Live Scotland vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2022

Ireland have been caught in a difficult situation by a resurgent Scottish side. George Dockrell and Curtis Campher are in the middle for the Irish as the required run-rate is at 11 runs per over.Also Read - LIVE | Ind vs NZ Updates, T20 World Cup 2022 Warm-up Game: Rain Threat LOOMS

Scotland continued to impress in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup as opener Michael Jones hit a magnificent 86 to carry the side to a massive 176/5 against Ireland in their Group B match of the first round at Bellerive Oval. Also Read - AS IT HAPPENED | Pak vs Afg, Warm-up Game: Match Called OFF

It was a dominant innings for Scotland, who hardly kept any foot wrong from the time of winning the toss and electing to bat first. Jones was unarguably the star of Scotland’s innings, hitting six fours and four sixes in his 55-ball 86, at a high strike-rate of 156.36. Also Read - India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2022 Warm-up Game at Brisbane Likely to be Delayed Due to RAIN

Brief scores: Scotland 176/5 in 20 overs (Michael Jones 86, Richie Berrington 37; Curtis Campher 2/9, Mark Adair 1/23) against Ireland.