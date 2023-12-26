LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 1st Test, Day 1, SCORE: Rabada Puts India On Backfoot In Centurion

Top Recommended Stories

LIVE cricket score - Ind vs SA, 1st Test, Day 1, SuperSport Park, Centurion: South Africa vs India, 1st Test - stay tuned for all Live updates from the day 1 of the 1st Test between India and South Africa.

Updated: December 26, 2023 5:22 PM IST

By Koushik Paul | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

IND vs SA 1st Test

LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 1st Test, Day 1: India reached 91/3 at Dat 1 lunch after a top-order collapse in Centurion on Tuesday. Sent into bat first, Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill couldn’t stand in from of the South Africa pace attack as India were reduced to 24/3 at one stage. However, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer steadied the ship with a 67-run stand for the fourth wicket. While Kohli is batting 33, Iyer remained unbeaten on 31. For South Africa, Nadre Burger took two wickets and Kagiso Rabada scalped one. For India pacer Prasidh Krishna made his Test debut.

Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

South Africa: Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Tony de Zorzi, Temba Bavuma(c), Keegan Petersen, David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne(w), Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Kagiso Rabada, Nandre Burger

Live Updates

  • Dec 26, 2023 5:21 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 1st Test, Day 1: OUT!! Rabada is on fire and removes Ashwin, It was a snorter of a delivery as the ball rises on Ashwin and he tries to defend but he edges the ball towards slip.

  • Dec 26, 2023 5:17 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 1st Test, Day 1:The Indian side is in deep trouble as Ravichandran Ashwin and KL Rahul once again try to stabilise the Indian innings. IND 120/5 (34)

  • Dec 26, 2023 5:03 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 1st Test, Day 1: OUTTTTT!!! That’s the big wicket for South Africa. Virat Kohli gets a thick edge and Kagiso Rabada is ecstatic. Brilliant ball to get out. IND 107/5 (31).

  • Dec 26, 2023 4:58 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 1st Test, Day 1: 100 up for India with a four from Virat Kohli on the off-side. KL Rahul is yet to open his innings. IND 102/4 (30)

  • Dec 26, 2023 4:44 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 1st Test, Day 1: We are back again after lunch. Both Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer are in the middle. And South Africa get the breakthrough after the break. The uneven bounce did the trick for Kagiso Rabada. Iyer goes back for 31. IND 92/4

  • Dec 26, 2023 4:03 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 1st Test, Day 1: It’s Lunch on Day 1. It’s South Africa’s session in the first hour but Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer made a brilliant comeback with a 67-run stand for the fourth wicket. For the hosts, Nadre Burger took two wickets while Kagiso Rabada scalped one. IND 91/3

  • Dec 26, 2023 3:56 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 1st Test, Day 1: Brilliant from Shreyas Iyer. Gerald Coetzee targets Shreyas Iyer on the legs and te Indian flicks it for a six. Such a treat to watch. IND 88/3 (25)

  • Dec 26, 2023 3:43 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 1st Test, Day 1: If you notice, the South African pacers are targeting either wide of off-stump or the leg side. They want the Indian batters to chase the ball and edge in return. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli hits Marco Jansen for another straight drive for a four. IND 72/3 (22)

  • Dec 26, 2023 3:34 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 1st Test, Day 1: Bad news for South Africa as captain Temba Bavuma goes out of the field due to a hamstring pull. Dean Elgar is leading the side in his absence.

  • Dec 26, 2023 3:19 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 1st Test, Day 1: Two fours from Virat Kohli off Nandre Burger over. The dropped catches might prove costly for the home side. IND 50/3 (15)

