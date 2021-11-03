Live SCO vs NZ Score and Updates, T20 World Cup 2021 Match

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of T20 World Cup 2021 Match between Scotland and New Zealand at Dubai International Stadium, Dubai. New Zealand is coming in fresh with an 8 wicket win against India in their 2nd Super 12 match. Daryl Mitchell & Kane Williamson showed form as they were chasing 111 against India. NZ batting lineup – Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson, James Neesham, Devon Conway & Glenn Phillips – are capable of smashing bowlers around the park. New Zealand bowling attack which is led by the dangerous experienced duo – Trent Boult & Tim Southee – didn’t look as effective as their potential against Pakistan. However, Boult & Southee, accompanied by Neesham, Santner & Sodhi can trouble Scottish batters. Scottish batters haven’t been in the best of forms. Kyle Coetzer is likely to make his comeback in the playing XI for this match. Mark Watt has been economical. Scotland will bank on Brad Wheal and Michael Leask to take wickets. Also, check the SCO vs NZ T20 WORLD CUP 2021 Live Cricket Score, Scotland vs New Zealand Live match, Scotland vs New Zealand Live score today, SCO vs NZ T20 World Cup 2021 Live video, Live Cricket, T20 World Cup 2021 Live, SCO vs NZ live score, Disney Hotstar+ live cricket match today online, Live Cricket Match Streaming, Watch T20 World Cup 2021 live match, T20 World Cup 2021 LIVE Streaming Online, Live score today Scotland vs New Zealand match, SCO vs NZ T20 World Cup 2021 Live match score, Scotland vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score. You can watch our Scotland vs New Zealand Live Blog from Dubai International Stadium, Dubai.Also Read - Kapil Dev's Advice to BCCI: Selectors Need to Decide Future of Big Players, Need to Think How to Make Next Generation Better