LIVE UPDATES – SA vs AUS, 1st ODI, Score: ‘Opener’ Bavuma Hits Unbeaten Century; Proteas 222 Allout

Temba Bavuma played the captain’s knock to perfection as he brought up his fifth ODI ton against Australia at Bloemfontien on Thursday. Opening the batting, Bavuma remained unbeaten on 114* off 142 balls. But while he looked to play on a different pitch, the rest could not get going and finally he ran out of partners. South Africa were eventually allout for 222 in 49 overs. Australia would fancy chasing down this total, while the hosts would look to get early wickets with pace and put pressure on the opposition.

