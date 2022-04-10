Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants LIVE SCORE TODAY, TATA IPL 2022

Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the IPL 2022 match between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants.

Krishnappa Gowtham picks up 2 quick wickets, dents Rajasthan Royals. Rajasthan Lose Sanju Samson and Devdutt Padikkal in quick succession. Avesh Khan removes Jos Buttler, picks up the all important wicket for Lucknow. Jos Buttler and Devdutt Padikkal open innings for Rajasthan Royals. Lucknow Super Giants have won the toss and elected to bowl first. KL Rahul have gone with bowling tonight as they would like to chase down a set target keeping in mind like the previous match. They've gone with two changes by bringing in Stoinis and Chameera in place of Lewis and Tye. On the other hand Sanju Samson doesn't mind to bat first, like they have done in the previous match. Rajasthan have also made two changes- Kuldeep Sen in for Navdeep Saini, Rassie van der Dussen in for Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Jos Buttler, Rassie van der Dussen, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Kuldeep Sen, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): KL Rahul(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Krishnappa Gowtham, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan.

