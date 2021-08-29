SLK vs TKR Live Cricket Score, CPL 2021 Today Match Updates

St Kitts: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of St. Lucia Kings vs Trinbago Knight Riders CPL 2021, Match 7 live score and updates from Warner Park, St Kitts. Tim David and Roston Chase cameo power St. Lucia Kings to 157/5 in 20 overs against Trinbago Knight Riders in match 7 of CPL 2021 on Sunday. Ravi Rampaul picked up three wickets for Knight Riders, while Jayden Seales and Akeal Hosein picked up a wicket each. TKR captain Kieron Pollard wins Toss and elect to field against St. Lucia Kings in match 7 of CPL 2021 on Sunday. Pollard: Going to field. Yes 6 games have been played here, but every night they have to sprinkle water on the surface. Let's see if there's moisture for the seamers. Have lost wickets at regular intervals – it's something we discussed. We have to be smart and intelligent in the way we go about batting. One forced change. Darren twisted his ankle and misses out.

  • 9:39 PM IST

  • 9:21 PM IST

    SLK vs TKR Live Cricket Score CPL 2021: 7 runs from the final over of the innings! Rampaul digs it short and it’s skied up off a thick top-edge. However, it’s not a great effort in the deep. Roston Chase was rushed on the pull, having come so far down. 157 may not seem like plenty, but St Lucia have done really well considering how the pitch was playing in the first half. St. Lucia Kings 157/5 in 20 overs vs Trinbago Knight Riders at Warner Park | Chase 30*, Paul 12*; Rampaul 3/29

  • 9:16 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score CPL 2021, SLK vs TKR LIVE: OUT! Jayden Seales removes Tim David for 44. Another Caught & Bowled! Seales bowls a full ball around off, David pushes forward and it goes uppishly to Seales who catches it well in the follow through. Good knock from David comes to an end. SLK 137/4 in 18 overs vs TKR at Warner Park

  • 9:11 PM IST

    It’s Party Time at Warner Park!

  • 9:10 PM IST

    CPL 2021 LIVE SCORE MATCH 7, SLK vs TKR LIVE: SIX! Tim David is turning the heat on here with his calculated hitting. A slower short ball from Isuru Udana, David whacks the pull-over deep midwicket despite having to fetch it from a bit wide. St. Lucia Kings 115/1 in 15 overs vs Trinbago Knight Riders

  • 9:06 PM IST

    CPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, SLK vs TKR LIVE: OUT! Ravi Rampaul removes Faf du Plessis for 10. A double-wicket over for Rampaul for 10. Caught & Bowled! Rampaul bowls a leg-cutter that grips and holds in the pitch on leg stump. Faf looking to work it through the on-side. Rampaul takes a good catch diving across in his follow through with the ball carrying comfortably. SLK 71/4 in 10 overs vs TKR at Warner Park

  • 8:56 PM IST

    Rampaul Triple Strikes Hurt Lucia Kings

  • 8:50 PM IST

    SLK vs TKR Live Cricket Score CPL 2021: OUT! Ravi Rampaul removes Rakheem Cornwall for 23. Cornwall’s chancy knock comes to an ends. A couple of his edges flew over the infield earlier, but this time Rampaul’s taken pace off with the leg-cutter and deceived him. Cornwall spots the variation late and tries to check his shot. But fails to connect properly and slices it to point. St. Lucia Kings 52/1 in 6 overs vs Trinbago Knight Riders

  • 8:29 PM IST

    SLK vs TKR Live Score Today CPL 2021 LIVE: SIX! Changed gears – Andre Fletcher and Rakheem Cornwall are making their bat talk at the moment. Both have scored some crucial runs in the Powerplay for St. Lucia Kings. Fletcher in particular has shown some of his BBL-like swagger with a “no-look” maximum! Udana bowls a full ball, Fletcher dismisses it from his presence and he’s connected so beautifully. SLK 44/0 in 5 overs vs TKR at Warner Park

  • 8:24 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score CPL 2021 Match 7: Cautious start from St. Lucia Kings as both of their openers Andre Fletcher and Rakheem Cornwall are taking their own sweet time to get uses to the Warner Park track. However, Fletcher flexed his arms and sent one Akeal Hosein delivery over the ropes to earn first boundary off the innings. St. Lucia Kings 11/0 in 2 overs vs Trinbago Knight Riders