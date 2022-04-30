Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians LIVE SCORE TODAY, TATA IPL 2022

Navi Mumbai: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the IPL 2022 Match Between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians at DY Patil Stadium.

Padikkal Departs, Buttler Key For Rajasthan. Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal Steady For Rajasthan. Tim David dropped a sitter as Padikkal gets a life-line. Mumbai Indians have won the toss and elected to field first. Rohit Sharma at the TOSS: We would like to bowl first. What we have seen over the course of the tournament, it suits us. We like to chase. We have a couple of changes. Tim David and Kumar Kartikeya come in for Brevis and Unadkat. Preparation has been good, most of it has been done before the tournament. Hopefully we have some fun in the middle, that's what we have been missing. We want to try and see how we enjoy ourselves. It's important to stick together as a group. Sanju Samson at the TOSS:  We are happy to set a target, we have done that 7-8 times already. We have been playing some good cricket, it's easy be to be complacent, but we are taking this game as really important. We are playing with the same team.

Live Updates

  • 7:52 PM IST

    LIVE RR vs MI Cricket Score: Hrithik Shokeen starts off with a dot. Padikkal goes down the track and gets wicket! OUT! Devdutt departs!! Mumbai get the breakthrough! Kieron Pollard takes the catch. RR 26/1 (4.2)

  • 7:44 PM IST

    LIVE RR vs MI Cricket Score: Padikkal treats Sams with a boundary first up as he stands and delivers it for FOUR runs! He does it again and this time goes down the ground FOUR! He slashes it again, this time uppish and Tim David drops a sitter and the ball went through for FOUR! more. Sams ends the over with back to back dots. 12 off it. RR 19/0 (3)

  • 7:40 PM IST

    LIVE RR vs MI Cricket Score: Bumrah starts off with back to back dots in the over. Buttler looks to get it through the covers but finds the fielder instead, another dot ball. Buttler latches onto the short ball and hooks it for a boundary! FOUR! It was a top-edge as it just clears the fielder. Bumrah comes back and beats Buttler with a juicy delivery. Ends the over with a dot again. 4 runs off it. RR 7/0 (2)

  • 7:34 PM IST
    LIVE RR vs MI Cricket Score: Buttler gets off the mark with a single in the first ball of the match. Padikkal pushes in the covers for a single in the next ball. Buttler works it for another single in the over. Sams earns a dot in the fourth delivery. Sams beats Padikkal with the fuller delivery, dot ball. The left-arm pacer ends the over with a dot. 3 runs off it. RR 3/0 (1)
  • 7:29 PM IST

    LIVE RR vs MI Cricket Score: Jos Buttler and Devdutt Padikkal open innings for Rajasthan Royals. Daniel Sams has the new ball for Mumbai Indians. We’re in for a cracker! Let’s Play!

  • 7:08 PM IST

    LIVE RR vs MI Cricket Score: Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Daryl Mitchell, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen.

  • 7:08 PM IST

    LIVE RR vs MI Cricket Score: Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Tim David, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Hrithik Shokeen, Daniel Sams, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya, Riley Meredith.

  • 7:03 PM IST

    LIVE RR vs MI Cricket Score: NEWS FROM THE TOSS | MUMBAI INDIANS HAVE WON THE TOSS AND ELECTED TO BOWL FIRST.

  • 6:42 PM IST
    LIVE RR vs MI Cricket Score: KEY BATTLES | Suryakumar Yadav vs Yuzvendra Chahal: Suryakumar Yadav has been one of the most consistent performers for Mumbai in their forgettable campaign thus far. He will be up against Purple Cap holder Yuzvendra Chahal (18 wickets from eight games). Yadav has 239 runs from six matches at an average of 47.80 and his contest against Chahal will be that of skill vs skill. Both players are extremely innovative and courageous in their approach, making it a mouth-watering clash to watch out for.
  • 6:41 PM IST

    LIVE RR vs MI Cricket Score: KEY BATTLES | Jos Buttler vs Jasprit Bumrah: Teams have been quite content to see Jasprit Bumrah off safely rather than swing for the fences in IPL 2022 so far. This has resulted in the quick bagging just five wickets from eight games. Buttler may have walked for a single-digit score against Bangalore, but his intent was still present. With his natural instinct of taking on bowlers, he will look to put Bumrah through his paces. The English batter has 499 runs from eight matches at an average of 71.29 and a strike rate of 159.42. He has scored three centuries in the process.