LIVE UPDATES – SA vs AUS ODI WC 2023 S/F Score: Covers Peeled OFF!

LIVE Updates SA vs AUS ODI World Cup 2023 Semifinal Full Scorecard: South Africa vs Australia (SA vs AUS), ICC ODI World Cup 2023 2nd Semifinal Match LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Who Will Join Team India In Final? Check LIVE Streaming details.

LIVE Score South Africa vs Australia ODI WC 2023 Semifinal 2 scorecard: Pat Cummins-led Australia is set to take on Temba Bavuma’s South Africa in the semi-final 2 of the ongoing edition of the ICC ODI World Cup 2o23 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, on November 16. Team India defeated New Zealand by 70 runs in the semi-final 1 to become the first finalist in the mega tournament. There’s rain prediction too and it can play spoilsport during the crucial knockout game. During the league stage clash between the two teams, the Proteas defeated the Aussies by a massive margin of 134 runs. Batting first SA scored 311 runs with the help of Quinton de Kock’s century and then their sharp bowling attack bowled out the five-times World Champs for just 177 runs.

What Happens If South Africa vs Australia Is Washed Out?

There is rain prediction in Kolkata today. There are chances it might play spoilsport and if the semi-final is washed out Proteas will qualify for having a better position on the points table. There is no reserve day available for the semi-final clashes.

SA vs AUS Playing XIs

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi

Australia: Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins (c), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

