LIVE UPDATES – SA vs AUS ODI WC 2023 S/F Score: Bavuma Departs; Starc Strikes Early

LIVE Updates SA vs AUS ODI World Cup 2023 Semifinal Full Scorecard: South Africa vs Australia (SA vs AUS), ICC ODI World Cup 2023 2nd Semifinal Match LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Who Will Join Team India In Final? Check LIVE Streaming details.

Updated: November 16, 2023 2:19 PM IST

By Nikhil | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

LIVE Score South Africa vs Australia ODI WC 2023 Semifinal 2 scorecard: Pat Cummins-led Australia is set to take on Temba Bavuma’s South Africa in the semi-final 2 of the ongoing edition of the ICC ODI World Cup 2o23 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, on November 16. Team India defeated New Zealand by 70 runs in the semi-final 1 to become the first finalist in the mega tournament. There’s rain prediction too and it can play spoilsport during the crucial knockout game. During the league stage clash between the two teams, the Proteas defeated the Aussies by a massive margin of 134 runs. Batting first SA scored 311 runs with the help of Quinton de Kock’s century and then their sharp bowling attack bowled out the five-times World Champs for just 177 runs.

What Happens If South Africa vs Australia Is Washed Out?

There is rain prediction in Kolkata today. There is a Reserve Day, so do not worry folks! Also, hoping that is not needed. Also, before activating the Reserve day, the umpires will make every effort to complete the match on the scheduled day.

SA vs AUS Playing XIs

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi

Australia: Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins (c), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Live Updates

  • Nov 16, 2023 2:19 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – SA vs AUS ODI WC 2023 S/F Score: TIGHT! Hazlewood is building pressure from the other end. Good over from him as well. Just two runs came from it. Good start by the Aussie pacers. SA 6/1 (4)

  • Nov 16, 2023 2:15 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – SA vs AUS ODI WC 2023 S/F Score: ANOTHER GREAT OVER!! from Mitchell Starc. Just 2 runs came from it. He is not giving De Kock or Dussen any sort of opening. This will build pressure on the Proteas batters. SA 4/1 (3)

  • Nov 16, 2023 2:09 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – SA vs AUS ODI WC 2023 S/F Score: Hazlewood comes in for the other end. Rassie van der Dussen has joined Quinton de Kock in the middle. Both of them need to join a good partnership here. SA 2/1 (2)

  • Nov 16, 2023 2:04 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – SA vs AUS ODI WC 2023 S/F Score: WICKET! Starc strikes. South African skipper Temba Bavuma departs in the first over itself. He departs after scoring a four-ball duck. SA 1/1 (1)

  • Nov 16, 2023 2:00 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – SA vs AUS ODI WC 2023 S/F Score: Quinton de Kock and Temba Bavuma are ready to open the innings for Proteas. Mitchell Starc will start things with the ball for the Aussies.

  • Nov 16, 2023 1:58 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – SA vs AUS ODI WC 2023 S/F Score: The ceremony started with Australia’s national anthem followed by South Africa. The whole Eden Garden is now ready for the clash of the two giants.

  • Nov 16, 2023 1:53 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – SA vs AUS ODI WC 2023 S/F Score: The players have entered the ground for the national anthem ceremony. The last clash before the final of the mega-tournament will start in a few moments

  • Nov 16, 2023 1:49 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – SA vs AUS ODI WC 2023 S/F Score: Australia will be happy with the return of Mitchell Starc and the hero Glenn Maxwell inside the playing XI. Maxwell will be an asset for his team with both bat and ball.

  • Nov 16, 2023 1:48 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – SA vs AUS ODI WC 2023 S/F Score: Mitchell Starc will have a lot of responsibility here. If Aussies want to restrict Proteas on a low score, Starc needs to be in his lethal avatar and dismantle the strong South African batting.

  • Nov 16, 2023 1:44 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – SA vs AUS ODI WC 2023 S/F Score: Proteas have the ability to post a massive total here. They did the same during the league stage clash against the Aussies and were able to put the five-time champions under pressure.

