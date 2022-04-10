Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants LIVE SCORE TODAY, TATA IPL 2022

Mumbai: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the IPL 2022 match between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants. Also Read - HIGHLIGHTS | IPL 2022, KKR vs DC Scorecard: Kuldeep, Shaw Star As DC Thump KKR By 44 Runs

Krishnappa Gowtham picks up 2 quick wickets, dents Rajasthan Royals. Rajasthan Lose Sanju Samson and Devdutt Padikkal in quick succession. Avesh Khan removes Jos Buttler, picks up the all important wicket for Lucknow. Jos Buttler and Devdutt Padikkal open innings for Rajasthan Royals. Lucknow Super Giants have won the toss and elected to bowl first. KL Rahul have gone with bowling tonight as they would like to chase down a set target keeping in mind like the previous match. They’ve gone with two changes by bringing in Stoinis and Chameera in place of Lewis and Tye. On the other hand Sanju Samson doesn’t mind to bat first, like they have done in the previous match. Rajasthan have also made two changes- Kuldeep Sen in for Navdeep Saini, Rassie van der Dussen in for Yashasvi Jaiswal.  Also Read - FULL Scorecard of Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2022 Highlights KKR vs DC, Score Report

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Jos Buttler, Rassie van der Dussen, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Kuldeep Sen, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal.
Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): KL Rahul(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Krishnappa Gowtham, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan. Also Read - IPL 2022: Rajasthan Royals' Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal on Cusp of Scalping 150 Wickets Against Lucknow Super Giants

Live Updates

  • 8:38 PM IST

    LIVE RR vs LSG Score & Updates: Lucknow have literally turned the tables in their favor! Shimron Hetmyer is with Ravi Ashwin at the crease. Both are capable batters and the West Indian ends the over with a maximum! Good over for Rajasthan, 10 runs off it. The 2008 Champs badly need a partnership from here on. RR 80/4 (12)

  • 8:30 PM IST

    LIVE RR vs LSG Score & Updates: OUT! Gowtham does it again! Rassie van der Dussen departs! Rajasthan are now in big big trouble. Big blow as they lose their 3rd batsman in a span of an over. 3 runs and 2 wickets from Krishnappa Gowtham- great start for the spinner! 10 OVERS DONE AND DUSTED! RR 67/4 (10)

  • 8:25 PM IST

    LIVE RR vs LSG Score & Updates: OUT! Gowtham strikes! Another quick wicket for Lucknow Super Giants. Rajasthan’s top three batters are now in the pavilion. Padikkal looking for the reverse sweep shot, skies the ball up in the air and falls into the safe hands of Jason Holder. LSG on Top! Rajasthan in spot of bother. Padikkal goes for 29. RR 64/3 (9.1)

  • 8:20 PM IST

    LIVE RR vs LSG Score & Updates: OUT! Jason Holder comes back and gets Sanju Samson out, trapped in front. The skipper misses the length and the ball would have easily crashed onto the stumps. Big blow for RR. LSG have removed two explosive batters of the team. RR 60/2 (8.3)

  • 8:14 PM IST
    LIVE RR vs LSG Score & Updates: Skipper Sanju Samson using Avesh Khan’s pace and guides it for a boundary. He is looking to get quick runs inside the first 10 overs. Avesh then comes back strongly with three back to back dots, trapping Padikkal in the last delivery, but it was pitched outside off. Decent over, just 6 runs off it and now it’s time for a strategic timeout. RR 58/1 (8)
  • 8:09 PM IST

    LIVE RR vs LSG Score & Updates: Jos Buttler gone, means responsibility and Sanju Samson has taken up the role and gets a boundary in the second delivery off Ravi Bishnoi in the over. 7 overs gone- RR notch up 8 runs in the over. Samson-Padikkal key for Rajasthan. RR 52/1 (7)

  • 8:00 PM IST

    LIVE RR vs LSG Score & Updates: OUT! Avesh Khan strikes! Jos Buttler departs! The wicket Lucknow wanted and now they have it. A dream start for the former Delhi Capitals man in the game. Skipper Sanju Samson is the new man in, joins Devdutt Padikkal at the crease. RR 42/1 (5.1)

  • 7:57 PM IST
    LIVE RR vs LSG Score & Updates: Dushmantha Chameera into his 3rd over gets three dots on the trot, didn’t give any freedom to the RR openers. It has been a good comeback over for Lucknow Super Giants. But the Sri Lankan has conceded 2 wide extars. Only 3 runs off the over. 5th over done and dusted. RR 42/0 (5)
  • 7:51 PM IST

    LIVE RR vs LSG Score & Updates: Devdutt Padikkal gets his cut shot on point as he guides the ball through the off-side. He does it again playing the same shot off his backfoot and Bishnoi’s line hasn’t been that great in the over. In the next delivery he had a glorious chance to get Padikkal out but squanders it and drops it down. 12 runs from the over. RR 39/0 (4)

  • 7:46 PM IST

    LIVE RR vs LSG Score & Updates: Padikkal now follows his partner and gets a boundary down the ground off Dushmantha Chameera’s first delivery, back to back boundaries for RR. 8 runs off the over. The openers have got a hold of the innings inside the powerplay. RR 27/0 (3)