Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings LIVE SCORE TODAY, TATA IPL 2022

Pune: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE coverage of the IPL 2022 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings. Sunrisers Hyderabad is led by Kane Williamson in IPL 2022. The team has played 8 matches in the tournament so far. They have won 5 games and lost 3 matches. They have 10 points and a net run rate of +0.600. Abhishek Sharma has scored the most runs for the team so far piling 285 runs in 8 games. Aiden Markram follows him with 246 runs. Umran Malik and T Natarajan are the top wicket-takers for the team with 15 scalps each. MS Dhoni takes over the reigns from Ravindra Jadeja in Chennai Super Kings squad. The team has played 8 games so far. They have won only 2 games and faced defeat in 6 matches. CSK has 4 points and a net run rate of -0.538. Shivam Dube is the top run-getter for CSK with 247 runs in 8 games. Ambati Rayudu arrives next with 246 runs in 8 matches. In bowling, Dwayne Bravo has scalped the highest number of 14 wickets in 8 games. Maheesh Theekshana is next with 8 wicketsAlso Read - LIVE | IPL 2022, DC vs LSG Score: Mohsin Gets Pant, Powell Key For Chase

Live | IPL 2022, SRH vs CSK, Match 46: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings Live | Get latest cricket news and updates on india.com cricket | SRH vs CSK | CSK vs SRH | MS Dhoni | Kane Williamson | Umran Malik |Shivam Dube | SRH vs CSK Live, CSK vs SRH, SRH vs CSK Live Score, Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, SRH vs CSK Dream11, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings Live, Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Score, IPL live, SRH vs CSK live score Also Read - IPL 2022: T Natarajan Very Much in Contention For Team India Call-Up, Sunil Gavaskar Lavishes Praise on SRH Bowler