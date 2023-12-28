Home

LIVE UPDATES – IND vs SA, Boxing Day Test, Day 3: Will Rain Play SPOILSPORT?

LIVE UPDATES – IND vs SA, Boxing Day Test, Day 3: Will Rain Play SPOILSPORT?

IND vs SA, 1st Test, SuperSport Park, Centurion: Dean Elgar scored a century as South Africa finished Day 2 on 256/5 in reply to India's 245 all out. Stay tuned for all updates here.

Summary Full Scorecard Summary Full Scorecardहिन्दी Commentary Schedule India VS South Africa 245 (67.4) 1st Innings 256/5 (66.0) Run Rate: (Current: 3.88) SA lead by 11 runs Last Wicket: Kyle Verreynne (W) c KL Rahul b Prasidh Krishna 4 (7) - 249/5 in 61.5 Over Marco Jansen 3 * (13) 0x4, 0x6 Dean Elgar 140 (211) 23x4, 0x6 Prasidh Krishna (15-2-61-1) * Jasprit Bumrah (16-3-48-2)

IND vs SA 1st Test

LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 1st Test, Day 3: Dean Elgar’s unbeaten 140 propelled South Africa to 256/5 in reply to India’s 245 all out before bad light forced early stumps on Day 2 of the ongoing Test match in Centurion. Elgar, who is playing his farewell series, scored his 14 Test hundred and first on home ground. For India Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj took two wickets each so far. Earlier, the visitors rode on a fine 101 from KL Rahul to reach 245.

Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

South Africa: Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Tony de Zorzi, Temba Bavuma(c), Keegan Petersen, David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne(w), Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Kagiso Rabada, Nandre Burger

