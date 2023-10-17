Home

SA vs NED, ODI WC 2023 Score: Scott Edwards Guides Netherlands To 245/8

LIVE Updates – SA vs NED, ODI WC 2023 Score: Scott Edwards Guides Netherlands To 245/8

South Africa Vs Netherlands, ODI World Cup 2023 Match 15: Scott Edwards Guides Netherlands To 245/8. Get all the live updates of SA vs NED match in Dharamsala.

South Africa vs Netherlands, ODI World Cup 2023 LIVE Updates

South Africa Vs Netherlands, ODI World Cup 2023 Match 15 Live Updates: Riding on a high after back-to-back wins, South Africa aim to make it three in a row when they take on Netherlands at the picturesque Dharamsala in the ODI World Cup 2023 on Tuesday. The Proteas started with a 102-run win against Sri Lanka and followed it up by a 134-run victory against five-time champions Australia in Lucknow. Netherlands, on the other hand, have lost against Pakistan and New Zealand.

Playing XIs

Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards(w/c), Sybrand Engelbrecht, Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren

South Africa: Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Gerald Coetzee

