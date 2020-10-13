Live Updates

  • 11:37 PM IST

    Comprehensive win for Chennai!

  • 11:37 PM IST

    IPL 2020 LIVE CRICKET UPDATES SRH vs CSK Live: What a game of cricket we have had today! The fans of both the teams would have been biting their nails towards the end of the innings but it is Dhoni’s boys who have held their nerve in the end and have recorded a win by 20 runs in this game and they have also won a game after a series of losses. Dhoni will be a happy man tonight. Defending a total of 167, Chennai started off well as they got rid of Warner and Pandey right in the Powerplay. They kept scalping wickets right throughout the innings getting rid of the explosive batters along the way and in the end, they held their nerve and saw their side through. Dhoni went by using 7 bowlers for this game and Piyush Chawla bowled only a single over. Bravo and Karn Sharma picked up 2 wickets today, even as Karn was expensive towards the end of the innings. Dhoni got his decisions right in the field and he will be hoping that he can continue this going forward. Overall, a comprehensive victory for Chennai.

  • 11:21 PM IST

    CSK vs SRH LIVE CRICKET SCORE AND UPDATES IPL 2020: CSK Win! Full and wide outside off from Dwayne Bravo, T Natarajan swings at it but fails to connect. Top class over from Natarajan. Chennai win by 20 runs. Chennai Super Kings (167/6) beat Sunrisers Hyderabad (147/8) by 20 runs in Dubai. Williamson 57, Bravo 2/25, Sharma 2/37

  • 11:16 PM IST

    IPL 2020 LIVE CRICKET UPDATES CSK vs SRH: OUT! CAUGHT AND BOWLED! Dwayne Bravo removes Shahbaz Nadeem for 5. Another one bites the dust. A good length ball around off and middle, Nadeem looks to slog but ends up getting a top edge. The ball balloons are high in the air. Bravo calls for the catch and settles under it take it easy. Hyderabad 146/8 in 19.3 overs vs Chennai (167/6)

  • 11:13 PM IST

    That seems like the final nail in the coffin for Hyderabad!

  • 11:13 PM IST

    CSK vs SRH LIVE CRICKET SCORE AND UPDATES IPL 2020: OUT! HIT WICKET! A low full toss from Shardul Thakur, Rashid Khan tries to use his wrists and flick it over the fence but mistimes it. It goes straight to Chahar at long-on. This is the end for Sunrisers Hyderabad, is that the game for Chennai? SRH 146/7 in 19 overs vs CSK (167/6)

  • 11:09 PM IST

    SRH vs CSK IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score: FOUR! Shahbaz Nadeem is off the mark in style as well. And he lets everyone out there know that Rashid is not the only threat! Tossed up and outside off, Nadeem makes room and launches it over extra cover for a boundary. 27 needed in 12 balls.

  • 11:08 PM IST

    Dream11 IPL Live Cricket Score and Updates: SIX! BOOM! Rashid Khan says it is not over yet! What a way to get off the mark from the Afghan. Tossed up ball around off from Sharma, Rashid jumps out of his crease and launches it towards long-on. Thakur who took the catch on the last ball runs to his left and tries to catch but misses. SRH 132/6 in 17.3 overs vs CSK (167/6)

  • 11:07 PM IST

    ‘Ice-man’ Williamson falls after FIFTY!

  • 11:06 PM IST

    CSK vs SRH Live Cricket Score IPL 2020 LIVE: OUT! CAUGHT! Karn Sharma removes Kane Williamson for 57. Williamson has to go! Is this the match for Chennai? Tossed up ball on middle, Williamson goes for the slog sweep but he doesn’t time it as well as he would’ve liked. It goes as far as Thakur at long-on. Hyderabad 126/6 in 17.2 overs vs Chennai (167/6)

SRH vs CSK 2020 Dream11 IPL, Match 29 IPL 2020 LIVE CRICKET SCORE

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Dream11 IPL 2020, match no. 29 of the 13th edition of the IPL T20 tournament will be played between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Ravindra Jadeja removes Jonny Bairstow for 23 as Chennai Super Kings hurt Sunrisers Hyderbad in match 29 of Dream11 IPL 2020 in Dubai. Kane Williamson 57-run knock in vain, Karn Sharma and Dwayne Bravo shine with the ball as Chennai Super Kings beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 20 runs in match 29 of Dream11 IPL 2020 in Dubai. MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja brilliant cameo propel Chennai Super Kings to 167/6 in 20 overs vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in match 29 of Dream11 IPL 2020 in Dubai. Earlier, pacer Sandeep Sharma double strikes jolt Chennai Super Kings in match 29 of Dream11 IPL 2020 in Dubai. TOSS – MS Dhoni wins Toss as Chennai Super Kings opted to bat vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2020 in Dubai.

Time is fast running out for the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings, a team that desperately need their batting to click when they take on SunRisers Hyderabad in Dubai, UAE on Tuesday in a battle to keep their Indian Premier League hopes alive. Also Read - IPL 2020, DC vs RR in Dubai: Predicted Playing XIs, Pitch Report, Toss Timing, Squads, Weather Forecast For Match 30

LIVE SCORE & UPDATES IPL 2020, CSK (167/6) beat SRH (147/8) by 20 runs in Dubai

The three-time champions and last edition’s runner-up, CSK are seeking a revival of fortunes after suffering five defeats in seven games. They are currently at the penultimate position in the eight-team standings halfway into the tournament. Considered as one of the most successful chasers in the history of IPL with a chase-master in Dhoni, CSK’s batting struggle this year can be gauged from the fact that all their defeats came while going after targets. While Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis have had decent outings so far, CSK need a stronger show from their faltering middle order too. Also Read - DC vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction And Hints For IPL 2020: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals T20 Match 30 at Dubai International Stadium 7.30 PM IST Wednesday, October 14

SRH, on the other hand, are only a tad better-placed than CSK at the fifth spot with three wins from seven games. But the five-wicket defeat to Rajasthan Royals on Sunday would be hurting the Hyderabad outfit badly as at one stage, they looked in complete control after posting a competitive 158/4. Batting has not been SRH’s concern at all as the likes of Jonny Bairstow, skipper David Warner, Manish Pandey and Kane Williamson are all among runs and have the ability to shoulder the responsibility on their own. But it is the bowling unit which let SRH down on Sunday. Despite losing senior pacers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and all-rounder Mitchell Marsh to injuries, SRH have shown tremendous fighting abilities with Rashid Khan and yorker specialist T Natarajan doing the job for the side.

SunRisers Hyderabad: David Warner (C), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Shreevats Goswami, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Wriddhiman Saha, Abdul Samad, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Jason Holder, Abhishek Sharma, B Sandeep, Sanjay Yadav, Fabian Allen, Prithvi Raj Yarra, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Siddharth Kaul, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan, Basil Thampi.

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (C/wk), M Vijay, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Kedar Jadhav, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Lungi Ngidi, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Imran Tahir, Mitchell Santner, Josh Hazlewood, Shardul Thakur, Sam Curran, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Monu Kumar, R Sai Kishore, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Karn Sharma.