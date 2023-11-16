Top Recommended Stories

LIVE UPDATES – SA vs AUS ODI WC 2023 S/F Score: Covers Peeled OFF!

LIVE Updates SA vs AUS ODI World Cup 2023 Semifinal Full Scorecard: South Africa vs Australia (SA vs AUS), ICC ODI World Cup 2023 2nd Semifinal Match LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Who Will Join Team India In Final? Check LIVE Streaming details.

Updated: November 16, 2023 12:46 PM IST

By Nikhil | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

SA vs AUS LIVE

LIVE Score South Africa vs Australia ODI WC 2023 Semifinal 2 scorecard: Pat Cummins-led Australia is set to take on Temba Bavuma’s South Africa in the semi-final 2 of the ongoing edition of the ICC ODI World Cup 2o23 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, on November 16. Team India defeated New Zealand by 70 runs in the semi-final 1 to become the first finalist in the mega tournament. There’s rain prediction too and it can play spoilsport during the crucial knockout game. During the league stage clash between the two teams, the Proteas defeated the Aussies by a massive margin of 134 runs. Batting first SA scored 311 runs with the help of Quinton de Kock’s century and then their sharp bowling attack bowled out the five-times World Champs for just 177 runs.

What Happens If South Africa vs Australia Is Washed Out?

There is rain prediction in Kolkata today. There are chances it might play spoilsport and if the semi-final is washed out Proteas will qualify for having a better position on the points table. There is no reserve day available for the semi-final clashes.

SA vs AUS Playing XIs

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi

Australia: Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins (c), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Live Updates

  • Nov 16, 2023 12:46 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – SA vs AUS ODI WC 2023 S/F Score: Okay, so the covers are being peeled off now. This is a good sign and of course we can confirm that the rain has stopped.

  • Nov 16, 2023 12:39 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – SA vs AUS ODI WC 2023 S/F Score: There is a Reserve Day, so do not worry folks! Also, hoping that is not needed. Also, before activating the Reserve day, the umpires will make every effort to complete the match on the scheduled day.

  • Nov 16, 2023 12:36 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – SA vs AUS ODI WC 2023 S/F Score: Toss may not be on time and we could very well be in for a truncated game at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

  • Nov 16, 2023 12:34 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – SA vs AUS ODI WC 2023 S/F Score: The covers are currently on and it seems like the start would be delayed at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The rain is not heavy, it is a light drizzle but the ground staff is taking all precautions possible.

  • Nov 16, 2023 12:30 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – SA vs AUS ODI WC 2023 S/F Score: It is not raining now in Kolkata, but the threat of course looms. The forecasts are there for rain, but hoping it stays away during the match.

  • Nov 16, 2023 12:11 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – SA vs AUS ODI WC 2023 S/F Score: “Physically I feel alright. Obviously not 100%. So obviously this day becomes important in terms of decisions about tomorrow. I’m quite confident, but I mean, it’s not a unilateral decision that will be made. In a state of mind, obviously a bit nervous about the game,” Bavuma said.

  • Nov 16, 2023 12:10 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – SA vs AUS ODI WC 2023 S/F Score: Will Tamba Bavuma feature today? There are reports he may not. What will finally happen, we will have to wait for the toss to find out.

  • Nov 16, 2023 12:07 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – SA vs AUS ODI WC 2023 S/F Score: We are moments away from the toss. Looks like win the toss and bat first would be the way to go.

  • Nov 16, 2023 8:53 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – SA vs AUS ODI WC 2023 S/F Score: Latest update says the cyclone is a bit far from the WB coast, unlikely to cause a washout. However, reduction in match overs is possible. Don’t expect a full 50 Over match in between SA-AUS.

  • Nov 16, 2023 8:25 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – SA vs AUS ODI WC 2023 S/F Score: In a while from now, we will provide you with the latest on the weather from Kolkata. Stay hooked to this space for all the latest.

