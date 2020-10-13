

















SRH vs CSK 2020 Dream11 IPL, Match 29 IPL 2020 LIVE CRICKET SCORE

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Dream11 IPL 2020, match no. 29 of the 13th edition of the IPL T20 tournament will be played between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer Sandeep Sharma double strike jolts Chennai Super Kings in match 29 of Dream11 IPL 2020 in Dubai. TOSS – MS Dhoni wins Toss as Chennai Super Kings opted to bat vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2020 in Dubai.

Time is fast running out for the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings, a team that desperately need their batting to click when they take on SunRisers Hyderabad in Dubai, UAE on Tuesday in a battle to keep their Indian Premier League hopes alive. Also Read - DC vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction And Hints For IPL 2020: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals T20 Match 30 at Dubai International Stadium 7.30 PM IST Wednesday, October 14

LIVE SCORE & UPDATES IPL 2020, CSK 92/2 in 13 overs vs SRH in Dubai

The three-time champions and last edition’s runner-up, CSK are seeking a revival of fortunes after suffering five defeats in seven games. They are currently at the penultimate position in the eight-team standings halfway into the tournament. Considered as one of the most successful chasers in the history of IPL with a chase-master in Dhoni, CSK’s batting struggle this year can be gauged from the fact that all their defeats came while going after targets. While Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis have had decent outings so far, CSK need a stronger show from their faltering middle order too. Also Read - IPL 2020, SRH vs CSK in Dubai: Predicted Playing XIs, Pitch Report, Toss Timing, Squads, Weather Forecast For Match 29

SRH, on the other hand, are only a tad better-placed than CSK at the fifth spot with three wins from seven games. But the five-wicket defeat to Rajasthan Royals on Sunday would be hurting the Hyderabad outfit badly as at one stage, they looked in complete control after posting a competitive 158/4. Batting has not been SRH’s concern at all as the likes of Jonny Bairstow, skipper David Warner, Manish Pandey and Kane Williamson are all among runs and have the ability to shoulder the responsibility on their own. But it is the bowling unit which let SRH down on Sunday. Despite losing senior pacers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and all-rounder Mitchell Marsh to injuries, SRH have shown tremendous fighting abilities with Rashid Khan and yorker specialist T Natarajan doing the job for the side.

SunRisers Hyderabad: David Warner (C), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Shreevats Goswami, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Wriddhiman Saha, Abdul Samad, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Jason Holder, Abhishek Sharma, B Sandeep, Sanjay Yadav, Fabian Allen, Prithvi Raj Yarra, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Siddharth Kaul, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan, Basil Thampi.

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (C/wk), M Vijay, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Kedar Jadhav, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Lungi Ngidi, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Imran Tahir, Mitchell Santner, Josh Hazlewood, Shardul Thakur, Sam Curran, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Monu Kumar, R Sai Kishore, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Karn Sharma.