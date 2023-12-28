Top Recommended Stories

  LIVE UPDATES – IND vs SA, Boxing Day Test, Day 3: Will Rain Play SPOILSPORT?
LIVE UPDATES – IND vs SA, Boxing Day Test, Day 3: Will Rain Play SPOILSPORT?

IND vs SA, 1st Test, SuperSport Park, Centurion: Dean Elgar scored a century as South Africa finished Day 2 on 256/5 in reply to India's 245 all out. Stay tuned for all updates here.

Updated: December 28, 2023 10:34 AM IST

By Koushik Paul | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

IND vs SA 1st Test

LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 1st Test, Day 3: Dean Elgar’s unbeaten 140 propelled South Africa to 256/5 in reply to India’s 245 all out before bad light forced early stumps on Day 2 of the ongoing Test match in Centurion. Elgar, who is playing his farewell series, scored his 14 Test hundred and first on home ground. For India Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj took two wickets each so far. Earlier, the visitors rode on a fine 101 from KL Rahul to reach 245.

 Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

South Africa: Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Tony de Zorzi, Temba Bavuma(c), Keegan Petersen, David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne(w), Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Kagiso Rabada, Nandre Burger

  • Dec 28, 2023 10:34 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND vs SA, Boxing Day Test, Day 3: The hosts have the advantage with a lead of 11 runs and five wickets in hand. Indian bowlers need to pick up early wickets on the third day to put pressure back on SA.

  • Dec 28, 2023 10:29 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND vs SA, Boxing Day Test, Day 3: Hello and welcome to the LIVE updates of the Centurion Test. This is the third day and like the past two days, eyes would be on the skies.

  • Dec 27, 2023 9:03 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND vs SA, Boxing Day Test: The light seems not ideal now as the players are going out of the field. Is it the end of Day 2? Not really as the broadcasters say ‘Play Interrupted Due To Bad Light’. That’s stumps on Day 2 in Centurion. SA 256/5 (66) and lead India by 11 runs.

  • Dec 27, 2023 8:59 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND vs SA, Boxing Day Test: The floodlights are already on and the umpires had their first light check in the day. Meanwhile, Deal Elgar is currently batting on unbeaten 140. SA 254/5 (65)

  • Dec 27, 2023 8:48 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND vs SA, Boxing Day Test: Lots of play and misses for Elgar here. His luck has been so good in this inning. India can still fight back if they take the last 5 wickets quickly. SA 254-5 (64)

  • Dec 27, 2023 8:40 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND vs SA, Boxing Day Test: One after the other!!! Two quick wickets for India as they are once again making a comeback here. Kyle Verreynne departs after edging the ball towards KL Rahul. Prasidh Krishna gets his debut wicket. SA 249-5 (62)

  • Dec 27, 2023 8:31 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND vs SA, Boxing Day Test: South Africa takes the lead; India has been put on the backfoot here. India will want to take the last seven wickets under 100 runs so that they have a chance in this test match. Otherwise, a lead above 100 will surely take the game away from India.

  • Dec 27, 2023 8:29 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND vs SA, Boxing Day Test: WICKET!! Against the run of play for India and Siraj. the Debutant Bedingham departs after scoring 56 runs. SA 244-4 (60.1)

  • Dec 27, 2023 8:15 PM IST
    LIVE UPDATES – IND vs SA, Boxing Day Test: The debutant has shown what he is capable of, as David Bedingham notched up his maiden half-century. India are totally backfoot, with Elgar playing a monster inning on the other end. SA 235-3 (58)

  • Dec 27, 2023 7:55 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND vs SA, Boxing Day Test: Both Elgar and Bedingham have put up a 100-run stand, and Indian bowlers are clueless about how they will get a wicket from here. SA 218/3 (54)

