SLK vs TKR Live Cricket Score, CPL 2021 Today Match Updates

St Kitts: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of St. Lucia Kings vs Trinbago Knight Riders CPL 2021, Match 7 live score and updates from Warner Park, St Kitts. St. Lucia Kings registered their first win of CPL 2021 as they defeated Trinbago Knight Riders in a edge-of-a-seat contest by 5 runs on Sunday. Roston Chase all-rounde performance and pacer Wahab Riaz brilliant spell choked Knight Riders in the death overs as Kings snatched a win in match 7 of CPL 2021. Earlier, Tim David and Roston Chase cameo power St. Lucia Kings to 157/5 in 20 overs against Trinbago Knight Riders in match 7 of CPL 2021 on Sunday. Ravi Rampaul picked up three wickets for Knight Riders, while Jayden Seales and Akeal Hosein picked up a wicket each. TKR captain Kieron Pollard wins Toss and elect to field against St. Lucia Kings in match 7 of CPL 2021 on Sunday. Pollard: Going to field. Yes 6 games have been played here, but every night they have to sprinkle water on the surface. Let's see if there's moisture for the seamers.

Live Updates

  • 11:20 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score CPL 2021 Match 7: Match-changing over for Knight Riders? Seifert going bonkers here. 2 SIXES, 2 BOUNDARIES FOR KNIGHT RIDERS! It’s all going Seifert’s way at the moment. He single-handedly powers Trinbago Knight Riders into the final over with a great chance of winning this one. On the last ball, Seifert gets a big inside edge that just beat Andre Fletcher down the leg-side. TKR 144/3 in 19 overs vs SLK (157/5)

  • 11:17 PM IST

    CPL 2021 LIVE SCORE MATCH 7, SLK vs TKR LIVE: Wahab Riaz removes Kieron Pollard for 10! Is this the game for St. Lucia Kings? Knight Riders lose their captain in a tricky chase. Riaz bowls a slower and shorter one which TKR skipper tries to heave across the line and can only slice it down to long-on. Kings were already well on top and this wicket probably puts them on the brink of their first win of the season in CPL 2021. Trinbago Knight Riders 107/3 in 16.5 overs, need 51 runs to win vs St. Lucia Kings (157/5) at Warner Park

  • 11:14 PM IST

    It’s going down the wire – SLK vs TKR!

  • 11:14 PM IST

    St. Lucia Kings vs Trinbago Knight Riders Live Score CPL 2021, Match 7 LIVE: FOUR! Lucky runs but Pollard and TKR won’t complain. Knight Riders captain tries to work this behind square leg and this goes off the inside half, beating short fine leg comfortably. Knight Riders 96/2 in 15 overs vs Kings (157/5)

  • 11:10 PM IST

    SLK vs TKR Live Score Today, CPL 2021 LIVE: OUT! Keemo Paul gets the big wicket of Lendl Simmons for 25! Massive blow for Knight Riders! This was on the cards! In a desperate attempt to raise the tempo of the chase, Simmons succumbs to the pressure. He looks to go across the line, expected the slower ball but this was the stock-pace from Paul and the slog is skewed straight down deep midwicket’s throat. TKR 71/2 in 13 overs vs SLK (157/5)

  • 11:06 PM IST

    CPL 2021 LIVE SCORE MATCH 7, SLK vs TKR Live: Tidy stuff from Roston Chase and Jeavor Royal – 14 runs from the last 3 overs! St. Lucia Kings bowlers are bowling a strict and non-hittable length here to deny any freebies to Munro and Simmons. Meanwhile, it’s not the first time that Munro’s inside edge has narrowly missed the stumps. The Kiwi backed away to cut and chopped this towards a short fine leg. Knight Riders 55/1 in 10 overs vs Lucia Kings (157/5)

  • 10:54 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score Today CPL 2021, SLK vs TKR LIVE: OUT! Roston Chase removes Tion Webster for 18! Good catch by Riaz! A bit of misunderstanding between the fielders but Wahab eventually got under it with a tumble forward. Chase has his revenge instantly. He bowled a floater, luring Webster into the slog sweep and inducing a big top edge that flew high towards square leg. Trinbago Knight Riders 35/1 in 6 overs, need 123 runs to win vs St. Lucia Kings (157/5) at Warner Park

  • 10:42 PM IST

    SLK vs TKR Live Score Today CPL 2021 LIVE: SIX! Pure Power! Despite not a perfectly middle shot, Simmons managed to clear the long-off with ease. It’s a flat-batted strike from Simmons. Joseph bowls a shortish length delivery which allowed Simmons to free his arms a bit and the batter decided to go over mid-off. TKR 29/0 in 5 overs vs SLK (157/5)

  • 10:33 PM IST

    CPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, SLK vs TKR LIVE: Cautious start from Trinbago Knight Riders openers – Tion Webster and Lendl Simmons. Simmons has smashed a maximum to get things for Knight Riders. Royal fired a flat and full, Simmons clears his front leg to heave this over wide long-on. Trinbago Knight Riders 11/0 in 2 overs vs St. Lucia Kings at Warner Park

  • 10:13 PM IST

    Fletcher’s No-Look Maximum Lits up CPL 2021