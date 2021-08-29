SLK vs TKR Live Cricket Score, CPL 2021 Today Match Updates

St Kitts: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of St. Lucia Kings vs Trinbago Knight Riders CPL 2021, Match 7 live score and updates from Warner Park, St Kitts. St. Lucia Kings registered their first win of CPL 2021 as they defeated Trinbago Knight Riders in a edge-of-a-seat contest by 5 runs on Sunday. Roston Chase all-rounde performance and pacer Wahab Riaz brilliant spell choked Knight Riders in the death overs as Kings snatched a win in match 7 of CPL 2021. Earlier, Tim David and Roston Chase cameo power St. Lucia Kings to 157/5 in 20 overs against Trinbago Knight Riders in match 7 of CPL 2021 on Sunday. Ravi Rampaul picked up three wickets for Knight Riders, while Jayden Seales and Akeal Hosein picked up a wicket each. TKR captain Kieron Pollard wins Toss and elect to field against St. Lucia Kings in match 7 of CPL 2021 on Sunday. Pollard: Going to field. Yes 6 games have been played here, but every night they have to sprinkle water on the surface. Let’s see if there’s moisture for the seamers.Also Read - Belgian Grand Prix Live Streaming in India: Where to Watch F1 Race Online, TV Telecast of Race Day Today

