Navi Mumbai: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of IPL Match Between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans. Sunrisers Hyderabad have won the toss and elected to bowl first. Kane Williamson have gone to for bowling at DY Patil as there is a potential dew factor, as they look to chase it in the end. Hardik Pandya said that he would have bowled as well because of the dew. The skipper is looking forward to play their first match at this venue in the ongoing season. Both the teams have gone with the same side tonight. Also Read - How's the Josh: David Warner Celebrates Victory vs KKR By Imitating Iconic Scene From Bollywood Movie Uri | Video

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Nicholas Pooran(w), Aiden Markram, Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan.
Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Matthew Wade(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande.

    LIVE SRH vs GT Score & Updates: Early swing for Bhuvneshwar Kumar as Matthew Wade edges it past the slips for a boundary. In the following delivery he bowls 5-wide! Not the start he expected early on. Due to the excessive swing, Kumar bowls a second wide in the over. Oh dear, a third wide through the leg side, 5-wides again. 17 runs from the over. Expensive for SRH. GT 17/0 (1)

    LIVE SRH vs GT Score & Updates: Shubman Gill and Matthew Wade open the innings for Gujarat Titans. Bhuvneshwar Kumar has the new ball for Sunrisers Hyderabad. We’re in for a cracker. Let’s Play!

    LIVE SRH vs GT Score & Updates: Marco Jansen: Obviously it’s great to learn from him (Dale Steyn). As a youngster, I’ve come here to try and learn as much as possible from him because he knows the conditions quite well. He played here more than a few times, so great to spend some time with him and obviously been learning a lot. For me personally the humidity gets to me. Otherwise, the pitch and conditions – it’s basically summing it up what the pitch requires from you as a bowler – whether it’s bounce or seam movement. It was a bit challenging at the start but I’m getting used to it. After that win, everyone got good confidence out of it, we just take it game-by-game and just trying to improve everytime we get an opportunity to do so.

    LIVE SRH vs GT Score & Updates: Hardik Pandya: We would have bowled as well because of the dew. We are playing for the first time over here. It’s always good to win, but for us processes are more important. We got the results because we followed our plans. We need to show that we are out there to fight. Tewatia is right up there right now. It shows a lot of courage and character to do the same things day in and day out. Very happy for him and for the team as well. Same team.
    LIVE SRH vs GT Score & Updates: Kane Williamson: We’re going to bowl. There is a potential dew factor, and we’ll look to chase it in the end. We saw improvement in the second match and then in the third, and hopefully we can improve further over here. We have to be adaptable, playing at the different grounds and we need to adjust. Same XI.

    LIVE SRH vs GT Score & Updates: NEWS FROM THE TOSS | Sunrisers Hyderabad have won the toss and elected to field first.

    LIVE SRH vs GT Score & Updates: Sai Sudarshan: They (parents) are playing a huge role in my career because they have been working day in, day out with me. I am actually training with them. She (his mother) has been revising each and every programme, very specific for me – it’s very useful for me. I was enjoying the feel of IPL (debut match), it’s everyone’s dream to come here and represent their respective franchise. I am just trying to focus on the process and trying to enjoy what I do.