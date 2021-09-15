CPL 2021 FINAL Live Cricket Score, SLK vs SKN Today Match Updates

St. Kitts: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of Saint Lucia Kings vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots CPL 2021, FINAL live score and updates from Headingley, St Kitts. See the latest Saint Lucia Kings vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Live Score, Saint Lucia Kings vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Live Score Today, SLK vs SKN Live cricket score, CPL 2021 Saint Lucia Kings vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Live updates here. Saint Lucia Kings and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots registered thrilling victories in their respective semifinals to enter the final of the Caribbean Premier League 2021. While the Patriots registered a dominant seven-wicket victory over the Guyana Amazon Warriors, the Kings stormed to their second consecutive final with a 21-run win over defending champions Trinbago Knight Riders.Also Read - SLK vs SKN Dream11 Team Prediction Hero CPL T20 FINAL: Captain, Fantasy Cricket Hints Saint Lucia Kings vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, Probable XIs For Today's T20 Match at Warner Park, St Kitts 7.30 PM IST September 15 Wednesday

Live Updates

    GOOD NEWS: The rain has stopped!

    Rain stops play as the covers are on to protect the pitch.

    LIVE CPL 2021 Final Score, SLK vs SKN Updates: Skipper Andre Fletcher is not looking to waste any time as he immediately put some pressure on Cottrell with a stunning no-look six over mid-wicket. However, the rain has struck early in the game and the play has stopped at the moment. SLK 11/0 in 0.5 overs

    LIVE CPL 2021 Final Score, SLK vs SKN Updates: Rahkeem Cornwall and skipper Andre Fletcher are out in the middle to open the innings for Saint Lucia Kings! While Sheldon Cottrell will start the proceedings with the new ball.

    No changes for St Kitts and Nevis Patriots!


    St Kitts and Nevis Patriots (Playing XI): Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Dwayne Bravo(c), Fabian Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Joshua Da Silva(w), Dominic Drakes, Sheldon Cottrell, Naseem Shah, Jon-Russ Jaggesar, Fawad Ahmed
    Saint Lucia Kings just make one change in their playing XI from the last match as Kesrick Williams comes in!


    Saint Lucia Kings (Playing XI): Andre Fletcher(w/c), Rahkeem Cornwall, Mark Deyal, Roston Chase, David Wiese, Tim David, Keemo Paul, Jeavor Royal, Alzarri Joseph, Wahab Riaz, Kesrick Williams
    CPL 2021 FINAL LIVE Score, SLK vs SKN Updates: Saint Lucia Kings captain Andre Fletcher wins the toss and elects to bat first against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots.

    We are just a few minutes away from the toss!