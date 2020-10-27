Live Updates

  • 8:31 PM IST

    LIVE | SRH vs DC, IPL 2020: Fifty partnership up between Manish and Saha in 21 balls. Pandey is supporting Saha well, allowing him most of the strike. Stoinis into the attack for the first time tonight. SRH: 165/1 in 14 overs

  • 8:27 PM IST

    LIVE | SRH vs DC, IPL 2020: Saha is making a statement with this knock. Hyderabad looks good to go past the 200-run mark. Saha enters the 70s, he will have a century on sight. Manish is happy to give the strike to Saha. Six off the last ball by Saha. SRH: 156/1 in 13 overs

  • 8:21 PM IST

    LIVE | SRH vs DC, IPL 2020: Six from Saha, he slog sweeps Axar over deep mid-wicket. This time he gets cheeky, picks up three. Manish in the meanwhile is getting his eye in by picking singles. Four more for Saha, he is toying with the bowling now. SRH: 141/1 in 12 overs

  • 8:17 PM IST

    LIVE | SRH vs DC, IPL 2020: Saha gets to a fifty with a boundary, this would give him a lot of confidence. Uses the pace, plays it backward of point to pick up consecutive boundaries. Saha has got his second-fastest fifty in IPL. SRH: 126/1 in 11 overs

  • 8:13 PM IST

    LIVE | SRH vs DC, IPL 2020: Ashwin continues, it has thus far been a night that has belonged to Hyderabad. Warner picks up a boundary and what a shot it was. Out Warner departs looking to hit a six, Ashwin gets rewarded. Pandey comes in after Warner’s departure. SRH: 113/1 in 10 overs

  • 8:08 PM IST

    LIVE | SRH vs DC, IPL 2020: Deshpande into the attack, he will look to break this opening stand. This seems to be a move that has worked to get Saha to open. Hyderabad would eye 180 +. 100 up for Hyderabad. They have got this in under 10 overs. SRH: 101/0 in 9 overs

  • 8:04 PM IST

    LIVE | SRH vs DC, IPL 2020: Ashwin into the attack and there is no stopping Saha, he smokes it straight over the bowlers head for a boundary. After the boundary, the two players are happy to pick the singles with a spread out field. SRH: 95/0 in 8 overs

  • 7:58 PM IST

    LIVE | SRH vs DC, IPL 2020: Axar into the attack with the fielding restrictions lifted. Saha picks up a single. Iyer would be looking for more than just a single wicket. Saha has hit him for a boundary. Saha drops and runs. SRH: 84/0 in 7 overs

  • 7:54 PM IST

    LIVE | SRH vs DC, IPL 2020: Warner smokes it down the ground for a boundary, the Hyderabad skipper looking ominous. Again, this time over extra cover, Warner on song. Rabada under pressure. This time it is a six, what a shot. More runs, four more. Warner slams 22-ball fifty. SRH: 73/0 in 6 overs

  • 7:50 PM IST

    LIVE | SRH vs DC, IPL 2020: Hyderabad have got off to a flyer and they would like to continue the good work. Both the openers have been equally aggressive. Not just Warner, Saha too has been in an attacking mood. Four more for Warner, he gives himself room and crashes it through the off. SRH: 54/0 in 5 overs

SRH vs DC, Match 47, IPL 2020 LIVE CRICKET SCORE

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Dream11 IPL, match no. 47 of the 13th edition of the lucrative T20 tournament will be played between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. See the latest Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals Dream11 IPL Live Score, Match 47 Live cricket Dream11 IPL updates here. Also check the live cricket blog of match 47 of IPL 2020 between SRH vs DC from Dubai here. Also Read - MI vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 IPL 2020: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore T20 Match 48 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi 7.30 PM IST October 28 Wednesday

SRH vs DC SQUADS

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (C), Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Yarra Prithviraj, Billy Stanlake, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, Abdul Samad, Fabian Allen, Jason Holder, Priyam Garg, Sandeep Bavanaka, Sanjay Yadav, Virat Singh. Also Read - Suryakumar Yadav Does Not Get Picked For India Tour of Australia, Fans Slam BCCI on Twitter

Delhi Capitals: Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (C), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tushar Deshpande, Prithvi Shaw, Daniel Sams, Harshal Patel, Mohit Sharma, Alex Carey, Avesh Khan, Praveen Dubey, Sandeep Lamichhane, Keemo Paul, Lalit Yadav. Also Read - IPL 2020, MI vs RCB: Will Rohit Sharma Play in Abu Dhabi After Not Picked For Australia Tour? Sunil Gavaskar Answers