

















Load More

IPL Live Score RR vs RCB, Match 33

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Dream11 IPL 2020. Match no. 33 of the 13th edition of the IPL T20 tournament will be played between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. See the latest Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Dream11 IPL Live Score, Match 33 Live cricket Dream11 IPL updates here. Also, check the live cricket blog of the match 33 of IPL 2020 between RR vs RCB from Dubai here. See the latest RR vs RCB, Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Dream11 IPL Live Score, RR vs RCB IPL 2020 Live cricket updates here. Check Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Cricket Score and Updates, RR vs RCB Live Cricket Score and RR vs RCB Live Cricket Streaming Online and Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Dream11 IPL Guru Tips and Prediction. Also Read - IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score DC vs CSK, Today's Match 34 Live Updates, Sharjah: Curran OUT, Watson Joins Du Plessis

The Virat Kohli-led RCB has won five of its eight games on the back of all-round performances but seemingly blundered in the eight-wicket defeat to laggards KXIP on Thursday. On the other hand, the Royals’ campaign this season has been marred by numerous top-order collapses, forcing the lower half to pull them across the finish line. Also Read - DC vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 IPL 2020: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings T20 Match 34 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah 7.30 PM IST Tuesday October 17

RCB’s five wins so far include a Super Over triumph over Mumbai Indians here at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The Royals, on the other hand, lie at the seventh spot in the points table with just three wins from eight outings. Against KXIP in Sharjah, AB De Villiers, who has been in fine form, was sent in to bat at number six, a baffling decision by the RCB. Left-hander Washington Sundar (13) and Shivam Dube (23) were promoted up the order to accompany skipper Kohli in the middle. Also Read - IPL 2020: David Warner Reacts on 'MS Dhoni vs Paul Rieffel' Wide Drama

The experiment didn’t work as all three batsmen struggled with the South African scoring just two off five balls. To add to RCB’s woes, while defending the total, Kohli decided to save the in-form Sundar for the big-hitting Chris Gayle, who came to bat in the eighth over. That gamble didn’t pay off either as the 41-year-old Jamaican smashed the young off-spinner for four sixes.

Full Squads

RCB: Virat Kohli (captai), AB de Villiers, Parthiv Patel (wk), Aaron Finch, Josh Philippe, Chris Morris, Moeen Ali, Mohammed Siraj, Shahbaz Ahmed, Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Dale Steyn, Pawan Negi, Isuru Udana, Shivam Dube, Umesh Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Pavan Deshpande, Adam Zampa.

RR: Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson, Andrew Tye, Kartik Tyagi, Steven Smith (c), Ankit Rajpoot, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Tewatia, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Mahipal Lomror, Oshane Thomas, Riyan Parag, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat, Akash Singh, David Miller, Manan Vohra, Shashank Singh, Varun Aaron, Tom Curran, Robin Uthappa, Aniruddha Joshi, Jofra Archer.