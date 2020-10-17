Live Updates

  • 7:18 PM IST

    RCB were on the backfoot after losing well-set Devdutt Padikkal ad captain RCB captain Virat Kohli in quick succession. They needed 64 runs off the final five overs. And with AB de Villiers in the middle, anything was possible. However, Rajasthan Royals bowlers did well as they steadily tightened the screws. Off the final two overs, RCB required 35 to win. Steven Smith threw the ball to Jaydev Unadkat and De Villiers smashed a hat-trick of sixes off the first three deliveries before Gurkeerat Singh added a four in the over. 25 runs came off it. 10 were required from the final six ad De Villiers sealed the deal with a six. He finished on 55 off 22, an innings studded with one four and six sixes.

  • 7:12 PM IST

    SUPERMAN SEALS IT FOR RCB: The first five deliveries resulted in five runs leaving Bangalore five to win from the remaining three. And what does AB de Villiers do? He smokes the 4th delivery over deep midwicket boundary for a huge six as RCB overhaul the target with two two deliveries to spare. RCB (179/3) beat RR (177/6) by seven wickets

  • 7:08 PM IST

    IPL 2020 Live Score, Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB): The over that RCB needed. And it’s the Superman who has put the cape on. AB de Villiers hit three consecutive sixes off Jaydev Unadkat – the first over midwicket, the next over long-on and the third over deep backward square leg. Gurkeerat Singh then added a four more followed by a single. 25 runs from it. RCB need 10 off the final over.

  • 7:01 PM IST

    IPL 2020 Live Score, Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB): Another top-class over from Kartik Tyagi. He did concede a four off the second delivery to ABD but pull things back to allow five more in it. RCB 143/3 in 18 overs, chasing 178

  • 6:58 PM IST

    IPL 2020 Live Score, Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB): Jaydev Unadkat manages to keep ABD quiet before bowling it in the slot as the South Africa launches it over cover for a six. Nine runs from the over. RCB 133/3 in 17 overs, chasing 178

  • 6:51 PM IST

    EQUATION: 54 runs in 24 balls with seven wickets remaining

  • 6:51 PM IST

    IPL 2020 Live Score, Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB): Smith summons Jofra Archer. And the English pacer responds well by keeping RCB to just four runs off his first four deliveries. And then he does the mistake of dropping it short to AB de Villiers who pulls it over midwicket region for a maximum. Archer’s final delivery is a dot ball. 10 runs from the over. RCB 124/3 inn 16 overs, chasing 178

  • 6:46 PM IST

    IPL 2020 Live Score, Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB): A better over than the one before for Bangalore but this won’t be enough. 10 runs came from Shreyas Gopal’s final over including a triple off the fifth ball with Kartik Tyagi diving to save a boundary. AB de Viliers is still in the middle for RCB. Anything can happen. Stick with us till the end. RCB 114/3 in 15 overs, chasing 178

  • 6:40 PM IST

    IPL 2020 Live Score, Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB): An excellent over from Kartik Tyagi comes to an end. Just two runs and the big scalp of Virat Kohli in it. The asking rate is climbing up, RCB need 74 runs inn 36 balls.

  • 6:37 PM IST

    IPL 2020 Live Score, Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB): OUT! That’s a big breakthrough for Rajasthan as Kartik Tyagi has removed RCB captain Virat Kohli on 43. Kohli takes the aerial route and hits it hard. Rahul Tewatia took the catch near the boundary. threw the ball back into the field of play as the momentum took him past. He recovered and completed the catch. RCB 102/3 in 13.1 overs, chasing 178

IPL Live Score RR vs RCB, Match 33

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Dream11 IPL 2020. Match no. 33 of the 13th edition of the IPL T20 tournament will be played between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The Virat Kohli-led RCB has won five of its eight games on the back of all-round performances but seemingly blundered in the eight-wicket defeat to laggards KXIP on Thursday. On the other hand, the Royals’ campaign this season has been marred by numerous top-order collapses, forcing the lower half to pull them across the finish line. Also Read - DC vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 IPL 2020: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings T20 Match 34 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah 7.30 PM IST Tuesday October 17

RCB’s five wins so far include a Super Over triumph over Mumbai Indians here at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The Royals, on the other hand, lie at the seventh spot in the points table with just three wins from eight outings. Against KXIP in Sharjah, AB De Villiers, who has been in fine form, was sent in to bat at number six, a baffling decision by the RCB. Left-hander Washington Sundar (13) and Shivam Dube (23) were promoted up the order to accompany skipper Kohli in the middle. Also Read - IPL 2020: David Warner Reacts on 'MS Dhoni vs Paul Rieffel' Wide Drama

The experiment didn’t work as all three batsmen struggled with the South African scoring just two off five balls. To add to RCB’s woes, while defending the total, Kohli decided to save the in-form Sundar for the big-hitting Chris Gayle, who came to bat in the eighth over. That gamble didn’t pay off either as the 41-year-old Jamaican smashed the young off-spinner for four sixes.

Full Squads

RCB: Virat Kohli (captai), AB de Villiers, Parthiv Patel (wk), Aaron Finch, Josh Philippe, Chris Morris, Moeen Ali, Mohammed Siraj, Shahbaz Ahmed, Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Dale Steyn, Pawan Negi, Isuru Udana, Shivam Dube, Umesh Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Pavan Deshpande, Adam Zampa.

RR: Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson, Andrew Tye, Kartik Tyagi, Steven Smith (c), Ankit Rajpoot, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Tewatia, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Mahipal Lomror, Oshane Thomas, Riyan Parag, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat, Akash Singh, David Miller, Manan Vohra, Shashank Singh, Varun Aaron, Tom Curran, Robin Uthappa, Aniruddha Joshi, Jofra Archer.