Live Updates

  • 8:37 PM IST

    SRH vs CSK Live Cricket Score and Updates IPL 2020: SIX! Take that! Watson connects it well this time around. Rashid tosses this full and around off, it is in the slot of Watson. The burly Aussie smokes it over long-on for a huge maximum. Chennai 91/2 in 12.3 overs vs Hyderabad

  • 8:36 PM IST

    Dream11 IPL Live Cricket Updates: SIX! Rayudu has got his dancing shoes on tonight and he is putting them to show! Loopy on middle from Nadeem, Rayudu dances down the track and smacks it over the bowler’s head for a biggie. A good end to this over for Chennai.

  • 8:35 PM IST

    SRH vs CSK Live Cricket Score and Updates IPL 2020: Has Manish Pandey taken a stunner at long on? He is not sure himself. The soft signal is not out though. Let’s see what the replays have got to show. Well, no, the ball has bounced. So, Watson is safe. NOT OUT! This was a terrific effort by Manish Pandey but he does not quite complete the catch. This is bowled flatter around off and middle, Watson pulls this one hard towards the long-on region and Manish Pandey is brilliant as he runs in and dives forward to try to scalp this one. He takes the catch and he looks like he is not sure if this is a clean catch. The umpires call in the third umpire and their soft signal is not out. Replays show that this was grounded and will be not out. The batters take a single. Chennai 79/2 in 11.5 overs vs Hyderabad

  • 8:34 PM IST

    IPL Live Cricket SCore SRH vs CSK 2020: Floated ball around off and middle from Rashid Khan, Watson gets on his knees and sweeps this one on the up towards the deep mid-wicket region. The fielder does well in the deep to dive and save his side two runs. The batters take a couple. 10 runs from last two overs. Chennai 74/2 in 11 overs vs Hyderabad

  • 8:24 PM IST

    We’ve reached the halfway stage here in Dubai!

  • 8:24 PM IST

    IPL Live Cricket Score SRH vs CSK 2020: DRINKS! Sunrisers Hyderabad have started off well as they have removed two very dangerous batters in the form of Faf du Plessis and also Sam Curran, who was promoted up the order. Chennai Super Kings, on the other hand, have Rayudu and Watson out there and their batting runs deep and they will look to build and post a big total. Chennai Super Kings 64/1 in 9 overs vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

  • 8:18 PM IST

    SRH vs CSK Live Cricket Score and Updates IPL 2020: FOUR! This was played really well by Watson! Short ball around off from Nadeem, Watson cuts this one wide of the deep point region to bag a boundary. CSK 61/2 in 8 overs vs SRH

  • 8:17 PM IST

    Dream11 IPL 2020 Live Cricket Updates SRH vs CSK: OUTSIDE EDGE BUT DROPPED! Flatter around off Shahbaz Nadeem, Ambati Rayudu looks to cut this one but it takes an outside edge and the keeper spills this one. A misfield will fetch Chennai a single this time.

  • 8:10 PM IST

    SIX! Easy peasy! You just don’t give one in the slots for Watson. The cherry on the cake is the fact that it is on the pads. He whacks it over deep square leg and clears the fence. Chennai 52/2 in 6.5 overs vs Hyderabad

  • 8:10 PM IST

    Dream11 IPL 2020 Live Cricket Updates SRH vs CSK: End of Powerplay! FOUR! The last ball spoils a perfect over from Nadeem. He tosses it up and outside off, Rayudu jumps outside his crease and lifts it over extra cover. A boundary to end the Powerplay. Chennai Super Kings 44/2 in 6 overs vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

SRH vs CSK 2020 Dream11 IPL, Match 29 IPL 2020 LIVE CRICKET SCORE

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Dream11 IPL 2020, match no. 29 of the 13th edition of the IPL T20 tournament will be played between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer Sandeep Sharma double strike jolts Chennai Super Kings in match 29 of Dream11 IPL 2020 in Dubai. TOSS – MS Dhoni wins Toss as Chennai Super Kings opted to bat vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2020 in Dubai.

Time is fast running out for the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings, a team that desperately need their batting to click when they take on SunRisers Hyderabad in Dubai, UAE on Tuesday in a battle to keep their Indian Premier League hopes alive. Also Read - DC vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction And Hints For IPL 2020: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals T20 Match 30 at Dubai International Stadium 7.30 PM IST Wednesday, October 14

LIVE SCORE & UPDATES IPL 2020, CSK 92/2 in 13 overs vs SRH in Dubai

The three-time champions and last edition’s runner-up, CSK are seeking a revival of fortunes after suffering five defeats in seven games. They are currently at the penultimate position in the eight-team standings halfway into the tournament. Considered as one of the most successful chasers in the history of IPL with a chase-master in Dhoni, CSK’s batting struggle this year can be gauged from the fact that all their defeats came while going after targets. While Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis have had decent outings so far, CSK need a stronger show from their faltering middle order too. Also Read - IPL 2020, SRH vs CSK in Dubai: Predicted Playing XIs, Pitch Report, Toss Timing, Squads, Weather Forecast For Match 29

SRH, on the other hand, are only a tad better-placed than CSK at the fifth spot with three wins from seven games. But the five-wicket defeat to Rajasthan Royals on Sunday would be hurting the Hyderabad outfit badly as at one stage, they looked in complete control after posting a competitive 158/4. Batting has not been SRH’s concern at all as the likes of Jonny Bairstow, skipper David Warner, Manish Pandey and Kane Williamson are all among runs and have the ability to shoulder the responsibility on their own. But it is the bowling unit which let SRH down on Sunday. Despite losing senior pacers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and all-rounder Mitchell Marsh to injuries, SRH have shown tremendous fighting abilities with Rashid Khan and yorker specialist T Natarajan doing the job for the side.

SunRisers Hyderabad: David Warner (C), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Shreevats Goswami, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Wriddhiman Saha, Abdul Samad, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Jason Holder, Abhishek Sharma, B Sandeep, Sanjay Yadav, Fabian Allen, Prithvi Raj Yarra, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Siddharth Kaul, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan, Basil Thampi.

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (C/wk), M Vijay, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Kedar Jadhav, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Lungi Ngidi, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Imran Tahir, Mitchell Santner, Josh Hazlewood, Shardul Thakur, Sam Curran, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Monu Kumar, R Sai Kishore, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Karn Sharma.