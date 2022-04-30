Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians LIVE SCORE TODAY, TATA IPL 2022

Navi Mumbai: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the IPL 2022 Match Between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians at DY Patil Stadium.

Padikkal Departs, Buttler Key For Rajasthan. Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal Steady For Rajasthan. Tim David dropped a sitter as Padikkal gets a life-line. Mumbai Indians have won the toss and elected to field first. Rohit Sharma at the TOSS: We would like to bowl first. What we have seen over the course of the tournament, it suits us. We like to chase. We have a couple of changes. Tim David and Kumar Kartikeya come in for Brevis and Unadkat. Preparation has been good, most of it has been done before the tournament. Hopefully we have some fun in the middle, that's what we have been missing. We want to try and see how we enjoy ourselves. It's important to stick together as a group. Sanju Samson at the TOSS: We are happy to set a target, we have done that 7-8 times already. We have been playing some good cricket, it's easy be to be complacent, but we are taking this game as really important. We are playing with the same team.

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Tim David, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Hrithik Shokeen, Daniel Sams, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya, Riley Meredith.

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Daryl Mitchell, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen.

