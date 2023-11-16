Top Recommended Stories

LIVE UPDATES – SA vs AUS ODI WC 2023 S/F Score: Australia Edge South Africa By 3 Wickets, Set Summit Clash With India

LIVE Updates SA vs AUS ODI World Cup 2023 Semifinal Full Scorecard: Australia Edge South Africa By 3 Wickets, Set Summit Clash With India. South Africa vs Australia (SA vs AUS), ICC ODI World Cup 2023 2nd Semifinal Match LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Who Will Join Team India In Final? Check LIVE Streaming details.

Updated: November 16, 2023 10:19 PM IST

By Debayan Bhattacharyya | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

LIVE Score South Africa vs Australia ODI WC 2023 Semifinal 2 scorecard: Pat Cummins-led Australia is set to take on Temba Bavuma’s South Africa in the semi-final 2 of the ongoing edition of the ICC ODI World Cup 2o23 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, on November 16. Team India defeated New Zealand by 70 runs in the semi-final 1 to become the first finalist in the mega tournament. There’s rain prediction too and it can play spoilsport during the crucial knockout game. During the league stage clash between the two teams, the Proteas defeated the Aussies by a massive margin of 134 runs. Batting first SA scored 311 runs with the help of Quinton de Kock’s century and then their sharp bowling attack bowled out the five-times World Champs for just 177 runs.

What Happens If South Africa vs Australia Is Washed Out?

There is rain prediction in Kolkata today. There is a Reserve Day, so do not worry folks! Also, hoping that is not needed. Also, before activating the Reserve day, the umpires will make every effort to complete the match on the scheduled day.

SA vs AUS Playing XIs

South Africa:Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Gerald Coetzee, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi

Australia:Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

  • Nov 16, 2023 10:11 PM IST

    LIVE SA vs AUS, ODI WC 2023, SEMI-FINAL: That’s it!! Australia are in the final!! They take on India at the summit clash!! SOUTH AFRICA FOUGHT WELL BUT FELL SHORT AT THE END OF THE DAY. AUS 211/7 (47)

  • Nov 16, 2023 10:04 PM IST

    LIVE SA vs AUS, ODI WC 2023, Semi-Final: Australia are on the verge of victory!! Just 3 runs needed now1!

  • Nov 16, 2023 9:54 PM IST

    LIVE SA vs AUS, ODI WC 2023, Semi-Final: 43 overs gone, Australia are now at 203/7. The Aussies need just 10 runs to win! AUS 203/7 (43)

  • Nov 16, 2023 9:46 PM IST

    LIVE SA vs AUS, ODI WC 2023, Semi-Final: 41 overs gone, Australia are now at 195/7. AUS 195/7 (41)

  • Nov 16, 2023 9:37 PM IST

    LIVE SA vs AUS, ODI WC 2023, Semi-Final: OUT!! STUMPS BROKEN!!! The only naturalised batter in Josh Inglish has been sent back to the pavilion by Coetzee!! South Africa pile up the pressure. AUS 193/7 (39.5)

  • Nov 16, 2023 9:29 PM IST

    LIVE SA vs AUS, ODI WC 2023, Semi-Final: 38 overs gone, Australia are now at 188/6. AUS 188/6 (38)

  • Nov 16, 2023 9:20 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – SA vs AUS, ODI WC 2023, Semi-Final: 36 overs gone, Australia are now at 182/6. AUS 182/6 (36)

  • Nov 16, 2023 9:06 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – SA vs AUS, ODI WC 2023: OUT!! Steve Smith has been sent back to the pavilion!! South Africa are still in the game!! de Kock takes a simple catch and Coetzee picks up a crucial wicket. AUS 174/6 (33.3)

  • Nov 16, 2023 9:03 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – SA vs AUS, ODI WC 2023: 33 overs gone, Australia are now at 174/5. Inglis, Smith lead charge for the Aussies. AUS 174/5 (33)

  • Nov 16, 2023 8:33 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – SA vs AUS, ODI WC 2023: Australia have lost half their side but still are in a good position to win. Inglis and Smith will have to take the game forward. AUS 141/5 (25)

