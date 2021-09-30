SRH vs CSK IPL 2021 LIVE SCORE TODAY, Match 44 Latest IPL CRICKET UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of VIVO IPL match 44 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. See the latest IPL 2021 Live Score, IPL Live Match, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings IPL Live Score Today, IPL Live Match Score 2021 Today cricket updates here. IPL 2021 LIVE SCORE- MS Dhoni finishes with a SIX as Chennai Super Kings (139/4 in 19.4 overs) beat SunRisers Hyderabad (134/7) by 6 wickets in match 44 of IPL 2021 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Thursday. OUT! Jason Holder triple strikes  – Ruturaj Gaikwad (45), Faf du Plessis (41) and Suresh Raina (2) lead SunRisers Hyderabad fight back versus Chennai Super Kings in 135 chase. Earlier, openers Gaikwad and du Plessis had provided a dominating start to Chennai. Josh Hazlewood’s triple strikes (3/24) and Dwayne Bravo’s double blow (2/17) restrict SunRisers Hyderabad for 134/7 in 20 overs. Earlier, MS Dhoni wins Toss, Chennai Super Kings opt to bowl against Sunrisers Hyderabad at Sharjah on Thursday. Bravo replaces Sam Curran in CSK’s playing 11. See the latest SRH vs CSK, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2021 Live Score, SRH vs CSK IPL 2021 Live cricket updates here. Check Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings Live Cricket Score and Updates, SRH vs CSK Live Cricket Score and IPL 2021 Live Cricket Streaming Online and Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD)Also Read - IPL 2021: MS Dhoni Completes 100 Catches for Chennai Super Kings

Live Updates

  • 11:24 PM IST

    Live Score Today IPL 2021, SRH vs CSK LIVE: SunRisers Hyderabad had a low score on the board but they could have made it tough for Chennai Super Kings by taking early wickets but it wasn’t to be. Their first wicket came in the 11th over but by then Chennai was off to a great start. Hyderabad did pull things back a bit by taking quick wickets in the death overs but thanks to some brilliant batting at the top and some quality batting in the death, Chennai got over the line. Jason Holder was the pick of the bowlers for his 3 wickets and Rashid Khan took 1. But the rest of the bowlers had a tough day.

  • 11:18 PM IST

  • 11:15 PM IST

    SRH vs CSK LIVE SCORE TODAY, IPL 2021 LIVE: Chennai Super Kings have done it! They are through to the playoffs! From a team that struggled in 2020, to a team that has been excellent in 2021, it has been a great performance by Chennai. They chased this target in the final over but it still counts as 2 points. Hyderabad tried their best in the death overs to pull a rabbit out of the hat, but it wasn’t to be for them. They are officially out of the playoffs race now.

  • 11:13 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, SRH vs CSK LIVE: SIX! BANG! VINTAGE MS DHONI AT SHARJAH! Kaul comes round the wicket and fires in a length ball, on-off. Dhoni clears his front leg and sends it sailing way over the deep mid-wicket fence for a maximum to seal the game! Chennai win the match by 6 wickets and they are into the playoffs! Chennai Super Kings (139/4 in 19.4 overs) beat SunRisers Hyderabad (134/7) by 6 wickets | Ruturaj Gaikwad 45, Faf Du Plessis 41; Jason Holder 3/27

  • 11:06 PM IST

    IPL 202! Live Score and Updates, SRH vs CSK LIVE: FOUR! BAM! MS Dhoni smacks this one hard! On a length, outside off. Dhoni pulls it hard to the wide long-on fence. There is a man at long-on and deep mid-wicket but they have no chance. CSK 132/4 in 19 overs, need 3 runs to win vs SRH (134/7)

  • 11:03 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score IPL 2021 Today Match: SIX! Massive strike! Bhuvneshwar Kumar errs in length and gets hammered here! Ambati Rayudu you beauty! Length ball, on leg from Bhuvi, Rayudu clears his front leg and whips it all the way over the mid-wicket fence. 9 from 10 now.

  • 11:02 PM IST

    SRH vs CSK Live Cricket Score, IPL 2021 LIVE: FOUR! That would have eased some pressure off the Chennai Super Kings batters! Length ball, outside off from Kaul, Ambati Rayudu presses forward and carves it aerially through cover for a boundary. Chennai Super Kings 119/4 in 17.5 overs vs SunRisers Hyderabad (134/7)

  • 11:00 PM IST

    IPL 2021 LIVE SCORE, CSK vs SRH LIVE: Excellent fielding in the deep! Good-length ball, outside off. Ambati Rayudu hangs back and cuts it hard past point. Rashid Khan runs to his left and puts in a slide to stop the ball. The batters take two. CSK 113/4 in 16.5 overs vs SRH (134/7)

  • 10:58 PM IST

  • 10:57 PM IST
    Live Score Today IPL 2021, SRH vs CSK LIVE: OUT! CAUGHT! Jason Holder picks up his 3rd wicket of the match, ‘well-set’ Faf du Plessis for 44. Holder is turning this match on its head. The West Indian bangs in the short one around off. Du Plessis sways away a bit and then looks to pull. The ball hurries onto him a bit and du Plessis gets the top edge. It is skied towards short mid-wicket where Siddarth Kaul settles underneath to take a nice catch. The set du Plessis is back in the shed and can Hyderabad make more inroads into the match? Chennai 109/4 in 16 overs vs Hyderabad (134/7)