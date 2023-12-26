Top Recommended Stories

  • LIVE UPDATES – IND vs SA, 1st Test: Rain Plays Spoilsport On Day 1, India Finish At 208/8
LIVE UPDATES – IND vs SA, 1st Test: Rain Plays Spoilsport On Day 1, India Finish At 208/8

IND vs SA, 1st Test, Day 1, SuperSport Park, Centurion: KL Rahul stands tall with unbeaten half-century on rain-hit Day 1. Kagiso Rabada took a fifer for South Africa. Stay tuned for all updates here.

Updated: December 26, 2023 8:26 PM IST

By Koushik Paul | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

IND vs SA 1st Test

LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 1st Test, Day 1: India finished Day 1 on 208/8 with KL Rahul unbeaten on 70 off 105 balls before rain stopped play in centurion on Tuesday. Asked to bat first, India were 24/3 at one stage before Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer forged a 68-run stand to revive the sinking ship. However, both Kohli and Iyer perished early after lunch before Rahul stood tall against the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen, Nandre Burger and Gerald Coetzee. In fact, Rabada took his maiden international five-wicket haul against India and became the seventh Proteas bowler to reach 500 wickets at the top level. The play had to be stopped after tea, with 31 overs still to play.

Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

South Africa: Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Tony de Zorzi, Temba Bavuma(c), Keegan Petersen, David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne(w), Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Kagiso Rabada, Nandre Burger

Live Updates

  • Dec 26, 2023 7:54 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 1st Test, Day 1: The pitch and the bulk of the square are under covers now as the rain gods have come back heavily this time. Pretty black skies on offer.

  • Dec 26, 2023 7:44 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 1st Test, Day 1: It’s raining now in Centurion. Players from both sides are returning back to the pavilion. The groundsmen are standing in front of the pitch with cover on hand waiting for the signal from the umpires. The umpires are inspecting the situation. It’s getting dark above.

  • Dec 26, 2023 7:44 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 1st Test, Day 1: On the up, KL Rahul hits over cover for a boundary. Four more from the Indian wicketkeeper to bring 200 up for India.

  • Dec 26, 2023 7:35 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 1st Test, Day 1: Meanwhile, the weather in Centurion is getting darker. The floodlights are on and heavy winds are blowing. The cameramen are seen covering their equipment.

  • Dec 26, 2023 7:33 PM IST

    IVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 1st Test, Day 1: 250 runs is looking impossible for India right now but the side will look to add at least 20 to 30 runs more and reach around 220-225 runs. Rahul is still standing on the other end along with Siraj. IND- 191/8 (57)

  • Dec 26, 2023 7:24 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 1st Test, Day 1: WICKET!!! Finally, a first one for Marco Jansen, Bumrah departs after playing a rash shot and Jansen rattles his stumps. India sinks deeper with KL Rahul standing at one end. IND 191-8 ( 55)

  • Dec 26, 2023 7:20 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 1st Test, Day 1: Both KL Rahul and Jasprit Bumrah are playing smartly and not playing any type of rash shots and Bumrah is playing solidly till now. 190/7 (54)

  • Dec 26, 2023 7:12 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 1st Test, Day 1: FIFTY!!! A fighting knock from the Indian wicketkeeper KL Rahul, reaches his milestone with a thunderous six over covers. IND 187-7 (52)

  • Dec 26, 2023 7:07 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 1st Test, Day 1: We are back after Tea. KL Rahul and Jasprit Bumrah are in the middle for India. Something above 250 on this wicket will put India in a good place. IND 177/7 (51)

  • Dec 26, 2023 7:02 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 1st Test, Day 1: Welcome back to the final session of Day 1 of this test match. India will look to score at least 250 runs. KL Rahul will look to put bad balls away, and Bumrah will try to stick at the other end. IND 176/7

