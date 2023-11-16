LIVE UPDATES – SA vs AUS ODI WC 2023 S/F Score: South Africa, Australia Eye Final Date With India

Top Recommended Stories

LIVE Updates SA vs AUS ODI World Cup 2023 Semifinal Full Scorecard: Stay tuned for all LIVE match updates from ODI World Cup 2023 SF 2 clash between South Africa and Australia in Kolkata

Published: November 16, 2023 12:23 AM IST

By Nikhil | Edited by Nikhil

Live Score South Africa vs Australia ODI World Cup 2023 Semifinal 2 scorecard: Pat Cummins-led Australia is set to take on Temba Bavuma’s South Africa in the semi-final 2 of the ongoing edition of the ICC ODI World Cup 2o23 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, on November 16. Team India defeated New Zealand by 70 runs in the semi-final 1 to become the first finalist in the mega tournament. There’s rain prediction too and it can play spoilsport during the crucial knockout game. During the league stage clash between the two teams, the Proteas defeated the Aussies by a massive margin of 134 runs. Batting first SA scored 311 runs with the help of Quinton de Kock’s century and then their sharp bowling attack bowled out the five-times World Champs for just 177 runs.

SA vs AUS Playing XIs

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi

Australia: Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins (c), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Live Updates

    LIVE UPDATES – SA vs AUS ODI WC 2023 S/F Score: Bavuma ahead of the clash against Australia said that he is not 100 percent fit. Now, there are chances that Bavuma might get rested in the clash and Aiden Markram will be leading the Proteas side. Reeza Hendricks can again find a spot in the playing 11.

    LIVE UPDATES – SA vs AUS ODI WC 2023 S/F Score: India defeated New Zealand by 70 runs in the first semi-final and will now face the winner of SA vs AUS clash in the World Cup final at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

    Welcome to the Live coverage of ODI World Cup 2023 semi-final clash between South Africa and Australia at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

