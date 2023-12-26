Home

Sports

LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 1st Test, Day 1, SCORE: Rabada Puts India On Backfoot In Centurion

live

LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 1st Test, Day 1, SCORE: Rabada Puts India On Backfoot In Centurion

LIVE cricket score - Ind vs SA, 1st Test, Day 1, SuperSport Park, Centurion: South Africa vs India, 1st Test - stay tuned for all Live updates from the day 1 of the 1st Test between India and South Africa.

Summary Full Scorecard Summary Full Scorecardहिन्दी Commentary Schedule India 122/6 (35.1) Run Rate: (Current: 3.47) Last Wicket: Ravichandran Ashwin c sub Wiaan Mulder b Kagiso Rabada 8 (11) - 121/6 in 34.6 Over Shardul Thakur 0 * (0) 0x4, 0x6 KL Rahul (W) 12 (23) 2x4, 0x6 Gerald Coetzee (6.1-1-23-0) * Kagiso Rabada (12-3-30-4)

IND vs SA 1st Test

LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 1st Test, Day 1: India reached 91/3 at Dat 1 lunch after a top-order collapse in Centurion on Tuesday. Sent into bat first, Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill couldn’t stand in from of the South Africa pace attack as India were reduced to 24/3 at one stage. However, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer steadied the ship with a 67-run stand for the fourth wicket. While Kohli is batting 33, Iyer remained unbeaten on 31. For South Africa, Nadre Burger took two wickets and Kagiso Rabada scalped one. For India pacer Prasidh Krishna made his Test debut.

Trending Now

Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

South Africa: Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Tony de Zorzi, Temba Bavuma(c), Keegan Petersen, David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne(w), Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Kagiso Rabada, Nandre Burger

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.