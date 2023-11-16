Top Recommended Stories

  • LIVE UPDATES – SA vs AUS ODI WC 2023 S/F Score: Not Raining Now, But Threat LOOMS!
live

LIVE UPDATES – SA vs AUS ODI WC 2023 S/F Score: Not Raining Now, But Threat LOOMS!

LIVE Updates SA vs AUS ODI World Cup 2023 Semifinal Full Scorecard: Stay tuned for all LIVE match updates from ODI World Cup 2023 SF 2 clash between South Africa and Australia in Kolkata.

Published: November 16, 2023 9:39 AM IST

By Nikhil | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

SA vs AUS LIVE

Live Score South Africa vs Australia ODI World Cup 2023 Semifinal 2 scorecard: Pat Cummins-led Australia is set to take on Temba Bavuma’s South Africa in the semi-final 2 of the ongoing edition of the ICC ODI World Cup 2o23 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, on November 16. Team India defeated New Zealand by 70 runs in the semi-final 1 to become the first finalist in the mega tournament. There’s rain prediction too and it can play spoilsport during the crucial knockout game. During the league stage clash between the two teams, the Proteas defeated the Aussies by a massive margin of 134 runs. Batting first SA scored 311 runs with the help of Quinton de Kock’s century and then their sharp bowling attack bowled out the five-times World Champs for just 177 runs.

What Happens If South Africa vs Australia Is Washed Out?

There is rain prediction in Kolkata today. There are chances it might play spoilsport and if the semi-final is washed out Proteas will qualify for having a better position on the points table. There is no reserve day available for the semi-final clashes.

SA vs AUS Playing XIs

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi

Australia: Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins (c), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Live Updates

  • Nov 16, 2023 8:53 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – SA vs AUS ODI WC 2023 S/F Score: Latest update says the cyclone is a bit far from the WB coast, unlikely to cause a washout. However, reduction in match overs is possible. Don’t expect a full 50 Over match in between SA-AUS.

  • Nov 16, 2023 8:25 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – SA vs AUS ODI WC 2023 S/F Score: In a while from now, we will provide you with the latest on the weather from Kolkata. Stay hooked to this space for all the latest.

  • Nov 16, 2023 8:24 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – SA vs AUS ODI WC 2023 S/F Score: Hello and good morning to fans joining us for the coverage of the second semi-final. The match takes place in Kolkata and the winner meets India in the summit clash.

  • Nov 16, 2023 1:52 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – SA vs AUS ODI WC 2023 S/F Score: There is no reserve day available for the semui-final clash. Proteas will qualify for finals if there is washout as they were on the second spot in the points table and Australia were on third.

  • Nov 16, 2023 12:36 AM IST

  • Nov 16, 2023 12:33 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – SA vs AUS ODI WC 2023 S/F Score: There is rain prediction in Kolkata today. There are chances it might play spoilsport and if the semi-final is washed out Proteas will qualify for having better position on the points table.

  • Nov 16, 2023 12:28 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – SA vs AUS ODI WC 2023 S/F Score: During the league stage match between Australia and South Africa, Proteas defeated the Aussies by a huge margin of 134 runs. Batting first SA scored 311 runs with the help of Quinton de Kock’s century and then their bowling attack bowled out the five-times World Champions for just 177 runs.

  • Nov 16, 2023 12:23 AM IST

  • Nov 16, 2023 12:23 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – SA vs AUS ODI WC 2023 S/F Score: Bavuma ahead of the clash against Australia said that he is not 100 percent fit. Now, there are chances that Bavuma might get rested in the clash and Aiden Markram will be leading the Proteas side. Reeza Hendricks can again find a spot in the playing 11.

  • Nov 16, 2023 12:09 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – SA vs AUS ODI WC 2023 S/F Score: India defeated New Zealand by 70 runs in the first semi-final and will now face the winner of SA vs AUS clash in the World Cup final at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

