Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE Updates | SL vs UAE, ICC WC 2023 Qualifier Cricket Score: Lahiru Kumara Gets Early Breakthrough For Sri Lanka
live

LIVE Updates | SL vs UAE, ICC WC 2023 Qualifier Cricket Score: Lahiru Kumara Gets Early Breakthrough For Sri Lanka

ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifier Match Cricket LIVE Cricket Scorecard & Updates: Dasun Shanaka's SL side will take on UAE in their first match of the Qualifier tournament today. Sri Lanka vs United Arab Emirates, 3rd Match, Group B - Live Cricket Score, Commentary. Check LIVE Streaming Deets.

Updated: June 19, 2023 5:12 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

SL vs UAE, SL vs UAE live score, SL vs UAE live updates, SL vs UAE live, SL vs UAE live streaming, SL vs UAE live streaming online, SL vs UAE live news, Sri Lanka vs United Arab Emirates, Sri Lanka vs United Arab Emirates live score, Sri Lanka vs United Arab Emirates live updates, Sri Lanka vs United Arab Emirates live online score, ICC WC 2023 Qualifier, ICC WC 2023 Qualifier schedule, ICC WC 2023 Qualifier points table, ICC WC 2023 Qualifier live streaming, ICC WC 2023 Qualifier live score, Cricket News
LIVE Updates | SL Vs UAE, ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifier Cricket Live Score

LIVE Updates | SL vs UAE, ICC WC 2023 Qualifier

The 1996 World Cup champions Sri Lanka find themselves in a precarious situation where they need to win the qualification matches to seal a spot for themselves in the ICC WC 2023. The Lankans take on United Arab Emirates in their opening game of the campaign at Bulawayo today. Without a doubt, the current Asia Cup champions would start overwhelming favourites.

Also Read:

SL vs UAE Playing XIs

United Arab Emirates: Muhammad Waseem(c), Ali Naseer, Vriitya Aravind(w), Rohan Mustafa, Basil Hameed, Asif Khan, Rameez Shahzad, Aayan Afzal Khan, Karthik Meiyappan, Zahoor Khan, Muhammad Jawadullah

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara

Live Updates

  • 5:11 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | SL vs UAE, ICC WC 2023 Qualifier Cricket Score: Wicket!!! Rohan Mustafa Departs after making 12 runs in 15 balls.
    UAE 36/1 (5.3)

  • 5:09 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | SL vs UAE, ICC WC 2023 Qualifier Cricket Score: Just two runs from the over that was a good over for Sri Lanka. The side needs more overs like this to stay in the game.

    UAE 35/0 (5)

  • 5:05 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | SL vs UAE, ICC WC 2023 Qualifier Cricket Score: Maheesh Theekshana comes to bowl the fifth over..

  • 5:03 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | SL vs UAE, ICC WC 2023 Qualifier Cricket Score: Four Wides!! 10 runs from the over.
    UAE 33/0 (4)

  • 5:00 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | SL vs UAE, ICC WC 2023 Qualifier Cricket Score: Rohan Mustafa comes to bowl the fourth over..

  • 4:58 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | SL vs UAE, ICC WC 2023 Qualifier Cricket Score: Three overs are already done and UAE is playing really well in the run-chase Sri Lanka is looking for a breakthrough.
    UAE 23/0 (3)

  • 4:55 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | SL vs UAE, ICC WC 2023 Qualifier Cricket Score: Kasun Rajitha comes to bowl the third over.

  • 4:54 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | SL vs UAE, ICC WC 2023 Qualifier Cricket Score: Eight runs from the over and UAE is batting really well in the chase. Two overs are done and dusted.

    UAE 14/0 (2)

  • 4:52 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | SL vs UAE, ICC WC 2023 Qualifier Cricket Score: Lahiru Kumara comes to bowl the second over.

  • 4:50 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | SL vs UAE, ICC WC 2023 Qualifier Cricket Score: First over is done and dusted and UAE managed to score six runs. Both the batters are working for a partnership.
    UAE 6/0 (1)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.