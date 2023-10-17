Top Recommended Stories

  LIVE Updates – SA Vs NED, ODI World Cup 2023 Score: It's Drizzling Again, More Delay On Cards
LIVE Updates – SA Vs NED, ODI World Cup 2023 Score: It’s Drizzling Again, More Delay On Cards

South Africa Vs Netherlands, ODI World Cup 2023 Match 15: Get all the live updates of SA vs NED match in Dharamsala.

Updated: October 17, 2023 1:58 PM IST

By Koushik Paul | Edited by Koushik Paul

South Africa vs Netherlands, ODI World Cup 2023 LIVE Updates

South Africa Vs Netherlands, ODI World Cup 2023 Match 15 Live Updates: Riding on a high after back-to-back wins, South Africa aim to make it three in a row when they take on Netherlands at the picturesque Dharamsala in the ODI World Cup 2023 on Tuesday. The Proteas started with a 102-run win against Sri Lanka and followed it up by a 134-run victory against five-time champions Australia in Lucknow. Netherlands, on the other hand, have lost against Pakistan and New Zealand.

Live Updates

  • Oct 17, 2023 1:56 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – SA Vs NED, ODI World Cup 2023: Bad news for both teams as the drizzle has returned and the covers are once again been put into place.

  • Oct 17, 2023 1:44 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – SA Vs NED, ODI World Cup 2023: BIG UPDATE from the Broadcasters. The toss will take place at 2 PM IST and play to start at 2:30 PM IST.

  • Oct 17, 2023 1:42 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – SA Vs NED, ODI World Cup 2023: Netherlands have played some quality cricket during the Qualifiers and have showed great fight in both their losses so far.

  • Oct 17, 2023 1:37 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – SA Vs NED, ODI World Cup 2023: FYI, in the league matches, there are no reserve days. If the match gets washed out or abandoned later on the day, the points will be shared. Both teams will get 1 point each.

  • Oct 17, 2023 1:35 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – SA Vs NED, ODI World Cup 2023: As the toss has been delayed, the South African players are playing football near the boundary. The Dutch players are having a chat among themselves.

  • Oct 17, 2023 1:25 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – SA Vs NED, ODI World Cup 2023: Good news just five minutes before the toss. The covers are being taken off. Meanwhile, the toss has officially been delayed.

  • Oct 17, 2023 1:16 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – SA Vs NED, ODI World Cup 2023: As we can hear, there was a snowfall yesterday at some high-altitude areas. The weather is quite cold and the players from both sides were seen wearing jackets. Hopefully the weather will not play a big role.

  • Oct 17, 2023 1:05 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – SA Vs NED, ODI World Cup 2023: The forecast from the Indian Meteorological Department is that of thunderstorms with rain throughout the day.

  • Oct 17, 2023 1:04 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – SA Vs NED, ODI World Cup 2023

  • Oct 17, 2023 1:03 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – SA Vs NED, ODI World Cup 2023: What we can see is that the pitch is totally covered and the skies look gloomy. The rollers are being used over the covers in Dharamsala. At the moment, it is not raining.

