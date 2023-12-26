By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 1st Test, Day 1, SCORE: Rabada Puts India On Backfoot In Centurion
LIVE cricket score - Ind vs SA, 1st Test, Day 1, SuperSport Park, Centurion: South Africa vs India, 1st Test - stay tuned for all Live updates from the day 1 of the 1st Test between India and South Africa.
LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 1st Test, Day 1: India reached 91/3 at Dat 1 lunch after a top-order collapse in Centurion on Tuesday. Sent into bat first, Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill couldn’t stand in from of the South Africa pace attack as India were reduced to 24/3 at one stage. However, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer steadied the ship with a 67-run stand for the fourth wicket. While Kohli is batting 33, Iyer remained unbeaten on 31. For South Africa, Nadre Burger took two wickets and Kagiso Rabada scalped one. For India pacer Prasidh Krishna made his Test debut.
Playing XIs
India: Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna
South Africa: Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Tony de Zorzi, Temba Bavuma(c), Keegan Petersen, David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne(w), Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Kagiso Rabada, Nandre Burger
