, Tewatia unleashed the monster inside of him and it was Cottrell who brunt the heat. He hit 5 sixes off Cottrell’s over and finished the game with 53 off 31 balls. That along with Archer’s cameo and Tom Curran’s one ball boundary helped Rajasthan create history.

    RR vs KXIP Live Cricket Score and Updates Dream11 IPL: FOUR! Bang! Tom Curran finishes the game off in style. Tossed up on off, Curran moves away from the stumps and lofts it over covers. The ball bounces inside the ropes and goes away to the fence for a boundary to finish the game. Rajasthan Royals (226/6 in 19.3 overs) beat Kings XI Punjab (223/2) by 4 wickets in Sharjah. Samson 85, Tewatia 53, Shami 3/53

    How’s that for a run chase by Rajasthan Royals – take a bow Tewatia and Samson!

    Dream11 IPL 2020 Live Cricket Updates: OUT! BOWLED! Murugan Ashwin shows courage and bowls a googly on off and middle. Parag looks to sweep but misses and the middle stump has gone for a toss. Punjab well and truly in it with a shot. Royals 222/5 in 19.2 overs vs Kings XI (223/2)

    RR vs KXIP Live Cricket Score and Updates Dream11 IPL 2020: OUT! Shami removes Rahul Tewatia for 53. He finally holes out but take a bow, sir! You have shown never give up attitude and that has taken your side to the brisk of a big win here. Back of a length ball on off, Tewatia pulls but finds the man in the deep. Mayank Agarwal in the deep takes the catch. 2 needed off the final over.

    Dream11 IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score and Updates: SIX! FIFTY FOR TEWATIA! He has fought his demons and proven everyone and I mean everyone wrong. Back of a length ball on off. Tewatia smashes it over backward point and gets a biggie. Just 3 needed now. Maiden fifty for Rahul Tewatia. When the going gets tough, the tough gets going and this young man has shown that he is a warrior. RR 222/4 in 18.5 overs vs KXIP (223/2)

RR vs KXIP, Match 9, Dream11 IPL 2020 MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Dream11 IPL, match no. 9 of the 13th edition of the IPL T20 tournament will be played between Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. See the latest Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab Dream11 IPL Live Score, Match 9 Live cricket Dream11 IPL updates here. Also, check the live cricket blog of the match 9 of IPL 2020 between RR vs KXIP from Sharjah here. See the latest RR vs KXIP, Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab Dream11 IPL Live Score, Match 9 RR vs KXIP IPL 2020 Live cricket updates here.  Check Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab Live Cricket Score and Updates, RR vs KXIP Live Cricket Score and RR vs KXIP Live Cricket Streaming Online and Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab Dream11 IPL Guru Tips and Prediction. Rahul Tewatia's five sixes off the 18th over bowled by Sheldon Cottrell coupled with Sanju Samson's 85 off 42 balls helped Rajasthan Royals overhaul a target of 224 set by Kings XI Punjab on Sunday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. RR won the match by four wickets and thus broke the record for the highest successful run chase in the IPL history. Mayank Agarwal's century and his epic 183-run opening stand with captain KL Rahul helped KXIP score 223/2. RR in reply ended the match on 226/6 with three balls to spare. Earlier, Steve Smith wins the toss as Rajasthan Royals opt to field against Kings XI Punjab in match 9 of Dream11 IPL 2020 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Sunday. (SCORECARD)

KL Rahul-led Kings XI Punjab began their IPL campaign on a losing note but they bounced back in grand style by outshining Royal Challengers Bangalore in their second outing. On Sunday, they will be up against a confident Rajasthan Royals (RR), who are now evenly poised with the return of Jos Buttler along with mentor Shane Warne. 

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS IPL 2020, RR (226/6) beat KXIP (223/2) by 4 wickets in Sharjah

In their last game, Rahul single-handedly blew the Virat Kohli-led RCB away with his unbeaten 132. Later, the Punjab bowlers also rose to the occasion and bundled out RCB for a paltry 109, setting up a massive 97-run win. Punjab's bowling, led by Mohammad Shami, meanwhile, looks in good rhythm. In the spin department, youngster Ravi Bishnoi and Murugan Ashwin were also clinical as they scalped three wickets each against RCB. KXIP head coach Anil Kumble's strategy of going with two leg-spinners clicked on Thursday. However, it remains to be seen whether Punjab will continue with the combination or opt for a change against Royals.

Leaving the past behind, KXIP bowlers would certainly not take the Rajasthan batters lightly, especially looking at their decent show against CSK on Tuesday night. Though Sanju Samson and skipper Steve Smith had an outstanding time with the bat against CSK, the rest of the RR batters were unimpressive.

While young Yashasvi Jaiswal, who opened against CSK, failed to provide a solid start after being packed back early, experienced Robin Uthappa and David Miller too fell cheaply. If Jofra Archer hadn’t smoked four maximums off the final over, RR would have surely not crossed the 200-run mark. Looking at KXIP’s immaculacy in bowling attack, the RR batters need to be very watchful.

RR vs KXIP Squads

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson, Andrew Tye, Kartik Tyagi, Steven Smith (C), Ankit Rajpoot, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Tewatia, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Mahipal Lomror, Oshane Thomas, Riyan Parag, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat, Akash Singh, David Miller, Manan Vohra, Shashank Singh, Varun Aaron, Tom Curran, Robin Uthappa, Aniruddha Joshi, Jofra Archer

Kings XI Punjab: Lokesh Rahul (C), Harpreet Brar, Ishan Porel, Mandeep Singh, James Neesham, Tajinder Singh, Chris Jordan, Karun Nair, Deepak Hooda, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Sarfaraz Khan, Sheldon Cottrell, Mayank Agarwal, Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande, Nicholas Pooran, Chris Gayle, Murugan Ashwin, Jagadeesha Suchith, Krishnappa Gowtham, Hardus Viljoen, Simran Singh