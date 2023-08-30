Top Recommended Stories

South Africa vs Australia, 1st T20I - Live Cricket Score, Commentary: Watch SA vs AUS 1st T20I from Kingsmead in Durban. Follow ball-by-ball-commentary and check LIVE streaming DEETS.

Updated: August 30, 2023 8:14 PM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

Aiden Markram to lead South Africa during 1st T20I vs South Africa (Credits: CSA/Twitter)

South Africa are preparing to welcome Australia for an intense limited-overs battle as the cricketing rivals square off in a highly aniticipated three-match T20I series. The action is set to start today, promising thrilling encounters and intense competition on the cricket field. With both teams studded with stars, it is expected to draw in the crowds. And the game has the potential of going right down to the wire.

South Africa Squad:

Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram(c), Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs(w), Marco Jansen, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Bjorn Fortuin, Sisanda Magala, Matthew Breetzke, Gerald Coetzee, Donavon Ferreira, Keshav Maharaj, Lizaad Williams

Australia Squad:

Matthew Short, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh(c), Josh Inglis(w), Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Aaron Hardie, Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson, Matthew Wade, Ashton Turner, Jason Behrendorff

Live Updates

  • 8:12 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – SA vs AUS, 1st T20I: In a recent development, Mitchell Marsh has been appointed as Australia’s new T20I captain.

  • 8:10 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – SA vs AUS, 1st T20I: Mitchell Marsh will lead the Aussies while Aiden Markram will captain the proteas.

  • 8:09 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – SA vs AUS, 1st T20I: Here we bring you all the action of two good sides, full off natural entertainers in this highly-aniticipated battle between two teams.

  • 8:09 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – SA vs AUS, 1st T20I: With the ODI World Cup around the corner, none of the teams would play their best XI. That would mean, it is an opportunity for the fresh faces to impress and cement their spot in the T20I set-up.

  • 8:08 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – SA vs AUS, 1st T20I: Hello and welcome to the LIVE updates of the opening T20I between South Africa and Australia at Kingsmead in Durban.

