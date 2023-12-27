Home

LIVE UPDATES – IND vs SA, Boxing Day Test: Will Rain Delay START?

LIVE UPDATES – IND vs SA, Boxing Day Test: Will Rain Delay START?

IND vs SA, 1st Test, Day 1, SuperSport Park, Centurion: KL Rahul stands tall with unbeaten half-century on rain-hit Day 1. Kagiso Rabada took a fifer for South Africa. Stay tuned for all updates here.

Summary Full Scorecard Summary Full Scorecardहिन्दी Commentary Schedule India 208/8 (59.0) Run Rate: (Current: 3.53) Last Wicket: Jasprit Bumrah b Marco Jansen 1 (19) - 191/8 in 54.3 Over Mohammed Siraj 0 * (10) 0x4, 0x6 KL Rahul (W) 70 (105) 10x4, 2x6 Marco Jansen (15-1-52-1) * Gerald Coetzee (12-1-53-0)

IND vs SA 1st Test

LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 1st Test, Day 1: India finished Day 1 on 208/8 with KL Rahul unbeaten on 70 off 105 balls before rain stopped play in centurion on Tuesday. Asked to bat first, India were 24/3 at one stage before Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer forged a 68-run stand to revive the sinking ship. However, both Kohli and Iyer perished early after lunch before Rahul stood tall against the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen, Nandre Burger and Gerald Coetzee. In fact, Rabada took his maiden international five-wicket haul against India and became the seventh Proteas bowler to reach 500 wickets at the top level. The play had to be stopped after tea, with 31 overs still to play.

Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

South Africa: Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Tony de Zorzi, Temba Bavuma(c), Keegan Petersen, David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne(w), Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Kagiso Rabada, Nandre Burger

