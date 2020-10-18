Live Updates

  • 4:57 PM IST

  • 4:48 PM IST

    LIVE | Hyderabad vs Kolkata, IPL 2020, Match 35, Abu Dhabi: Natarajan comes back in for his second spell. Oh no, he concedes a free hit and Morgan gets a boundary of it. Morgan would have loved it early on in his innings, a gift. Russell OUT, big moment in the match. KKR: 105/4 in 15 overs

  • 4:45 PM IST
    Interesting to see how Russell and Morgan operate against the wily Rashid – who is into his last over. They might look to play him off, he has been on the fuller side today. KKR: 96/3 in 14 overs
  • 4:43 PM IST

    LIVE | Hyderabad vs Kolkata, IPL 2020, Match 35, Abu Dhabi: Kolkata lose two wickets in a hurry and that brings to the middle Morgan and Russell, this could be a blessing in disguise for the franchise with seven overs to go. KKR: 93/3 in 13 overs

  • 4:33 PM IST

    LIVE | Hyderabad vs Kolkata, IPL 2020, Match 35, Abu Dhabi: Rana takes on Rashid and hammers him for a six. Rana needs to continue, he is shifting gears. Gill OUT, Garg takes a stunner. KKR: 86/2 in 12 overs

  • 4:27 PM IST

    LIVE | Hyderabad vs Kolkata, IPL 2020, Match 35, Abu Dhabi: Shankar has done a good job thus far, but Hyderabad need a wicket. Shankar is coming up with good change-ups, Gill is finding it hard to score. Gill has been consistent but has not got the runs in quick time. KKR: 79/1 in 11 overs

  • 4:23 PM IST

    LIVE | Hyderabad vs Kolkata, IPL 2020, Match 35, Abu Dhabi: Rashid continues, He is into his second, he is the trump card for Hyderabad. Warner would want him to pick up a wicket. Gill plays it backward of square picks two. Rana smashes it straight down the ground for a boundary. Four more off a full toss. KKR: 76/1 in 10 overs

  • 4:16 PM IST

    LIVE | Hyderabad vs Kolkata, IPL 2020, Match 35, Abu Dhabi: Shankar into his second over, this is an important phase of play. Kolkata cannot afford to relax. On a surface like this, 170 will not be a bad score. When will Russell come in would be interesting to see. Rana comes down the track and smashed it for a boundary. KKR: 63/1 in 9 overs

  • 4:11 PM IST

    LIVE | Hyderabad vs Kolkata, IPL 2020, Match 35, Abu Dhabi: Rashid into the attack, Hyderabad are now looking to slow it up for Kolkata and stiffle them with a spread out field. KKR: 57/1 in 8 overs

  • 3:59 PM IST

    LIVE | Hyderabad vs Kolkata, IPL 2020, Match 35, Abu Dhabi: Kolkata have got off to a good start and now the two openers – who are well set would like to carry on. This is the last over within the powerplay and Kolkata would like to maximise it. Gill picks a four with a short-arm jab. KKR: 48/0 in 6 overs

SRH vs KKR, Match 35, IPL 2020 LIVE CRICKET SCORE

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Dream11 IPL, match no. 35 of the 13th edition of the lucrative T20 tournament will be played between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders at the Shiekh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

SRH vs KKR SQUADS

Kolkata Knight Riders: Eoin Morgan (captain), Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Pat Cummins, Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Warrior, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy, Andre Russell, Chris Green, M Siddharth, Sunil Narine, Nikhil Naik, Tom Banton, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Rinku Singh, Shubman Gill, Siddhesh Lad, Ali Khan, Kamlesh Nagarkoti Also Read - IPL 2020: Kolkata Knight Riders to Replace Injured Ali Khan With Tim Seifert

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (captain), Jason Holder, Abhishek Sharma, B Sandeep, Sanjay Yadav, Fabian Allen, Prithvi Raj Yarra, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Siddharth Kaul, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan, Basil Thampi, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Shreevats Goswami, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Wriddhiman Saha, Abdul Samad, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan Also Read - IPL 2020: KKR Spinner Sunil Narine Cleared of Suspect Bowling Action