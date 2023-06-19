Top Recommended Stories

ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifier Match Cricket LIVE Cricket Scorecard & Updates: Dasun Shanaka's SL side will take on UAE in their first match of the Qualifier tournament today. Sri Lanka vs United Arab Emirates, 3rd Match, Group B - Live Cricket Score, Commentary.

Updated: June 19, 2023 2:03 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

The 1996 World Cup champions Sri Lanka find themselves in a precarious situation where they need to win the qualification matches to seal a spot for themselves in the ICC WC 2023. The Lankans take on United Arab Emirates in their opening game of the campaign at Bulawayo today. Without a doubt, the current Asia Cup champions would start overwhelming favourites.

Squads:
United Arab Emirates Squad: Muhammad Waseem(c), Aryansh Sharma, Vriitya Aravind(w), Asif Khan, Rohan Mustafa, Aayan Afzal Khan, Sanchit Sharma, Karthik Meiyappan, Junaid Siddique, Zahoor Khan, Rameez Shahzad, Basil Hameed, Ali Naseer, Ethan DSouza, Muhammad Jawadullah

Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(w), Charith Asalanka, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Chamika Karunaratne, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana, Dushan Hemantha

Live Updates

  • 2:08 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | SL vs UAE, ICC WC 2023 Qualifier: That was a good over from bowling as the bowler just gave two runs. UAE needs to continue this momentum to stay in the game.

    SL 117/1 (23)

  • 2:05 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | SL vs UAE, ICC WC 2023 Qualifier: Aayan Khan managed to give a breakthrough to UAE. Sri Lanka is looking for another big partnership. 22 overs are done eight runs from the over.
    SL 115/1 (22)

  • 1:58 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | SL vs UAE, ICC WC 2023 Qualifier: SL’s score is 106/1 in 20 overs.

  • 1:57 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | SL vs UAE, ICC WC 2023 Qualifier: UAE needed that badly, and it is the half centurion who departs. Karunaratne looks to sweep and tries his best to get the front pad outside the line of off-stump, but Aayan fired it through and kept it straight, Karunaratne misses and is struck in-line. Umpire Wayne Knights had his finger up in a flash, and there are no reviews in this tournament, would have crashed into the middle stump anyway. Karunaratne lbw b Aayan Khan 52(54) [4s-7]

  • 1:56 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | SL vs UAE, ICC WC 2023 Qualifier: Aayan Khan gets the breakthrough, and it’s a massive wicket of Karunaratne who was looking dangerous.

  • 1:44 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | SL vs UAE, ICC WC 2023 Qualifier:

    This is not the start UAE would have wanted after opting to bowl. There was very little help for the pacers, there was a bit of variable bounce early on but the pitch has settled down now.

  • 1:43 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | SL vs UAE, ICC WC 2023 Qualifier: Drinks are on the field now.

  • 1:41 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | SL vs UAE, ICC WC 2023 Qualifier: FIFTY!!!!! for Karunaratne, has been in superb touch since starting. The UAE needs to get rid of him as soon as possible. SL score is 92/0 after 16 overs.

  • 1:39 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | SL vs UAE, ICC WC 2023 Qualifier: Good over by Aayan as he conceded 8 runs in the first over despite Karuanaratne hitting for a boundary.

  • 1:37 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | SL vs UAE, ICC WC 2023 Qualifier: Aayan Afzal Khan, Left arm orthodox comes in to the attack.

