  • LIVE Updates – SA vs NED, ODI WC 2023 Score: Scott Edwards Guides Netherlands To 245/8
LIVE Updates – SA vs NED, ODI WC 2023 Score: Scott Edwards Guides Netherlands To 245/8

South Africa Vs Netherlands, ODI World Cup 2023 Match 15: Scott Edwards Guides Netherlands To 245/8. Get all the live updates of SA vs NED match in Dharamsala.

Updated: October 17, 2023 7:34 PM IST

By Koushik Paul | Edited by Koushik Paul

South Africa vs Netherlands, ODI World Cup 2023 LIVE Updates

South Africa Vs Netherlands, ODI World Cup 2023 Match 15 Live Updates: Riding on a high after back-to-back wins, South Africa aim to make it three in a row when they take on Netherlands at the picturesque Dharamsala in the ODI World Cup 2023 on Tuesday. The Proteas started with a 102-run win against Sri Lanka and followed it up by a 134-run victory against five-time champions Australia in Lucknow. Netherlands, on the other hand, have lost against Pakistan and New Zealand.

Playing XIs

Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards(w/c), Sybrand Engelbrecht, Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren

South Africa: Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Gerald Coetzee

Live Updates

  • Oct 17, 2023 7:32 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – SA vs NED, ODI WC 2023 Score: That’s it! Netherlands with the help of Scott Edwards led the Oranje to a challenging total of 245 runs in 43 overs. NED 245/8 (43)

  • Oct 17, 2023 6:59 PM IST

    LIVE Updates- SA vs NED, ODI WC 2023 Score: 38 overs has been completed, Netherlands are struggling at 181/7. NED 181/7 (38)

  • Oct 17, 2023 4:33 PM IST

    LIVE updates – SA vs NED, ODI WC 2023 Score: 7 overs gone, Netherlands are now at 24/1. Vikramjit was the first man to depart. Kagiso Rabada claimed the first wicket of the match. NED 24/1 (7)

  • Oct 17, 2023 4:01 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – SA vs NED, ODI WC 2023 Score: South Africa’s Marco Jansen has the new ball! Vikramjit Singh and Max O’Dowd open innings for the Netherlands.

  • Oct 17, 2023 4:00 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – SA vs NED, ODI WC 2023 Score: We are done with the national anthems! We are ready to rock and roll now!

  • Oct 17, 2023 3:52 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – SA vs NED, ODI WC 2023 Score: Things clearing up nicely in Dharamsala as per reports. Weather radar also shows no rain for the rest of the day and to be honest the radars been absolutely accurate so far. Let’s hope the accuracy continues.

  • Oct 17, 2023 3:40 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – SA vs NED, ODI WC 2023 Score: So yes, the rain has stopped. The match starts at 4:00 PM IST and it will be a 43-over/side contest at Dharamsala. But believe you me, the threat of more rain looms.

  • Oct 17, 2023 3:27 PM IST

    Doesn’t look good.

  • Oct 17, 2023 3:22 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – SA vs NED, ODI WC 2023 Score: South Africa have been in good form and surely they would be a team to beat. Against the Dutch, they would start overwhelming favourites.

  • Oct 17, 2023 3:19 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – SA vs NED, ODI WC 2023 Score: The ground would be wet and that would mean the seamers could get purchase from the strip at Dharamsala. SA have already opted to bowl after winning the toss.

