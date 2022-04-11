Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans LIVE SCORE TODAY, TATA IPL 2022

Navi Mumbai: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of IPL Match Between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans.

Marco Jansen sends David Miller back to the pavilion. Hardik Pandya, David Miller Steady Innings For Gujara After Early Setback. Umran Malik traps Matthew Wade and picks up his first wicket of the match. T Natarajan removes Sai Sudarshan, SRH pick up 2nd wicket. Bhuvneshwar Kumar removes Shubman Gill as Rahul Tripathi takes a blinder of a catch. Sunrisers Hyderabad have won the toss and elected to bowl first. Kane Williamson have gone to for bowling at DY Patil as there is a potential dew factor, as they look to chase it in the end. Hardik Pandya said that he would have bowled as well because of the dew. The skipper is looking forward to play their first match at this venue in the ongoing season. Both the teams have gone with the same side tonight.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Nicholas Pooran(w), Aiden Markram, Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan.

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Matthew Wade(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande.

