  • LIVE Updates – SL vs BAN Asia Cup, Super 4: Samarawickrama Key For Big Total
LIVE Updates – SL vs BAN Asia Cup, Super 4: Samarawickrama Key For Big Total

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Live Match Score, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Stay tuned to this place to get all latest updates from SL vs BAN match live from R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Updated: September 9, 2023 6:23 PM IST

By Nikhil

SL vs BAN Live

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup Super 4 LIVE Updates

Dasun Shanaka-led Sri Lanka will take on Shakib Al Hasan’s Bangladesh in the Super 4 stage of Asia Cup 2023 at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, on Saturday. This is the second match in this round of the continental tournament. Having lost to Pakistan in their first Super 4 game, Bangladesh need to win against Sri Lanka to keep themselves alive in the competition.

Live Updates

  • Sep 9, 2023 6:23 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – SL Vs BAN Asia Cup 2023, Super 4: Just three overs left for the game and Sri Lanka lost another wicket. Sadeera Samarawickrama is playing really nice.

    SL 226/6 (47)

  • Sep 9, 2023 6:03 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – SL Vs BAN Asia Cup 2023, Super 4: Forty-three overs are done and Sri Lanka has crossed 200 runs mark. Dasun Shanaka and Sadeera Samarawickrama’s stand crossed 30 runs mark.

    SL 202/5 (43)

  • Sep 9, 2023 5:54 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – SL Vs BAN Asia Cup 2023, Super 4: Just nine overs left for the game and Sri Lanka batter Sadeera Samarawickrama is nearing half-century.
    SL 183/5 (41)

  • Sep 9, 2023 5:39 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – SL Vs BAN Asia Cup 2023, Super 4: Dhananjaya de Silva departs Bangladesh get another breakthrough. The batting order of Sri Lanka is currently struggling.

    SL 164/5 (37.1)

  • Sep 9, 2023 5:35 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – SL Vs BAN Asia Cup 2023, Super 4: Samarawickrama key for Lanka from here. Bangladesh have been good with their field settings and bowling.

  • Sep 9, 2023 5:31 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – SL Vs BAN Asia Cup 2023, Super 4: Sri Lanka is again looking for a partnership. 35 overs are done.

    SL 153/4 (35)

  • Sep 9, 2023 5:01 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – SL Vs BAN Asia Cup 2023, Super 4: Bangladesh have got the opening they were looking for. Now they need to build some pressure.

  • Sep 9, 2023 5:00 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – SL Vs BAN Asia Cup 2023, Super 4: WICKET!! Mendis, departed after half-century and it seems like Bangladesh has made a much-needed comeback.

    SL 125/3 (28)

  • Sep 9, 2023 4:43 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – SL Vs BAN Asia Cup 2023, Super 4: WICKET!! Finally, Pathum Nissanka departed after making 40 runs, and Bangladesh got the much-needed breakthrough. Samarawickrama Joined Kusal Mendis

  • Sep 9, 2023 4:33 PM IST

    LIVE – SL Vs BAN Asia Cup 2023, Super 4: Bangladesh is dropping catches and that might cost them because the bowlers are under pressure because of this partnership between Mendis and Nissanka.

    SL 108/1 (23)

