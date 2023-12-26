Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 1st Test, Day 1: Toss Likely to be DELAYED!
live

LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 1st Test, Day 1: Toss Likely to be DELAYED!

LIVE cricket score - Ind vs SA, 1st Test, Day 1, SuperSport Park, Centurion: South Africa vs India, 1st Test - stay tuned for all Live updates from the day 1 of the 1st Test between India and South Africa.

Updated: December 26, 2023 8:28 AM IST

By Koushik Paul | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

Ind vs SA, Ind vs SA 1st Test live score, Ind vs SA 1st Test live cricket score, Ind vs SA live updates, Ind vs SA 1st Test score live, Ind vs SA scorecard, Ind vs SA live scorecard, Ind vs SA 1st Test live streaming, Ind vs SA 1st Test free live streaming, Ind vs SA live, Ind vs SA score streaming, Centurion, India vs South Africa 1st Test, India vs South Africa 1st Test live score, India vs South Africa 1st Test live cricket score, India vs South Africa 1st Test, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Cricket News
IND vs SA 1st Test

LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 1st Test, Day 1: Rohit Sharma-led Team India will be facing Temba Bavuma’s South Africa in the first Test of the three-match series at the SuperSport Park in Centurion, on December 26. However, rain and bad weather are likely to play spoilsport during the match, the forecast has predicted rain showers during all five days of the match. The series is crucial for the Indian side as they have never won a red-ball series against Proteas and they would like to change that.

Trending Now

Squads

India Test squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Prasidh Krishna, KS Bharat (wk), Abhimanyu Easwaran

South Africa Test squad: Temba Bavuma (c), David Bedingham, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee, Tony de Zorzi, Dean Elgar, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Keegan Petersen, Kagiso Rabada, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne (wk)

Live Updates

  • Dec 26, 2023 8:19 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 1st Test, Day 1: India have never won a Test series in the Rainbow nation but this time the dominant duo of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will look to settle the score.

  • Dec 26, 2023 8:17 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 1st Test, Day 1: “South Africa is one of the most difficult countries to play Test cricket in. Even if we play all over the country, this is one country where you can’t expect [to know] what you will get from the pitch.” – Shardul Thakur on Ashwin’s YT channel.

  • Dec 26, 2023 8:11 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 1st Test, Day 1: So yes, it is not good news coming in from Centurion where it has been raining. Highly unlikely we will have a game today.

  • Dec 25, 2023 11:51 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 1st Test, Day 1: It will be interesting to see who will be India’s third pacer after Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah. Mukesh Kumar and Prasidh Krishna are fighting for the spot.

  • Dec 25, 2023 11:25 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 1st Test, Day 1: We can see KL Rahul with the wicket-keeping gloves as Ishan Kishan is ruled out of the red-ball series. Both Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid have backed him with the role.

  • Dec 25, 2023 11:23 PM IST

  • Dec 25, 2023 11:06 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 1st Test, Day 1: The bad news is there is a 75 percent rain prediction tomorrow and as per the forecast, the rain showers will be there throughout the day. This can spoil the proceedings of the match.

  • Dec 25, 2023 11:04 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 1st Test, Day 1: The match will mark the return of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to cricketing action for the first time since ICC ODI World Cup 2023 final.

  • Dec 25, 2023 11:04 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 1st Test, Day 1: The 1st Test between India and South Africa will be live from SuperSport Park in Centurion.

  • Dec 25, 2023 11:03 PM IST

    Welcome to the Live Blog coverage of India vs South Africa 1st Test in Centurion

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.