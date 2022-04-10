Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants LIVE SCORE TODAY, TATA IPL 2022

Mumbai: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the IPL 2022 match between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants. Also Read - HIGHLIGHTS | IPL 2022, KKR vs DC Scorecard: Kuldeep, Shaw Star As DC Thump KKR By 44 Runs

 Prasidh Krishna removes Jason Holder as Lucknow lose third wicket. Trent Boult shell shocks Lucknow with two quick wickets in the first over itself. Shimron Hetmyer’s masterclass takes Rajasthan to 165/6 in 20 overs. Krishnappa Gowtham picks up 2 quick wickets, dents Rajasthan Royals. Rajasthan Lose Sanju Samson and Devdutt Padikkal in quick succession. Avesh Khan removes Jos Buttler, picks up the all important wicket for Lucknow. Jos Buttler and Devdutt Padikkal open innings for Rajasthan Royals. Lucknow Super Giants have won the toss and elected to bowl first. KL Rahul have gone with bowling tonight as they would like to chase down a set target keeping in mind like the previous match. They’ve gone with two changes by bringing in Stoinis and Chameera in place of Lewis and Tye. On the other hand Sanju Samson doesn’t mind to bat first, like they have done in the previous match. Rajasthan have also made two changes- Kuldeep Sen in for Navdeep Saini, Rassie van der Dussen in for Yashasvi Jaiswal.  Also Read - FULL Scorecard of Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2022 Highlights KKR vs DC, Score Report

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Jos Buttler, Rassie van der Dussen, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Kuldeep Sen, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal.
Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): KL Rahul(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Krishnappa Gowtham, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan. Also Read - IPL 2022: Rajasthan Royals' Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal on Cusp of Scalping 150 Wickets Against Lucknow Super Giants

Live Updates

  • 10:07 PM IST

    LIVE RR vs LSG Score & Updates: End of powerplay and LSG etch out 5 runs from Ravi Ashwin’s over. The run-rate is under 6 as Hooda and Quinton de Kock try to re-build from here on after the quick dismissals inside the first overs. Right on the 2008 champs are on top as they look to build more pressure on the opposition. LSG desperate for a turnaround! LSG 31/3 (6)

  • 9:55 PM IST

    LIVE RR vs LSG Score & Updates: OUT! Lucknow lose their 3rd wicket! Prasidh Krishna strikes. It had to come anyway and now this wicket will pave way for their core batters in the middle-order. Stoinis, Hooda and Badoni- a lot of batting to come and they need to steady the innings first and then take the bowlers for a ride. Hooda is the new man in. LSG 14/3 (3.3)

  • 9:53 PM IST

    LIVE RR vs LSG Score & Updates: 7 runs from the over as Jason Holder, who has promoted ahead of Stoinis and Hooda ends the over with a four. Holder needs to make full use of the powerplay and give some support to his partner de Kock on the other end. Still a good over from Rajasthan’s point of view. LSG 13/2 (3)

  • 9:50 PM IST

    LIVE RR vs LSG Score & Updates: 2 overs have gone and Rajasthan have shell-shocked Lucknow early-on in the run-chase. Trent Boult at his best pulls the rabbit out of the hat with those marvelous inswingers. Lucknow need to rebuild and Quinton de Kock is again the key for the Super Giants. LSG 6/2 (2)

  • 9:40 PM IST
    LIVE RR vs LSG Score & Updates: OUT! Another wicket for the Kiwi International! Krishnappa Gowtham departs! The inswinger does it again for Trent Boult! Horror start for Lucknow Super Giants as the they lose two wickets in the first over itself. LSG 1/2 (0.3)
  • 9:37 PM IST
    LIVE RR vs LSG Score & Updates: OUT! WHAT A DELIVERY FROM TRENT BOULT! KL RAHUL BEATEN ALL ENDS UP! GONE FOR A DUCK! Just what the doctor ordered for RR, the skipper departs on the first ball of the game. LSG 0/1 (0.1)
  • 9:35 PM IST

    LIVE RR vs LSG Score & Updates: KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock start run-chase for Lucknow Super Giants. Trent Boult has the new ball for Rajasthan Royals. We are in for a cracker. Let’s Play! Lucknow need 166 runs to win from 120 balls.

  • 9:29 PM IST

    LIVE RR vs LSG Score & Updates: Shimron Hetmyer | It was a bit difficult to start the innings as their spinners bowled in good areas. The pitch was on the slower side, so I tried to stay there till then end when the pacers would come back on. It spun and bounced a bit, but in the end it was lovely. I love playing against Holder, I know what he does, and he knows what I do. It’s nice to play against a fellow team mate. I had no idea about it (Ashwin’s retirement) – he was also a bit tired. It was a good decision, as the kid (Parag) hit a six for us. We are in with a good chance. The bowlers need to keep the ball in good areas, if they do so, we are in with a fighting chance.

  • 9:22 PM IST

    LIVE RR vs LSG Score & Updates: Shimron Hetmyer has turned things around in style for Rajasthan Royals, he smoked 2 biggies again in the final over and takes Rajasthan to a decent total of 165/6. Rajasthan took 2 singles in the last ball to finish the innings. After losing wickets at regular intervals, RR has fought well and came back really well courtesy of Shimron Hetmyer! RR 165/6 (20)

  • 9:14 PM IST

    LIVE RR vs LSG Score & Updates: Ravi Ashwin has been retired hurt and Riyan Parag takes his place. Shimron Hetmyer continues his onslaught and cuts it for a huge six and does it even better in the next ball as he launches it into the 2nd tier. RR have surely gone for a tactical change and it might do wonders from here on as Rajasthan eye 170+. 16 runs off the over. Parag will be on strike. Hetmyer completes his half-century. RR 149/4 (18)