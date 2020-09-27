

















RR vs KXIP, Match 9, Dream11 IPL 2020 MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Dream11 IPL, match no. 9 of the 13th edition of the IPL T20 tournament will be played between Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. See the latest Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab Dream11 IPL Live Score, Match 9 Live cricket Dream11 IPL updates here. Also, check the live cricket blog of the match 9 of IPL 2020 between RR vs KXIP from Sharjah here. See the latest RR vs KXIP, Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab Dream11 IPL Live Score, Match 9 RR vs KXIP IPL 2020 Live cricket updates here. Check Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab Live Cricket Score and Updates, RR vs KXIP Live Cricket Score and RR vs KXIP Live Cricket Streaming Online and Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab Dream11 IPL Guru Tips and Prediction. Rahul Tewatia’s five sixes off the 18th over bowled by Sheldon Cottrell coupled with Sanju Samson’s 85 off 42 balls helped Rajasthan Royals overhaul a target of 224 set by Kings XI Punjab on Sunday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. RR won the match by four wickets and thus broke the record for the highest successful run chase in the IPL history. Mayank Agarwal’s century and his epic 183-run opening stand with captain KL Rahul helped KXIP score 223/2. RR in reply ended the match on 226/6 with three balls to spare. Earlier, Steve Smith wins the toss as Rajasthan Royals opt to field against Kings XI Punjab in match 9 of Dream11 IPL 2020 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Sunday. (SCORECARD) Also Read - RR vx KXIP IPL 2020 Match Report: Sanju Samson, Rahul Tewatia Script Record Chase as Rajasthan Royals Beat Kings XI Punjab by 4 Wickets in Sharjah

KL Rahul-led Kings XI Punjab began their IPL campaign on a losing note but they bounced back in grand style by outshining Royal Challengers Bangalore in their second outing. On Sunday, they will be up against a confident Rajasthan Royals (RR), who are now evenly poised with the return of Jos Buttler along with mentor Shane Warne. Also Read - IPL 2020 Points Table Latest Update After RR vs KXIP, Match 9: Capitals on Top, KL Rahul Edges Faf Du Plessis For Orange Cap, Shami Surpasses Kagiso Rabada For Purple Cap

In their last game, Rahul single-handedly blew the Virat Kohli-led RCB away with his unbeaten 132. Later, the Punjab bowlers also rose to the occasion and bundled out RCB for a paltry 109, setting up a massive 97-run win. Punjab’s bowling, led by Mohammad Shami, meanwhile, looks in good rhythm. In the spin department, youngster Ravi Bishnoi and Murugan Ashwin were also clinical as they scalped three wickets each against RCB. KXIP head coach Anil Kumble’s strategy of going with two leg-spinners clicked on Thursday. However, it remains to be seen whether Punjab will continue with the combination or opt for a change against Royals. Also Read - RCB vs MI Dream11 Team Hints And Predictions, Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket IPL 2020: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians, Match 10 Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai at 7:30 PM IST Monday, September 28

Leaving the past behind, KXIP bowlers would certainly not take the Rajasthan batters lightly, especially looking at their decent show against CSK on Tuesday night. Though Sanju Samson and skipper Steve Smith had an outstanding time with the bat against CSK, the rest of the RR batters were unimpressive.

While young Yashasvi Jaiswal, who opened against CSK, failed to provide a solid start after being packed back early, experienced Robin Uthappa and David Miller too fell cheaply. If Jofra Archer hadn’t smoked four maximums off the final over, RR would have surely not crossed the 200-run mark. Looking at KXIP’s immaculacy in bowling attack, the RR batters need to be very watchful.

RR vs KXIP Squads

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson, Andrew Tye, Kartik Tyagi, Steven Smith (C), Ankit Rajpoot, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Tewatia, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Mahipal Lomror, Oshane Thomas, Riyan Parag, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat, Akash Singh, David Miller, Manan Vohra, Shashank Singh, Varun Aaron, Tom Curran, Robin Uthappa, Aniruddha Joshi, Jofra Archer

Kings XI Punjab: Lokesh Rahul (C), Harpreet Brar, Ishan Porel, Mandeep Singh, James Neesham, Tajinder Singh, Chris Jordan, Karun Nair, Deepak Hooda, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Sarfaraz Khan, Sheldon Cottrell, Mayank Agarwal, Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande, Nicholas Pooran, Chris Gayle, Murugan Ashwin, Jagadeesha Suchith, Krishnappa Gowtham, Hardus Viljoen, Simran Singh