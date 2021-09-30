SRH vs CSK IPL 2021 LIVE SCORE TODAY, Match 44 Latest IPL CRICKET UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of VIVO IPL match 44 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. See the latest IPL 2021 Live Score, IPL Live Match, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings IPL Live Score Today, IPL Live Match Score 2021 Today cricket updates here. IPL 2021 LIVE SCORE- Openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis lead Chennai Super Kings’ strong start in 135 chase against SunRisers Hyderabad in match 44 of IPL 2021 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Josh Hazlewood’s triple strikes (3/24) and Dwayne Bravo’s double blow (2/17) restrict SunRisers Hyderabad for 134/7 in 20 overs; Chennai Super Kings dominate with the ball. Wriddhiman Saha top-scored for SRH with a knock of 44. Earlier, Josh Hazelwood strikes early as Jason Roy (2) departs cheaply, Chennai Super Kings spoil SunRisers Hyderabad’s start in IPL 2021 game in Sharjah. MS Dhoni wins Toss, Chennai Super Kings opt to bowl against Sunrisers Hyderabad at Sharjah on Thursday. Bravo replaces Sam Curran in CSK’s playing 11. See the latest SRH vs CSK, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2021 Live Score, SRH vs CSK IPL 2021 Live cricket updates here. Virtually out of the playoff race, bottom-placed Sunrisers Hyderabad will hope to keep their newfound momentum intact when they face table-toppers Chennai Super Kings in the IPL, here on Thursday. Check Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings Live Cricket Score and Updates, SRH vs CSK Live Cricket Score and IPL 2021 Live Cricket Streaming Online and Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD)Also Read - KKR vs PBKS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints VIVO IPL 2021 Match 45: Captain, Vice-Captain - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings, Playing 11s, Injury News For Today's T20 Match at Dubai Stadium 7.30 PM IST October 1 Friday

    FOUR! Up and over from Ruturaj Gaikwad. Fullish ball, on leg stump. First boundary off Chennai’s innings – 5 from the over, another decent one for SRH! Gaikwad backs away and lifts it over mid-off and gets the first boundary of the innings. CSK 12/0 in 3 overs vs SRH (134/7)

    Live Cricket Score Today IPL 2021 Match: A dot to end a good over from Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Brilliant effort from Bhuvi – only 2 from it. He bowls length again but a bit wide of off stump. Faf du Plessis can’t get it through the cover-point region. Chennai 7/0 in 2 overs vs Hyderabad (134/7)

    IPL 2021 LIVE Score Today, SRH vs CSK LIVE: Top shot from Gaikwad. This is on a length but there’s the width on offer. Ruturaj Gaikwad thrashes it through cover-point and Rashid Khan gives thse chase. Khan cuts it off and saves a run. Three taken. 5 runs off the first over. Chennai Super Kings 5/0 vs SunRisers Hyderabad (134/7)

    SRH vs CSK Live Match Score, IPL 2021 LIVE: Welcome back for the chase – will Chennai canter to this 135-run target or Hyderabad bowlers will put up a fight, we’ll find out! SRH players stride out to the middle. Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis are the openers for Chennai Super Kings. Gaikwad will take the strike. Sandeep Sharma will open the attack for SunRisers Hyderabad. Here we go!

    IPL 2021 Live Updates Today, SRH vs CSK LIVE SCORE: Chennai would be pretty happy with the way they have bowled and they have justified their captain’s decision of bowling first. Josh Hazlewood was exceptional with the ball in hand and he started things off for Chennai by sending back the dangerous Jason Roy. Then came Dwayne Bravo who got rid of Hyderabad’s skipper, Kane Williamson, and put the opposition on the back foot. Ravindra Jadeja kept things tight in the middle overs and he was the one who took the wicket of the set batter in Wridhiman Saha. All in all, it was a very clinical bowling performance from Chennai and they would have certainly taken 134 at the start of the innings. Right then! Hyderabad bowlers have their task cut out as they have to defend 134 runs against a team that bats very deep. Chennai would be looking to seal this match and book their spot in the playoffs.

    SRH vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2021 LIVE: Having put into bat by Chennai Super Kings, SunRisers Hyderabad did not get off to a great start and scoring runs felt too tough for them. Jason Roy could not repeat his heroics from the previous game and fell cheaply. Kane Williamson came in at number 3 but he too perished after scoring 11 runs. Wriddhiman Saha did manage to hold one end up but he kept losing partners from the other end. There was a time in the innings from 5.4 to 13.3 where Hyderabad did not hit a single boundary as Chennai bowlers kept things tight in the middle. The onus was on Hyderabad’s youngsters, Abhishek Sharma and Abdul Samad and they did get starts but failed to capitalize in the end and gave away their wicket at a very crucial juncture of the game. Rashid Khan came in late in the 17th over and he hit a few lusty blows which helped Hyderabad to post a total of 134 in the end.

    IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score and Updates: Brilliant yorker from Deepak Chahar to close out the innings. This is on the middle and Khan looks to flick it on the leg side but gets a leading edge which falls short of Bravo at the backward point. They scamper through for one. Chahar takes the review but it’s clearly off the leading edge and no pad involved whatsoever. This has been a brilliant display of bowling from Chennai and Hyderabad would be kicking themselves as they have failed to match their batting performance of the previous game. But still, this remains a total they can defend it they bowl well. SunRisers Hyderabad – 134/7 20 overs vs Chennai Super Kings | Wriddhiman Saha 44; Josh Hazlewood 3/24, Dwayne Bravo 2/17

    Live Score Today IPL 2021, SRH vs CSK LIVE: FOUR! Very good batting from Rashid Khan. This is sliding onto the pads. Khan gets low and helps it over the fielder at short fine leg for a welcome boundary.