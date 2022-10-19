Live Scotland vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2022

Ireland have been caught in a difficult situation by a resurgent Scottish side. George Dockrell and Curtis Campher are in the middle for the Irish as the required run-rate is at 11 runs per over.

Scotland continued to impress in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup as opener Michael Jones hit a magnificent 86 to carry the side to a massive 176/5 against Ireland in their Group B match of the first round at Bellerive Oval.

It was a dominant innings for Scotland, who hardly kept any foot wrong from the time of winning the toss and electing to bat first. Jones was unarguably the star of Scotland's innings, hitting six fours and four sixes in his 55-ball 86, at a high strike-rate of 156.36.

Brief scores: Scotland 176/5 in 20 overs (Michael Jones 86, Richie Berrington 37; Curtis Campher 2/9, Mark Adair 1/23) against Ireland.

  • 12:38 PM IST

    LIVE | SCO vs IRE Updates, T20 WC 2022: This has been an excellent over for Ireland. 17 off the over as the tables have completely on Scotland. Ireland require 34 off 21 balls.

  • 12:30 PM IST

    LIVE | SCO vs IRE Updates, T20 WC 2022: SIX!!! Curtis Campher is playing a gem here in the chase. 34 off just 16 balls. Brad Wheal, who maintained an excellent economy is been taken to cleaners. IRE 125/4 (15)

  • 12:21 PM IST

    LIVE | SCO vs IRE Updates, T20 WC 2022: SIX!!! Curtis Campher is doing what he does best. This is something which is actually required at this stage. 100 comes up for Ireland. IRE need 78 off 43 balls.

  • 12:09 PM IST

    LIVE | SCO vs IRE Updates, T20 WC 2022: OUT!! Back to back wickets as Scotland are making real inroads here at the Simonds ground in Geelong. Harry Tector is the latest to depart. IRE 65/4 (10)

  • 11:59 AM IST

    LIVE | SCO vs IRE Updates, T20 WC 2022: Tector and Tucker are currently playing and both the batters are looking for a partnership. Greaves just gave seven runs that’s a good over. IRE 53/2 (8)

  • 11:56 AM IST

    LIVE | SCO vs IRE Updates, T20 WC 2022: Seven overs have already been done and Greaves comes to bowl the eighth over.

  • 11:51 AM IST

    LIVE | SCO vs IRE Updates, T20 WC 2022: Ireland lost two wickets in quick succession. But new batters managed to maintain the run rate IRE 41/2 (6.2)

  • 11:35 AM IST

    LIVE | SCO vs IRE Updates, T20 WC 2022: Scotland gets breakthrough as Andrew Balbirnie departs for 14. Ireland needs to look into it and save these early wickets to chase the total. IRE 22/1 (4)

  • 11:33 AM IST

    LIVE | SCO vs IRE Updates, T20 WC 2022: Ireland’s batting is now looking settled. It was a good over for Ireland as the batters managed to score 11 runs. IRE 20/0 (3)

  • 11:28 AM IST

    LIVE | SCO vs IRE Updates, T20 WC 2022: Two overs has already been done Ireland has managed to score 9 runs without losing any wicket. IRE 9/0 (2)