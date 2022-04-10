Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants LIVE SCORE TODAY, TATA IPL 2022

Mumbai: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the IPL 2022 match between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants. Rajasthan Royals will take on the Lucknow Super Giants in Match 20 of IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The Royals suffered their first defeat of the season in their previous game against the Royal Challengers Bangalore and they had the game in their hands for the most part. Nevertheless, they have won two out of their three games so far and will be looking to bolster their batting a little bit with the addition of Rassie van der Dussen. On the other hand, the Lucknow Super Giants have been on a roll with three consecutive wins & maintaining a good position on the points table, and have won two close encounters as well so far which will be a great boost to them. The KL Rahul-led side will have the services of Marcus Stoinis while youngster Ayush Badoni has been quite impressive with finishing off the games. Lucknow’s investment in all-rounders in the mega auction has paid off really well with seven bowling options at their disposal.Also Read - LIVE | IPL 2022, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals Score: Billings Departs, Russell-Cummins Key For Chase Of 216

Live Updates

  • 7:03 PM IST

    LIVE RR vs LSG Score & Updates: NEWS FROM THE TOSS | Lucknow Super Giants have won the toss and elected to bowl first.

  • 6:43 PM IST

    LIVE RR vs LSG Score & Updates: PITCH REPORT | The Wankhede Stadium has assisted the fast bowlers really well so far and the batters have found it tricky on the wicket. It will be very important not to lose early wickets as the teams batting first haven’t been able to notch up big scores so far. The captain that wins the toss will be looking to bowl first considering the dew factor which might have a big effect later in the evening.

  • 6:36 PM IST

    LIVE RR vs LSG Score & Updates: KEY BATTLES | Quinton de Kock vs Yuzvendra Chahal: The leg-spinner has had the better of LSG opener Quinton de Kock five times in their seven T20 clashes and having him bowl an over in the powerplay might not be a bad ploy. The South African has notched up two fifties in the edition so far, but he does face a stiff challenge with Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin bowling in tandem.

  • 6:35 PM IST

    LIVE RR vs LSG Score & Updates: KEY BATTLES | KL Rahul vs Trent Boult: This is a contest that KL Rahul has so far dominated, with the LSG skipper being dismissed by Trent Boult just once in nine encounters. However, the Kiwi has picked up five wickets in the tournament so far and is the side’s second-most economical bowler (7.16) after Yuzvendra Chahal (5.25). Rahul has looked fluent so far in the tournament, getting his side off to starts, and he will be keen to get the better of the seamer once again when they meet at the Wankhede.

  • 6:34 PM IST

    LIVE RR vs LSG Score & Updates: KEY BATTLES | Avesh Khan vs Jos Buttler: Avesh Khan has been on a roll for LSG with seven wickets from four matches at an average of 18.14 and has proven to be effective at both ends of the game. Facing that pace will be Rajasthan’s in-form batter Jos Buttler, who followed up his ton against Mumbai with a half-century against Bangalore. The Englishman is the leading run-scorer in IPL 2022 at the moment with 203 runs from three matches.

  • 6:06 PM IST

    LIVE RR vs LSG Score & Updates: Lucknow Super Giants Squad | KL Rahul(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Krishnappa Gowtham, Andrew Tye, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Manish Pandey, Shahbaz Nadeem, Manan Vohra, Dushmantha Chameera, Kyle Mayers, Ankit Rajpoot, Marcus Stoinis, Mohsin Khan, Karan Sharma, Mayank Yadav.

  • 6:06 PM IST

    LIVE RR vs LSG Score & Updates: Rajasthan Royals Squad | Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Karun Nair, James Neesham, Rassie van der Dussen, KC Cariappa, Daryl Mitchell, Obed McCoy, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Anunay Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Dhruv Jurel, Shubham Garhwal.

  • 6:05 PM IST
    LIVE RR vs LSG Score & Updates: The Royals enter the contest as favorites purely due to the experienced matchwinners they have in their playing XI, while Lucknow will look to skipper KL Rahul to give them those solid and swashbuckling starts.
  • 6:04 PM IST

    LIVE RR vs LSG Score & Updates: Both sides are placed fourth and third in the points table respectively, and Rajasthan will be smarting after their loss to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), while LSG stole a win from Delhi in their last game.

  • 6:04 PM IST

    LIVE RR vs LSG Score & Updates: Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are a couple of sides that look downright formidable on paper in IPL 2022. Come Sunday (April 10), the two sides will face off at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.