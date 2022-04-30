Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians LIVE SCORE TODAY, TATA IPL 2022

Navi Mumbai: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the IPL 2022 Match Between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians at DY Patil Stadium. Rajasthan Royals with 12 points are just two wins away from confirming a spot in the IPL 2022 playoffs. They have been the most consistent team in the season so far in terms of performance alongside Gujarat Titans. Their last win was against RCB where they defended 145 to win the game by 29 runs. Jos Buttler‘s form is a great sign for the team. Apart from Buttler’s, the side’s bowling attack is one of the best of the season. Yuzvendra Chahal with 18 wickets tops the Purple Cap list and Ravichandran Ashwin and Trent Boult have been great assets for the side. Mumbai Indians have struggled to find a win in the season so far. IPL 2022 marks their worst season with the side losing their first 8 games and being the first team to be eliminated from the season. Nothing has gone right for the side with both bat and ball. They will be looking to play the remaining games for pride and look to spoil the party of a few teams. Rajasthan Royals are the team in form and Mumbai Indians need to play out of their skin to win against them.Also Read - LIVE | IPL 2022, GT vs RCB Score: Gujarat Lose Pandya In 171 Chase

    LIVE RR vs MI Cricket Score: Mumbai Indians Squad: Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Jaydev Unadkat, Hrithik Shokeen, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith, Tymal Mills, Murugan Ashwin, Fabian Allen, Basil Thampi, Anmolpreet Singh, Sanjay Yadav, Ramandeep Singh, Mayank Markande, Tim David, Aryan Juyal, Arjun Tendulkar, Rahul Buddhi, Arshad Khan.

    LIVE RR vs MI Cricket Score: Rajasthan Royals Squad: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sanju Samson(w/c), Daryl Mitchell, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen, Karun Nair, James Neesham, Rassie van der Dussen, Navdeep Saini, KC Cariappa, Obed McCoy, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anunay Singh, Dhruv Jurel, Shubham Garhwal.
    LIVE RR vs MI Cricket Score: On the other hand, the Mumbai Indians have had a drastic run so far in the tournament and have lost all their eight games which have ended their hopes of making it to the playoffs this season. The Rohit Sharma-led side has struggled in all three departments so far and the lack of consistent partnerships from the top order has been a major issue as well. They are likely to bring in Tim David and Fabien Allen into the XI in places of Daniel Sams and Dewald Brevis.

    LIVE RR vs MI Cricket Score: Rajasthan Royals are scheduled to take on the Mumbai Indians in Match 44 of IPL 2022 at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. Both teams have had contrasting runs in the tournament so far and the Sanju Samson-led side has already tasted a lot of success, winning six of their eight games so far. They are currently at the second position in the points table and are coming off a magnificent victory against the Royal Challengers Bangalore in their previous game.

