Live SA vs BAN Score and Updates, T20 World Cup 2021 Match

Abu Dhabi: A rejuvenated South Africa will now look to strengthen their semi-final hopes when they meet a struggling Bangladesh in a Group 1 Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday. South Africa have emerged as strong contenders to qualify for the semi-finals after the wins over West Indies and Sri Lanka. They sit second in the group, ahead of Australia on net run rate (both teams have 4 points). Bangladesh, on the other hand, have failed to win a single Super 12 game in their three outings so far. Their hopes of advancing to the semi-finals are all but over after the narrow 3-run loss to West Indies last week. Going ahead they will be battling it out for a consolation win and upsetting the equations for other sides. Hello and welcome to our live coverage of T20 World Cup 2021 Match between South Africa and Bangladesh at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.