Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans LIVE SCORE TODAY, TATA IPL 2022

Navi Mumbai: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of IPL Match Between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans.

Kane Williamson, Rahul Tripathi Steady in Run-Chase For SRH, Rashid Khan removes Abhishek Sharma, Gujarat get breakthrough. Openers Williamson and Sharma steady run-chase for SRH. Kane Williamson and Abhishek Sharma Get SRH Off to a Slow Start. Hardik Pandya's Half-Century Propels Gujarat Titans to 162. Marco Jansen sends David Miller back to the pavilion. Hardik Pandya, David Miller Steady Innings For Gujara After Early Setback. Umran Malik traps Matthew Wade and picks up his first wicket of the match. T Natarajan removes Sai Sudarshan, SRH pick up 2nd wicket. Bhuvneshwar Kumar removes Shubman Gill as Rahul Tripathi takes a blinder of a catch. Sunrisers Hyderabad have won the toss and elected to bowl first. Kane Williamson have gone to for bowling at DY Patil as there is a potential dew factor, as they look to chase it in the end. Hardik Pandya said that he would have bowled as well because of the dew. The skipper is looking forward to play their first match at this venue in the ongoing season. Both the teams have gone with the same side tonight.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Nicholas Pooran(w), Aiden Markram, Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan.
Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Matthew Wade(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande.

Live Updates

  • 10:41 PM IST

    LIVE SRH vs GT Score & Updates: Rahul Tripathi joins the party and smashes it over covers for a maximum. While the follow-on of the six, Tripathi loses his balance and fell to the ground, might have hurt his hamstring in the process. As Tripathi is being checked, strategic time-out has been called on. 100 up for Orange Army. SRH 104/1 (13.1)

  • 10:38 PM IST

    LIVE SRH vs GT Score & Updates: Captain Williamson gets a much need six runs IN the over UP and running and gets a top edge in the following delivery for a massive maximum again. Two back to back sixes! Apart from good hitting he does good running between the wickets and earns a double. It has been a good over for the Orange Army. 16 runs coming from Hardik Pandya’s over. Hyderabad need 65 to win from 42 balls. SRH 98/1 (13)

  • 10:31 PM IST

    LIVE SRH vs GT Score & Updates: Another tidy over for Gujarat Titans as the pressure is now back to SRH. 4 runs from Rashid Khan’s third over. The Orange Army desperately need a partnership from here on. Hyderabad need 81 to win from 48 balls. SRH 82/1 (12)

  • 10:27 PM IST

    LIVE SRH vs GT Score & Updates: Lockie Ferguson earns a dot ball in the first ball of his second over after 17-run hammering. Ferguson traps Tripathi in front as the latter went for the scoop shot, but the ball would have missed the off-stump. The umpire didn’t budge. Ferguson gets a an edge and it went through with such a speed that Wade failed to collect it and lets it through his hands to have a hit at his chest. Great comeback for Lockie as he ends the over with a brilliant yorker. 3 runs off it. Hyderabad need 85 to win from 54 balls. SRH 78/1 (11)

  • 10:15 PM IST
    LIVE SRH vs GT Score & Updates: OUT! Rashid Khan strikes! Abhishek Sharma was looking to clear the field but 20-year old Sai Sudharshan takes a simple catch. Gujarat get the much-needed breakthrough. Partnership broken! Rahul Tripathi is the new man in for SRH. SRH 66/1 (9)
  • 10:10 PM IST

    LIVE SRH vs GT Score & Updates: 2 runs in the first overs and get a dot in the third delivery Darshan Nalkande. Sharma chalks out a quick single in the fourth ball. Williamson sends back Sharma as the latter was looking for a single. Finishes the over with a double. 7 runs off it. SRH 58/0 (8)

  • 10:05 PM IST

    LIVE SRH vs GT Score & Updates: After two singles in the over, Abhishek Sharma goes ariel, takes on Rashid Khan and puts it in the gap for four runs. 2 runs taken in the fourth ball. Attempted pull-shot in the fifth ball, but will get only get a single off it. Sharma earns a single in the last delivery. 9 runs off it. 50 up for Orange Army. SRH 51/0 (7)

  • 9:58 PM IST

    LIVE SRH vs GT Score & Updates: Abhishek Sharma treats Lockie Ferguson in his first delivery for a boundary. The Kiwi was looking for the attempted yorker tough. The same result again as Sharma with his soft hands guides through the gap for back to back boundaries. Ferguson is appearing in his 100th T20 game. It’s hattrick of boundaries now! Sharma is in mood today. The floodgates have opened after a slow start. Number 4 from the over! Sharma plays it late and through the gap. Not the over Ferguson expected. 17 off it. End of powerplay. SRH 42/0 (6)

  • 9:54 PM IST

    LIVE SRH vs GT Score & Updates: Welcome boundary for Kane Williamson! Shami delivers in a short delivery and the Kiwi skipper pulls it through the gap for a boundary. Another short delivery and this time Kane hooks it for a cracking sixer. SRH has risen now! 11 runs from the first three deliveries in the over. Abhishek Sharma uses his wrist work and gets a double as he places it over the fielders into no-man’s land. Sharma takes a quick single to end the over. 14 from the over. Finally some respite for SRH. SRH 25/0 (5)

  • 9:49 PM IST

    LIVE SRH vs GT Score & Updates: Pressure keeps on piling as SRH are yet to get a boundary in the run-chase. Both of them eagerly searching for the gap. The Titans are in red-hot form and are making SRH work for every run. Solid stuff from GT! Sharma mis-hits a short delivery as it falls in no-man’s land, but get a run off it. Williamson gets a single off the last delivery as Miller saves it inside the circle, could’ve gone for a boundary. The fielding has been top notch from GT tonight. 4 runs off it. SRH 11/0 (4)