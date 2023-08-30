LIVE Updates – South Africa vs Australia, 1st T20I: Jansen Removes Head EARLY

Top Recommended Stories

Updated: August 30, 2023 9:44 PM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

South Africa are preparing to welcome Australia for an intense limited-overs battle as the cricketing rivals square off in a highly aniticipated three-match T20I series. The action is set to start today, promising thrilling encounters and intense competition on the cricket field. With both teams studded with stars, it is expected to draw in the crowds. And the game has the potential of going right down to the wire.

Australia (Playing XI): Matthew Short, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh(c), Josh Inglis(w), Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Aaron Hardie, Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Tanveer Sangha, Spencer Johnson
South Africa (Playing XI): Temba Bavuma, Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram(c), Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs(w), Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Lungi Ngidi, Lizaad Williams, Tabraiz Shamsi

Live Updates

  • 9:44 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – SA vs AUS, 1st T20I: Ngidi losing his line and length and Marsh punishes the last ball off the over. Ngidi giving 20 runs off his first over. AUS – 31/1 in 2 over

  • 9:43 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – SA vs AUS, 1st T20I: Mitchell Marsh taking on Lungi Ngidi on a huge six, dissapointment to Ngidi. AUS – 25/1 in 1.5 over

  • 9:41 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – SA vs AUS, 1st T20I: Two consecutive fours by the Australian captain on the first two ball of Lungi Ngidi. Mitchell Marsh looks in good touch today. AUS – 19/1 in 1.2 over

  • 9:39 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – SA vs AUS, 1st T20I: 11 runs off the over from Marko Jensen. AUS – 11/1 in 1 over

  • 9:36 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – SA vs AUS, 1st T20I: Mitchell Marsh takes guard at number three, more hopes having with the Aussie captain.

  • 9:35 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – SA vs AUS, 1st T20I: And there is a wicket, as we all know swing is the king Marko Jensen strikes on the third ball and Travis Head caught behind the slip. A good start for South Africa.
    AUS – 6/1 in 0.3 balls.

  • 9:33 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – SA vs AUS, 1st T20I: Travis Head goes for six on the second ball of the innings, what a way to tick scoreboard for Aussies.
    AUS – 6/0 in 0.2 balls.

  • 9:31 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – SA vs AUS, 1st T20I: We are all set as both teams are ready to play, both openers are on ground and Marko Jensen also ready for the first ball of the innings.

