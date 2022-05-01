Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings LIVE SCORE TODAY, TATA IPL 2022

Pune: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE coverage of the IPL 2022 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings. Also Read - FULL Scorecard of Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants, IPL 2022 Highlights DC vs LSG, Recent Match Report

Ruturaj Gaikwad Hits Half-Century, CSK in Control. Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad Strong For Chennai. Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad Steady For Chennai. Sunrisers Hyderabad have won the toss and elected to field first. Kane Williamson at the TOSS: We are going to bowl first. For us we have done it something well, we’ll try to make use of the conditions with the ball. It was a close game, today is another opportunity as a team. We are playing with the same team. MS Dhoni at the TOSS: You’ll definitely see me in the yellow jersey, whether it is this one, or some other one, you never know. You need to realise the current situation. We have dropped catches, those are the things you want to omit. Those are the areas you need to work on. We have a couple of changes. Bravo and Dube are out. Devon and Simarjeet Singh are in. Also Read - Highlights | IPL 2022, DC vs LSG Scorecard: Mohsin Derails Delhi's Chase As Lucknow Won By 6 Runs

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan. Also Read - KKR vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction, TATA IPL 2022 Match 47 Fantasy Hints: Captain – Vice Captain Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals, Playing 11s For Today’s T20 Match Wankhede Stadium at 07:30 PM IST May 2, Monday

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Devon Conway, Ambati Rayudu, Simarjeet Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Mitchell Santner, Dwaine Pretorius, Mukesh Choudhary, Maheesh Theekshana.

Live Updates

  • 8:32 PM IST

    LIVE SRH vs CSK Cricket Score: 6 runs off the over, Chennai are now at 123/0. Partnership strong for CSK. Conway is not far from his half-century. Ruturaj in contention for a hundred. CSK 123/0 (13)

  • 8:27 PM IST

    LIVE SRH vs CSK Cricket Score: 12 overs gone, Chennai are now at 117/0. Ruturaj Gaikwad is unstoppable tonight! CSK 117/0 (12)

  • 8:16 PM IST

    LIVE SRH vs CSK Cricket Score: Ruturaj Gaikwad gets to his half-century in just 33 balls. 10 runs already from the over. CSK are going at a fine rate. Umran Malik turns out to be a bit expensive in his second over. 11 runs off it. 10 overs have been done and dusted. CSK 85/0 (10)

  • 8:07 PM IST

    LIVE SRH vs CSK Cricket Score: After 8 overs, Chennai are now at 60/0. 20 runs have been scored in the last two overs. CSK 60/0 (8)

  • 7:57 PM IST
    LIVE SRH vs CSK Cricket Score: Jansen concedes 7 runs from the first two balls, including a maximum from Gaikwad. CSK back to dealing with singles. 9 off the over. End of powerplay. Ruturaj looking in fine form tonight. CSK 40/0 (6)
  • 7:52 PM IST

    LIVE SRH vs CSK Cricket Score: CSK get two runs in the first two balls of the over and continues dealing with singles. Natarajan finally gets a dot in the over. Gaikwal pulls in the next delivery and gets a boundary FOUR! Ends the over with a quick single and will keep the strike. 8 runs off it. CSK 31/0 (5)

  • 7:47 PM IST

    LIVE SRH vs CSK Cricket Score: Marco Jansen concedes a run in the first three deliveries before Ruturaj Gaikwad pulls the South African for three runs, Sundar does well to prevent it from a boundary. Conway rotates the strike and gives it back to Ruturaj. Sundar hurt himself a little while saving the ball. 5 runs off the over. CSK 23/0 (4)

  • 7:43 PM IST

    LIVE SRH vs CSK Cricket Score: Bhuvneshwar back into the attack starts off with a dot ball. Conway manages to get a quick single in the next ball. Gaikwad does the same and rotates the strike back to the Kiwi international in the following delivery. Conway gets a double courtesy of an SRH misfield. Beautiful shot from Conway as he pulls it for a boundary! FOUR! He takes a single in the last ball and keeps the strike. 9 runs off it. CSK 18/0 (3)

  • 7:38 PM IST

    LIVE SRH vs CSK Cricket Score: Jansen concedes a maximum and gets three dots in the over so far. The South African makes it four dots of the over. Only 6 runs off the over. CSK 9/0 (2)

  • 7:34 PM IST

    LIVE SRH vs CSK Cricket Score: Bhuvneshwar concedes 2 runs in the first two balls of the over. Gets a dot in the third ball of the over. Bhuvi earns another dot, back to back. Chennai are yet to get off the mark with a boundary as Bhuvi continues getting dots. 1 run to end the over. 3 off it. CSK 3/0 (1)