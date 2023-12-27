Top Recommended Stories

LIVE UPDATES – IND vs SA, Boxing Day Test: Will Rain Delay START?

IND vs SA, 1st Test, Day 1, SuperSport Park, Centurion: KL Rahul stands tall with unbeaten half-century on rain-hit Day 1. Kagiso Rabada took a fifer for South Africa. Stay tuned for all updates here.

Updated: December 27, 2023 12:13 PM IST

By Koushik Paul | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

IND vs SA 1st Test

LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 1st Test, Day 1: India finished Day 1 on 208/8 with KL Rahul unbeaten on 70 off 105 balls before rain stopped play in centurion on Tuesday. Asked to bat first, India were 24/3 at one stage before Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer forged a 68-run stand to revive the sinking ship. However, both Kohli and Iyer perished early after lunch before Rahul stood tall against the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen, Nandre Burger and Gerald Coetzee. In fact, Rabada took his maiden international five-wicket haul against India and became the seventh Proteas bowler to reach 500 wickets at the top level. The play had to be stopped after tea, with 31 overs still to play.

Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

South Africa: Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Tony de Zorzi, Temba Bavuma(c), Keegan Petersen, David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne(w), Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Kagiso Rabada, Nandre Burger

Live Updates

  • Dec 27, 2023 12:13 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND vs SA, Boxing Day Test: The game will likely start on time as there is no rain as of now. India will look to score as much as they can.

  • Dec 27, 2023 12:07 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND vs SA, Boxing Day Test: The pitch will surely help Indian seamers in these conditions. As we witnessed Indian batting side had also struggled on Day 1.

  • Dec 27, 2023 11:42 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND vs SA, Boxing Day Test: We are all hoping KL Rahul gets the remaining 30 runs and gets to a hundred. If he gets to a hundred, India would also breach the 250-run mark.

  • Dec 27, 2023 10:26 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND vs SA, Boxing Day Test: “Ironic that the coach allows some players who are clearly unfit and overweight to play when he started off as proteas trainer in 2009,” Gibbs slams Bavuma.

  • Dec 27, 2023 9:50 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 1st Test, Day 1, SCORE: “Rahul paced his innings well, an ideal template for Indian batters,” Zaheer Khan said after bad light stopped play on Day 1 at Centurion.

  • Dec 27, 2023 9:36 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 1st Test, Day 1, SCORE: “It’s a Rahul that we have been yearning to see for such a long time and such a delight to see. I said it in commentary as well that this half-century to me, is as good as a century,” Gavaskar told Star Sports.

  • Dec 27, 2023 9:35 AM IST
    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 1st Test, Day 1, SCORE: “KL Rahul has made batting look easy. When you look at his footwork and the balance, it was pretty amazing. The knock also shows that the number is right for him in Test match cricket. I think he will get a lot of runs for India in the middle order,” Shastri had said on air.
  • Dec 27, 2023 9:27 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 1st Test, Day 2, SCORE: So yes, without a doubt the spotlight would be on KL Rahul and the weather on Day 2 of the ongoing Test at Centurion.

  • Dec 27, 2023 9:24 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 1st Test, Day 1, SCORE: Hello and welcome to Day 2 of the ongoing Boxing Day Test at Centurion. We will provide you with the latest weather report shortly.

  • Dec 26, 2023 7:54 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 1st Test, Day 1: The pitch and the bulk of the square are under covers now as the rain gods have come back heavily this time. Pretty black skies on offer.

