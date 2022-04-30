Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians LIVE SCORE TODAY, TATA IPL 2022

Navi Mumbai: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the IPL 2022 Match Between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians at DY Patil Stadium. Rajasthan Royals with 12 points are just two wins away from confirming a spot in the IPL 2022 playoffs. They have been the most consistent team in the season so far in terms of performance alongside Gujarat Titans. Their last win was against RCB where they defended 145 to win the game by 29 runs. Jos Buttler‘s form is a great sign for the team. Apart from Buttler’s, the side’s bowling attack is one of the best of the season. Yuzvendra Chahal with 18 wickets tops the Purple Cap list and Ravichandran Ashwin and Trent Boult have been great assets for the side. Mumbai Indians have struggled to find a win in the season so far. IPL 2022 marks their worst season with the side losing their first 8 games and being the first team to be eliminated from the season. Nothing has gone right for the side with both bat and ball. They will be looking to play the remaining games for pride and look to spoil the party of a few teams. Rajasthan Royals are the team in form and Mumbai Indians need to play out of their skin to win against them.Also Read - LIVE | IPL 2022, GT vs RCB Score: Gujarat Lose Pandya In 171 Chase

