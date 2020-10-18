Live Updates

  • 6:27 PM IST

    Hyderabad lose two wickets on the trot and Kolkata are right back in it as the new batsmen will find it difficult in the middle with the pitch slowing up.

  • 6:16 PM IST

    LIVE | Hyderabad vs Kolkata, IPL 2020, Match 35, Abu Dhabi: No Warner as yet even after Williamson departs, this is interesting as Garg walks in to join a well set Bairstow. Kolkata now need to get in some quiet overs and look to get the asking rate up for Hyderabad. SRH: 61/1 in 7 overs

  • 6:10 PM IST

    LIVE | Hyderabad vs Kolkata, IPL 2020, Match 35, Abu Dhabi: Fergusson into the attack as Kolkata look for a wicket. He picks a wicket of the very first ball, this is the big wicket of Kane Williamson.

  • 6:05 PM IST

    LIVE | Hyderabad vs Kolkata, IPL 2020, Match 35, Abu Dhabi: Williamson scoops Mavi for a exotic six. Hyderabad on top at this stage, KKR desperately need a breakthrough. Kolkata have not fired big in the tournament with the kind of players they have. Mavi coming back well. SRH: 55/0 in 6 overs

  • 5:55 PM IST

    LIVE | Hyderabad vs Kolkata, IPL 2020, Match 35, Abu Dhabi: Morgan is ringing in the changes, Russell into the attack and Bairstow picks up another boundary. Williamson and Bairstow have got off to a decent start, more importantly, they have not lost wickets. Bairstow smashes two back to back fours. SRH: 35/0 in 4 overs

  • 5:50 PM IST

    LIVE | Hyderabad vs Kolkata, IPL 2020, Match 35, Abu Dhabi: Bairstow gets into the attack as Chakraborty comes in to bowl. Bairstow is taking him on, back to back boundaries. Hyderabad have stepped it up. With a win, Hyderabad could swap Kolkata to the fourth spot, so a lot to play for. SRH: 22/0 in 3 overs

  • 5:46 PM IST

    LIVE | Hyderabad vs Kolkata, IPL 2020, Match 35, Abu Dhabi: Mavi with the new ball, he will look to build pressure and not give easy runs and in the process look to pick up a wicket. Williamson scampers for a single. Williamson crashes it through covers and picks up a boundary. SRH: 12/0 in 2 overs

  • 5:40 PM IST

    LIVE | Hyderabad vs Kolkata, IPL 2020, Match 35, Abu Dhabi: Surprise at the top of the order as David Warner does not come out to open. Williamson walks in with Bairstow. Cummins starts proceedings for the Knights. Cummins starts with four dot balls. SRH: 2/0 in 1 over

  • 5:37 PM IST

  • 5:22 PM IST

    LIVE | Hyderabad vs Kolkata, IPL 2020, Match 35, Abu Dhabi: Karthik has been impressive today as his strike rate has been over 200. Morgan picks up three as a misfield takes place. 160 is what Kolkata are eyeing, that may not be enough. Thampi has four balls to go. Two more. Six from Morgan, this is just what Kolkata needed. KKR: 163/4 in 20 overs

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Dream11 IPL, match no. 35 of the 13th edition of the lucrative T20 tournament will be played between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders at the Shiekh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

SRH vs KKR SQUADS

Kolkata Knight Riders: Eoin Morgan (captain), Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Pat Cummins, Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Warrior, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy, Andre Russell, Chris Green, M Siddharth, Sunil Narine, Nikhil Naik, Tom Banton, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Rinku Singh, Shubman Gill, Siddhesh Lad, Ali Khan, Kamlesh Nagarkoti Also Read - IPL 2020 LIVE Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab Match 36 Live Cricket Score And Updates: Rampaging MI up Against Gayle-Inspired Punjab

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (captain), Jason Holder, Abhishek Sharma, B Sandeep, Sanjay Yadav, Fabian Allen, Prithvi Raj Yarra, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Siddharth Kaul, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan, Basil Thampi, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Shreevats Goswami, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Wriddhiman Saha, Abdul Samad, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan Also Read - IPL 2020: Shikhar Dhawan Explains Why Ravindra Jadeja Bowling The Final Over Was Advantageous For Delhi Capitals