Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans LIVE SCORE TODAY, TATA IPL 2022

Navi Mumbai: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of IPL Match Between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans.

Marco Jansen sends David Miller back to the pavilion. Hardik Pandya, David Miller Steady Innings For Gujara After Early Setback. Umran Malik traps Matthew Wade and picks up his first wicket of the match. T Natarajan removes Sai Sudarshan, SRH pick up 2nd wicket. Bhuvneshwar Kumar removes Shubman Gill as Rahul Tripathi takes a blinder of a catch. Sunrisers Hyderabad have won the toss and elected to bowl first. Kane Williamson have gone to for bowling at DY Patil as there is a potential dew factor, as they look to chase it in the end. Hardik Pandya said that he would have bowled as well because of the dew. The skipper is looking forward to play their first match at this venue in the ongoing season. Both the teams have gone with the same side tonight.  Also Read - Magnificent: Kumar Sangakkara's Reaction Sums Up Ravichandran Ashwin's Retired Out Sacrifice In One Word

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Nicholas Pooran(w), Aiden Markram, Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan.
Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Matthew Wade(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande.

    LIVE SRH vs GT Score & Updates: After Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi drops Abhinav Sadrangani’s catch. Second life-line for the 27-year old. 150 up for Gujarat Titans. Sadrangani was looking to hit for a maximum but skies it up in the air but the ball falls in no-one’s land this time. It’s Abhinav’s day today! OUT! But in the next delivery, Tripathi finally makes up for his previous mistake as Gujarat lose 5th wicket. GT 155/5 (19)

    LIVE SRH vs GT Score & Updates: After two singles in the first two deliveries, Aiden Markram drops Abhinav Sadrangani. Life-line for Gujarat Titans! He smokes the 4th delivery of Natarajan’s attempted yorker for a sixer! Welcome maximum for GT! Abhinav ends the over with another boundary. GT 148/4 (18)

    LIVE SRH vs GT Score & Updates: Abhinav gets another boundary off a big edge over the keeper after Hardik rotated the strike to him in the first delivery. Hardik Pandya manages to etch out 2 runs in the over and finishes the over with a single. 8 runs from the over. GT 134/4 (17)
    LIVE SRH vs GT Score & Updates: Marco Jansen concedes a single and gets a dot in the next delivery and a wide in the next two deliveries. Abhinav works out for a single and then Hardik does the same to rotate the strike. Abhinav Sadrangani finishes the over by slashing a boundary. 8 runs from the over. GT 126/4 (16)

    LIVE SRH vs GT Score & Updates: 15 overs gone Gujarat are now at 118/4. Pandya and Abhinav key for GT.

    LIVE SRH vs GT Score & Updates: OUT! Killer Miller departs, Marco Jansen gets his South African team mate. He wins the battle of the South Africans. A short and quick ball by him and gets hurried due to the pace. Walks down the wicket and drags it to mid-wicket where Abhishek Sharma takes a sharp catch. GT 104/4 (13.3)
    LIVE SRH vs GT Score & Updates: Umran Malik into his third over gets two back to back dots in the first two balls but then in the third ball over-paced it for 4-wide off a bouncer. Pandya slashes a boundary now from his blade off a slot ball. 12 runs coming from the over. 100 up for Gujarat Titans. GT 102/3 (13)

    LIVE SRH vs GT Score & Updates: 12 done, Gujarat are now at 89/3. It was a good over from SRH’s point of view as only 5 runs in conceded. Pandya and Miller have got hold of the innings but they have go on till the end for a big score. Even though they have someone like Rahul Tewatia in their team who change the course of the game within a fraction of a second. GT 89/3 (12)

    LIVE SRH vs GT Score & Updates: Sundar earns a dot in the fast ball and then Pandya chalks out a single in the second. Miller pushes it for another single in the third. Dot-ball in the fourth delivery and Pandya cuts it for a single. Miller’s gonna keep the strike as he gets a single in the final ball. Tidy over from Sundar, just 4 runs off it. GT 84/3 (11)

    LIVE SRH vs GT Score & Updates: Hardik Pandya gets a single off the first delivery, was looking for a double, but pulls back at the last moment. In the second delivery, Miller gets a double, good running from the batters. Malik comes back in the third delivery and earns a dot ball. Miller chalks out a quick single from the 4th ball and in the 5th Pandya gets a single off a flick shot. Miller ends the over with another quick double. 7 runs from the over. Run-rate is now at 8. GT 80/3 (10)