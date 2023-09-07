Top Recommended Stories

  LIVE UPDATES – SA vs AUS, 1st ODI, Score: 'Opener' Bavuma Hits Unbeaten Century; Proteas 222 Allout
LIVE UPDATES – SA vs AUS, 1st ODI, Score: 'Opener' Bavuma Hits Unbeaten Century; Proteas 222 Allout

LIVE SA vs AUS 1st ODI, Score: Stay tuned to this space to get all the latest updates and live scores of South Africa vs Australia 1st ODI.

Updated: September 7, 2023 8:18 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

Temba Bavuma played the captain’s knock to perfection as he brought up his fifth ODI ton against Australia at Bloemfontien on Thursday. Opening the batting, Bavuma remained unbeaten on 114* off 142 balls. But while he looked to play on a different pitch, the rest could not get going and finally he ran out of partners. South Africa were eventually allout for 222 in 49 overs. Australia would fancy chasing down this total, while the hosts would look to get early wickets with pace and put pressure on the opposition.

Live Updates

  • Sep 7, 2023 8:19 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – SA vs AUS, 1st ODI, Score: It was all Australia as <font color="09090a“>De Kock departed early and a poor call from Bavuma cost Rassie his wicket in the form of a run-out. However, the SA skipper held one end up and kept grinding in the middle. However. he kept losing partners from the other end as the batters struggled to come to terms.

  • Sep 7, 2023 8:18 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – SA vs AUS, 1st ODI, Score: An outstanding innings by Temba Bavuma on a sluggish pitch he has given his team a chance to win this match. Standing ovations from the crowd as Temba Bavuma is going back to the pavilion. Few handshakes from Australian payers also.

  • Sep 7, 2023 8:15 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – SA vs AUS, 1st ODI, Score: Pitched-up ball outside off by Hazelwood, Nigidi pushes it and gets an outside edge and Alex Carey takes an easy catch. South Africa 222 runs in 49 overs.

  • Sep 7, 2023 8:13 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – SA vs AUS, 1st ODI, Score: Finally Australia have bundled out South Africa for 222 runs.

  • Sep 7, 2023 8:11 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – SA vs AUS, 1st ODI, Score: Third boundary in the 48th over as Hazelwood is leaking runs against Temba Bavuma The score is 221-9 in 48.3 overs

  • Sep 7, 2023 8:10 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – SA vs AUS, 1st ODI, Score: He is now taking on bowlers. Hazelwood conceded 2 boundaries in the first 3 balls. Temba eyeing to take his side to around 230 runs. The score is 217-9 in 48.2 overs

  • Sep 7, 2023 8:08 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – SA vs AUS, 1st ODI, Score: Temba Bavuma has kept South Africa alive in this match if he had not been there in the middle, Australia would have bundled them out inside 200 runs.

  • Sep 7, 2023 8:06 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – SA vs AUS, 1st ODI, Score: What an inning this is!!! Take a bow!! A magnificent century by Temba Bavuma. Held one end and kept scoring wickets were falling but he kept the scoreboard ticking. Hundred in 136 balls

  • Sep 7, 2023 8:04 PM IST

    LIVE SA vs AUS 1st ODI, Score: Just three overs to go in the first innings and all eyes will be on Temba Bavuma who is in his 90s. The score is 196-9 in 47 overs.

  • Sep 7, 2023 7:54 PM IST

    LIVE SA vs AUS 1st ODI, Score: It’s all on Bavuma and now he is pacing his innings to take his side to a respectable total. What a knock by Temba Bavuma if there was a support from the other end, SA would have been in a good position The score is 194-9 in 45 overs.

