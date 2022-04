LIVE | IPL 2022, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders Score, Match 25

Mumbai: Hello and welcome to the highlights coverage of match no. 25 of the Indian Premier League between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders here at Brabourne stadium. Currently, at number 8 in the points table, SRH will look to move up in the tally. KKR is currently in second place. Kane Williamson led side will lock horns with Shreyas Iyer's team here at Churchgate, Mumbai.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI) – Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (C), Rahul Tripathi, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Aiden Markram, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jagadeesha Suchith (In for Washington Sundar), T Natarajan, Umran Malik.

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI) – Aaron Finch (In for Ajinkya Rahane), Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (C), Sheldon Jackson (WK) (In for Sam Billings), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Sunil Narine, Aman Khan, Varun Chakaravarthy, Umesh Yadav.

Squads:

Sunrisers Hyderabad squad: Saurabh Dubey, Fazhalaq Farooqui, Kane Williamson (captain), Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Nicholas Pooran (wicketkeeper), Aiden Markram, Washington Sundar, R Samarth, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Marco Jansen, Sean Abbott, Shreyas Gopal, Glenn Phillips, Vishnu Vinod, Umran Malik, Jagadeesha Suchith, Kartik Tyagi, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Romario Shepherd, Shashank Singh

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Ashok Sharma, Pratham Singh, Abhijeet Tomar, Shreyas Iyer (Captain) Andre Russell, Varun Chakravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Nitish Rana, Shivam Mavi, Anukul Roy, Rasikh Dar, Chamika Karunaratne, Baba Indrajith, Sam Billings, Alex Hales, Ramesh Kumar, Mohammed Nabi, Aman Khan, Umesh Yadav, Sheldon Jackson, Ajinkya Rahane, Rinku Singh

