Home

Sports

LIVE Updates | SL vs UAE, ICC WC 2023 Qualifier Cricket Live Score: Toss, Playing XI Coming up SHORTLY

live

LIVE Updates | SL vs UAE, ICC WC 2023 Qualifier Cricket Live Score: Toss, Playing XI Coming up SHORTLY

ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifier Match Cricket LIVE Cricket Scorecard & Updates: Dasun Shanaka's SL side will take on UAE in their first match of the Qualifier tournament today. Sri Lanka vs United Arab Emirates, 3rd Match, Group B - Live Cricket Score, Commentary. Check LIVE Streaming Deets.

LIVE Updates | SL Vs UAE, ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifier Cricket Live Score

LIVE Updates | SL vs UAE, ICC WC 2023 Qualifier

The 1996 World Cup champions Sri Lanka find themselves in a precarious situation where they need to win the qualification matches to seal a spot for themselves in the ICC WC 2023. The Lankans take on United Arab Emirates in their opening game of the campaign at Bulawayo today. Without a doubt, the current Asia Cup champions would start overwhelming favourites.

Squads:

United Arab Emirates Squad: Muhammad Waseem(c), Aryansh Sharma, Vriitya Aravind(w), Asif Khan, Rohan Mustafa, Aayan Afzal Khan, Sanchit Sharma, Karthik Meiyappan, Junaid Siddique, Zahoor Khan, Rameez Shahzad, Basil Hameed, Ali Naseer, Ethan DSouza, Muhammad Jawadullah

Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(w), Charith Asalanka, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Chamika Karunaratne, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana, Dushan Hemantha

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.