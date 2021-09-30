SRH vs CSK IPL 2021 LIVE SCORE TODAY, Match 44 Latest IPL CRICKET UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of VIVO IPL match 44 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. See the latest IPL 2021 Live Score, IPL Live Match, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings IPL Live Score Today, IPL Live Match Score 2021 Today cricket updates here. IPL 2021 LIVE SCORE- MS Dhoni finishes with a SIX as Chennai Super Kings (139/4 in 19.4 overs) beat SunRisers Hyderabad (134/7) by 6 wickets in match 44 of IPL 2021 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Thursday. OUT! Jason Holder triple strikes – Ruturaj Gaikwad (45), Faf du Plessis (41) and Suresh Raina (2) lead SunRisers Hyderabad fight back versus Chennai Super Kings in 135 chase. Earlier, openers Gaikwad and du Plessis had provided a dominating start to Chennai. Josh Hazlewood’s triple strikes (3/24) and Dwayne Bravo’s double blow (2/17) restrict SunRisers Hyderabad for 134/7 in 20 overs. Earlier, MS Dhoni wins Toss, Chennai Super Kings opt to bowl against Sunrisers Hyderabad at Sharjah on Thursday. Bravo replaces Sam Curran in CSK’s playing 11. See the latest SRH vs CSK, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2021 Live Score, SRH vs CSK IPL 2021 Live cricket updates here. Check Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings Live Cricket Score and Updates, SRH vs CSK Live Cricket Score and IPL 2021 Live Cricket Streaming Online and Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD)Also Read - IPL 2021: MS Dhoni Completes 100 Catches for Chennai Super Kings