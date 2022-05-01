Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings LIVE SCORE TODAY, TATA IPL 2022

Hello and Welcome to our LIVE coverage of the IPL 2022 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings.

Ruturaj Gaikwad Hits Half-Century, CSK in Control. Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad Strong For Chennai. Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad Steady For Chennai. Sunrisers Hyderabad have won the toss and elected to field first. Kane Williamson at the TOSS: We are going to bowl first. For us we have done it something well, we'll try to make use of the conditions with the ball. It was a close game, today is another opportunity as a team. We are playing with the same team. MS Dhoni at the TOSS: You'll definitely see me in the yellow jersey, whether it is this one, or some other one, you never know. You need to realise the current situation. We have dropped catches, those are the things you want to omit. Those are the areas you need to work on. We have a couple of changes. Bravo and Dube are out. Devon and Simarjeet Singh are in.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan.

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Devon Conway, Ambati Rayudu, Simarjeet Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Mitchell Santner, Dwaine Pretorius, Mukesh Choudhary, Maheesh Theekshana.

