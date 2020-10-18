Live Updates

  • 3:20 PM IST

    Kuldeep Yadav making his first appearance this season could hold the kep against the Hyderabad side, who have a weak middle-order. Russell is also due for a big one, and he would like to be among the runs.

  • 3:17 PM IST

    It is surprising that Narine has not been included in the 11. Morgan at the toss said that he is not keeping well and hence the franchise did not risk him now with more important games to follow.

  • 3:09 PM IST

  • 3:05 PM IST

    Hyderabad win the toss and opt to bowl first. Both sides have made two changes.

  • 2:54 PM IST

    With Narine likely to be back in the side, it would be interesting to see the role he plays. Both sides in all probability will look to bat first because the pitch becomes difficult to bat on as the game progresses.

  • 2:40 PM IST

    Big mid-table match coming up on what promises a cracking Sunday. Kolkata will start favourites as they have defeated Hyderabad this season. But again, this is the IPL and hence nothing can be taken for granted.

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Dream11 IPL, match no. 35 of the 13th edition of the lucrative T20 tournament will be played between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders at the Shiekh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. See the latest Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders Dream11 IPL Live Score, Match 35 Live cricket Dream11 IPL updates here. Also check the live cricket blog of match 35 of IPL 2020 between SRH vs KKR from Dubai here.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Eoin Morgan (captain), Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Pat Cummins, Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Warrior, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy, Andre Russell, Chris Green, M Siddharth, Sunil Narine, Nikhil Naik, Tom Banton, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Rinku Singh, Shubman Gill, Siddhesh Lad, Ali Khan, Kamlesh Nagarkoti Also Read - IPL 2020: KKR Spinner Sunil Narine Cleared of Suspect Bowling Action

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (captain), Jason Holder, Abhishek Sharma, B Sandeep, Sanjay Yadav, Fabian Allen, Prithvi Raj Yarra, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Siddharth Kaul, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan, Basil Thampi, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Shreevats Goswami, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Wriddhiman Saha, Abdul Samad, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan