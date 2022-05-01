Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings LIVE SCORE TODAY, TATA IPL 2022

Pune: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE coverage of the IPL 2022 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings. Sunrisers Hyderabad is led by Kane Williamson in IPL 2022. The team has played 8 matches in the tournament so far. They have won 5 games and lost 3 matches. They have 10 points and a net run rate of +0.600. Abhishek Sharma has scored the most runs for the team so far piling 285 runs in 8 games. Aiden Markram follows him with 246 runs. Umran Malik and T Natarajan are the top wicket-takers for the team with 15 scalps each. MS Dhoni takes over the reigns from Ravindra Jadeja in Chennai Super Kings squad. The team has played 8 games so far. They have won only 2 games and faced defeat in 6 matches. CSK has 4 points and a net run rate of -0.538. Shivam Dube is the top run-getter for CSK with 247 runs in 8 games. Ambati Rayudu arrives next with 246 runs in 8 matches. In bowling, Dwayne Bravo has scalped the highest number of 14 wickets in 8 games. Maheesh Theekshana is next with 8 wicketsAlso Read - LIVE | IPL 2022, DC vs LSG Score: Mohsin Gets Pant, Powell Key For Chase

  7:01 PM IST
    LIVE SRH vs CSK Cricket Score: NEWS FROM THE TOSS | Sunrisers Hyderabad have won the toss and elected to bowl first.
  6:58 PM IST

    LIVE SRH vs CSK Cricket Score: Aiden Markram: Really enjoying the time with my team, it’s a great environment and a great bunch of guys. We are getting better with each game, good signs for us. It’s been awesome to work with our management, just trying to enjoy my game. It’s work in progress, I am very fortunate to know my role in the team. That helps as a player to have that clarity. You almost learn on the job, you get reference points as you go along. I’m just trying to develop a game on those reference points, it’s been a good expererience. All of us as players want to get better each and every time and got to learn from our mistakes. Lots of pressure involved in the league, but a really cool league.

  6:52 PM IST

    LIVE SRH vs CSK Cricket Score: KEY BATTLES | Umran Malik vs Ravindra Jadeja: Very few sights in IPL 2022 have been as exhilarating as Umran Malik’s thunderbolts shattering the stumps. Fresh from a five-wicket haul against GT, Malik remains SRH’s X-factor with the ball, accounting for 15 scalps thus far. An interesting battle in store tonight is the prospective one between Malik and Ravindra Jadeja. Jadeja has had a tough IPL 2022 campaign with both the bat and ball, and having relinquished his captaincy duties, all eyes will be on the talismanic CSK all-rounder as he looks to hit peak form again. Jadeja’s prowess as an end-overs pace hitter has seen an upswing over the last couple of seasons. However, like many others in the CSK batting unit, he has shown susceptibility to high-paced deliveries bowled at hard lengths. Expect SRH to save up an over from Umran Malik for Jadeja then, keeping this in mind. It will be a litmus test of some kind for CSK and its star all-rounder as they seek to keep their campaign relevant.

  6:51 PM IST

    LIVE SRH vs CSK Cricket Score: KEY BATTLES | Kane Williamson vs Maheesh Theekshana: While wins have come the way of his side, SRH skipper Kane Williamson has had a tough time with the bat in IPL 2022. The Kiwi has accumulated 148 runs at a strike rate of 93.08 thus far and will have to contend with the prospect of facing mystery spinner Maheesh Theekshana tonight in Pune. Theekshana, for the record, has been one of the lone bright spots for the Super Kings this season. With eight wickets in five games at an average of 19.37, Theekshana has looked the most penetrative CSK bowler and has been tasked with bowling a couple of overs in the powerplay. How Williamson copes with the challenge posed by the Lankan spinner forms an interesting subplot as SRH look to get back to winning ways. The skipper’s return to form is one of the very few boxes that SRH are looking to tick off. That said, countering Theekshana’s mystery will be a challenge of the highest order that Williamson has to ace, making this an engrossing battle to watch out for.

  6:50 PM IST

    LIVE SRH vs CSK Cricket Score: KEY BATTLES | Bhuvneshwar Kumar vs Ruturaj Gaikwad: One of the pivotal forces behind CSK’s title triumph last season, Ruturaj Gaikwad has failed to get going in IPL 2022. A solitary half-century in eight innings sums up what has been a tough campaign for the 25-year-old Maharashtrian. The challenge is only to get tougher for Gaikwad, with a certain Bhuvneshwar Kumar up against him with the new ball. The SRH spearhead hasn’t dismissed Gaikwad yet in the IPL, although he has only sent down 13 deliveries to the right-hander. Given Bhuvneshwar’s prowess in generating movement upfront, he will test both edges of Gaikwad’s bat. The MCA Stadium is known to favor swing upfront. With Gaikwad having faced issues in countering the same, how he staves off the Bhuvneshwar threat could well dictate his and the Super Kings’ fortunes tonight.

  6:07 PM IST

    LIVE SRH vs CSK Cricket Score: Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan, Sean Abbott, Ravikumar Samarth, Shreyas Gopal, Jagadeesha Suchith, Glenn Phillips, Vishnu Vinod, Priyam Garg, Kartik Tyagi, Romario Shepherd, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Samad, Saurabh Dubey.

  6:07 PM IST

    LIVE SRH vs CSK Cricket Score: Chennai Super Kings Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Mitchell Santner, Dwaine Pretorius, Dwayne Bravo, Mukesh Choudhary, Maheesh Theekshana, Chris Jordan, Moeen Ali, Devon Conway, Tushar Deshpande, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, Subhranshu Senapati, Prashant Solanki, KM Asif, Simarjeet Singh, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Matheesha Pathirana, Bhagath Varma.

  6:06 PM IST

    LIVE SRH vs CSK Cricket Score: On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad’s winning streak finally came to an end against Gujarat Titans and they are currently at the fourth position with five wins in eight games. The Kane Williamson-led side has been fantastic with both bat and ball and they are likely to stick with the same playing XI for the upcoming fixture as well.

  6:06 PM IST

    LIVE SRH vs CSK Cricket Score: Sunrisers Hyderabad are all set to take on the Chennai Super Kings in their next encounter at the MCA Stadium in Pune. Both teams have had contrasting results in their campaign so far and CSK are on the verge of elimination as they have already lost six games out of the eight. MS Dhoni returns as CSK skipper.

  6:02 PM IST

