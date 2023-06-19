ZEE Sites

  • LIVE Updates | SL vs UAE, ICC WC 2023 Qualifier Cricket Live Score: Lanka Look to Start Campaign on Winning Note
ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifier Match Cricket LIVE Cricket Scorecard & Updates: Dasun Shanaka's SL side will take on UAE in their first match of the Qualifier tournament today. Sri Lanka vs United Arab Emirates, 3rd Match, Group B - Live Cricket Score, Commentary. Check LIVE Streaming Deets.

Updated: June 19, 2023 9:35 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

The 1996 World Cup champions Sri Lanka find themselves in a precarious situation where they need to win the qualification matches to seal a spot for themselves in the ICC WC 2023. The Lankans take on United Arab Emirates in their opening game of the campaign at Bulawayo today. Without a doubt, the current Asia Cup champions would start overwhelming favourites.

Squads:
United Arab Emirates Squad: Muhammad Waseem(c), Aryansh Sharma, Vriitya Aravind(w), Asif Khan, Rohan Mustafa, Aayan Afzal Khan, Sanchit Sharma, Karthik Meiyappan, Junaid Siddique, Zahoor Khan, Rameez Shahzad, Basil Hameed, Ali Naseer, Ethan DSouza, Muhammad Jawadullah

Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(w), Charith Asalanka, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Chamika Karunaratne, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana, Dushan Hemantha

  • 9:33 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | SL vs UAE, ICC WC 2023 Qualifier: It will be interesting to see what happens at the toss. Will the team winning it opt to bat or bowl. We will find out all that soon.

  • 9:32 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | SL vs UAE, ICC WC 2023 Qualifier: “No one thought Sri Lanka would win the World Cup in 1996,” Theekshana said. “So, it is an inspiration, particularly the way they played as a team. We need to get all of this to our generation as well. The way Ranatunga acted as captain, there are a lot of memories there for everyone,” Theekshana said.

  • 9:31 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | SL vs UAE, ICC WC 2023 Qualifier: The match is set to start at 12:30 PM IST. It promises to be a cracker at Bulowayo on Monday. Stay hooked to this place for all the latest.

  • 9:31 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | SL vs UAE, ICC WC 2023 Qualifier: In Dasun Shanaka, Kusal Mendis and Maheesh Theekshana, SL have the big names and they would be expected to deliver and set the tone for the rest of the campaign.

  • 9:30 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | SL vs UAE, ICC WC 2023 Qualifier: While SL start overwhelming favourites, one actually cannot write of UAE because of the good cricket they have been playing recently.

  • 9:29 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | SL vs UAE, ICC WC 2023 Qualifier: Hello and welcome to the LIVE blog of the upcoming ODI WC Qualifier match between Sri Lanka and United Aracb Emirates.

