LIVE Updates – South Africa vs Australia, 1st T20I: Both Teams Eye Winning START

South Africa vs Australia, 1st T20I - Live Cricket Score, Commentary: Watch SA vs AUS 1st T20I from Kingsmead in Durban. Follow ball-by-ball-commentary and check LIVE streaming DEETS.

Aiden Markram to lead South Africa during 1st T20I vs South Africa (Credits: CSA/Twitter)

South Africa are preparing to welcome Australia for an intense limited-overs battle as the cricketing rivals square off in a highly aniticipated three-match T20I series. The action is set to start today, promising thrilling encounters and intense competition on the cricket field. With both teams studded with stars, it is expected to draw in the crowds. And the game has the potential of going right down to the wire.

South Africa Squad:

Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram(c), Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs(w), Marco Jansen, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Bjorn Fortuin, Sisanda Magala, Matthew Breetzke, Gerald Coetzee, Donavon Ferreira, Keshav Maharaj, Lizaad Williams

Australia Squad:

Matthew Short, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh(c), Josh Inglis(w), Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Aaron Hardie, Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson, Matthew Wade, Ashton Turner, Jason Behrendorff

