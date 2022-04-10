Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants LIVE SCORE TODAY, TATA IPL 2022

Mumbai: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the IPL 2022 match between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants. Rajasthan Royals will take on the Lucknow Super Giants in Match 20 of IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The Royals suffered their first defeat of the season in their previous game against the Royal Challengers Bangalore and they had the game in their hands for the most part. Nevertheless, they have won two out of their three games so far and will be looking to bolster their batting a little bit with the addition of Rassie van der Dussen. On the other hand, the Lucknow Super Giants have been on a roll with three consecutive wins & maintaining a good position on the points table, and have won two close encounters as well so far which will be a great boost to them. The KL Rahul-led side will have the services of Marcus Stoinis while youngster Ayush Badoni has been quite impressive with finishing off the games. Lucknow’s investment in all-rounders in the mega auction has paid off really well with seven bowling options at their disposal.Also Read - LIVE | IPL 2022, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals Score: Billings Departs, Russell-Cummins Key For Chase Of 216

