LIVE UPDATES – SA vs AUS ODI WC 2023 S/F Score: Rain Stops; Match Is Underway

LIVE Updates SA vs AUS ODI World Cup 2023 Semifinal Full Scorecard: South Africa vs Australia (SA vs AUS), ICC ODI World Cup 2023 2nd Semifinal Match LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Who Will Join Team India In Final? Check LIVE Streaming details.

Updated: November 16, 2023 3:53 PM IST

By Nikhil | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

SA vs AUS LIVE

LIVE Score South Africa vs Australia ODI WC 2023 Semifinal 2 scorecard: Pat Cummins-led Australia is set to take on Temba Bavuma’s South Africa in the semi-final 2 of the ongoing edition of the ICC ODI World Cup 2o23 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, on November 16. Team India defeated New Zealand by 70 runs in the semi-final 1 to become the first finalist in the mega tournament. There’s rain prediction too and it can play spoilsport during the crucial knockout game. During the league stage clash between the two teams, the Proteas defeated the Aussies by a massive margin of 134 runs. Batting first SA scored 311 runs with the help of Quinton de Kock’s century and then their sharp bowling attack bowled out the five-times World Champs for just 177 runs.

What Happens If South Africa vs Australia Is Washed Out?

There is rain prediction in Kolkata today. There is a Reserve Day, so do not worry folks! Also, hoping that is not needed. Also, before activating the Reserve day, the umpires will make every effort to complete the match on the scheduled day.

SA vs AUS Playing XIs

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi

Australia: Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins (c), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Live Updates

  • Nov 16, 2023 3:53 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – SA vs AUS ODI WC 2023 S/F Score: The rain has stopped now. The match is set to resume. Players are back on the field. SA 44/4 (14)

  • Nov 16, 2023 3:44 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – SA vs AUS ODI WC 2023 S/F Score: Drizzle is still on. Covers are there and still no sign of them peeling off. If the match doesn’t start today, it will go on to the reserve day. SA 44/4 (14)

  • Nov 16, 2023 3:32 PM IST

  • Nov 16, 2023 3:26 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – SA vs AUS ODI WC 2023 S/F Score: There are no updates on when the match will restart again. The rain isn’t heavy, it is a slight drizzle only but it is enough to stop the match for a while. SA 44/4 (14)

  • Nov 16, 2023 3:21 PM IST

  • Nov 16, 2023 3:15 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – SA vs AUS ODI WC 2023 S/F Score: DRIZZLE AT EDEN! The covers are on. The match has stopped. Proteas just got 12 runs in the previous over and now a halt, will this again take the momentum away from them?

  • Nov 16, 2023 3:14 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – SA vs AUS ODI WC 2023 S/F Score: DRINKS BREAK! is over. Proteas are still under pressure here. They have lost 4 wickets inside the first 14 overs itself. SA 44/4 (14)

  • Nov 16, 2023 3:10 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – SA vs AUS ODI WC 2023 S/F Score: BOUNDARY! from Klaasen to start the Cummins’ first over. Miller gets his first BOUNDARY! as well. 12 runs from this over. SA 44/4 (14)

  • Nov 16, 2023 3:06 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – SA vs AUS ODI WC 2023 S/F Score: Starc has bowled the seventh over of his spell already. Great attacking mindset from Pat Cummins. 4 runs from this over. SA 32/4 (13)

  • Nov 16, 2023 2:59 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – SA vs AUS ODI WC 2023 S/F Score: ANOTHER WICKET!! Hazlewood gets his second wicket. Rassie van der Dussen departs after scoring 6 runs off 31 balls. Proteas are choking big time here. SA 24/4 (11.5)

