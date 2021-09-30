SRH vs CSK IPL 2021 LIVE SCORE TODAY, Match 44 Latest IPL CRICKET UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of VIVO IPL match 44 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. See the latest IPL 2021 Live Score, IPL Live Match, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings IPL Live Score Today, IPL Live Match Score 2021 Today cricket updates here. IPL 2021 LIVE SCORE- Openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis lead Chennai Super Kings' strong start in 135 chase against SunRisers Hyderabad in match 44 of IPL 2021 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Josh Hazlewood's triple strikes (3/24) and Dwayne Bravo's double blow (2/17) restrict SunRisers Hyderabad for 134/7 in 20 overs; Chennai Super Kings dominate with the ball. Wriddhiman Saha top-scored for SRH with a knock of 44. Earlier, Josh Hazelwood strikes early as Jason Roy (2) departs cheaply, Chennai Super Kings spoil SunRisers Hyderabad's start in IPL 2021 game in Sharjah. MS Dhoni wins Toss, Chennai Super Kings opt to bowl against Sunrisers Hyderabad at Sharjah on Thursday. Bravo replaces Sam Curran in CSK's playing 11. See the latest SRH vs CSK, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2021 Live Score, SRH vs CSK IPL 2021 Live cricket updates here. Virtually out of the playoff race, bottom-placed Sunrisers Hyderabad will hope to keep their newfound momentum intact when they face table-toppers Chennai Super Kings in the IPL, here on Thursday. Check Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings Live Cricket Score and Updates, SRH vs CSK Live Cricket Score and IPL 2021 Live Cricket Streaming Online and Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD)