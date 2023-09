Home

LIVE Updates – SL vs BAN Asia Cup, Super 4: Samarawickrama Key For Big Total

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Live Match Score, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Stay tuned to this place to get all latest updates from SL vs BAN match live from R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Dasun Shanaka-led Sri Lanka will take on Shakib Al Hasan’s Bangladesh in the Super 4 stage of Asia Cup 2023 at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, on Saturday. This is the second match in this round of the continental tournament. Having lost to Pakistan in their first Super 4 game, Bangladesh need to win against Sri Lanka to keep themselves alive in the competition.

